Elgin Club: See inside Elgin town centre building which once operated as a gentlemen’s club as it hits the market

The grand former Elgin Club which once operated as a town centre gentlemen’s club has hit the market for sale.

The 10 Commerce Street building was used as a private social club for men until the late 20th Century when ladies were allowed to get membership.

In December 2002, the club shut its doors due to falling membership and increased running costs.

Now FB Burnett is selling the two-storey building on behalf of owner David Boyd.

Leases may also be considered for the property designed by distinguished architects A & W Reid.

The Press and Journal asked FB Burnett about the price-tag for the Elgin Club and why it has been put up for sale.

However, they have been tight-lipped so far. According to the advertisement, the price is available on request.

The commercial property firm says internally the building is in need of a full refurbishment but offers a great Elgin town centre development opportunity.

There have been discussions with Moray Council about demolishing the rear section of

the building, which would increase the rear outdoor space and potentially allow for further development.

History of efforts to reopen doors of former Elgin Club

In 2003, businessman David Boyd purchased the property with the vision to give the landmark building new life.

Initial plans included converting the former Elgin Club into a five-and-a-half storey casino, restaurant and bar.

In September 2006, the £1.5m project was approved against the advice of council planners who raised concerns over the impact on the B-listed building and conservation area.

However, the proposals ended up being withdrawn before they were due to go to a public local inquiry.

Then, Mr Boyd turned his attention to plans which included a boutique hotel along with a new restaurant and nightclub.

In August 2009, councillors approved the transformation but faced opposition from Historic Scotland.

On this occasion a public inquiry was called, however it was scrapped after Historic Scotland revoked its order for the application to be dealt with by the Scottish Government reporters.

This cleared the way for the project to go ahead.

At the time, Mr Boyd told the Press and Journal: “It has been a frustrating time, but I’m just glad that a resolution has been reached and I can get on with things.

“Unfortunately, other business ventures have come up in the meantime which I am currently pursuing so I might have to put the Elgin Club on the back burner just now.”

So far no transformation of the Elgin Club has taken place.

What is happening to the Elgin Club?

In summer 2022, we revealed proposals to redevelop the B-listed building as part of the Elgin Central project.

It was included in Moray Council’s bid for £18m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

It was proposed the building would be transformed into a 14-bedroom new high quality boutique hotel, providing much needed tourist accommodation.

New bar and restaurant facilities, open to non-residents, would also support a new vibrant evening economy, with a variety of options for entertainment, dining and socialising.

Meanwhile, the ground-floor Reading Room would provide a space available for use for small scale events.

It was hoped the new hotel would create 32 permanent jobs.

What has happened?

Last January, UK Ministers rejected their bid for regeneration cash which was a bitter blow.

However, 11 months later, Moray Council ended up being awarded the £18m they have previously asked to help transform the region’s biggest town.

It came weeks after the local authority had received an unexpected £20m from Prime Minster Rishi Sunak.

However, the proposed boutique hotel was removed from the project due to concerns over deliverability within the timescale required for the Levelling Up Fund.

Moray Council also previously said they were still working with the Elgin Club owner to explore further funding options.

Now a Moray Council spokeswoman has responded to the Elgin Club being put up for sale.

She told the Press and Journal: “The sale of the building is a matter for the owner.

“The building is recognised as one that would benefit from development as it has been vacant for some time and represents an opportunity as part of the wider developments that will be happening in Elgin”.

