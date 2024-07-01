Meet the Murcar Links Golf Club member who could qualify for the 152nd Open at Royal Troon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Murcar Links Golf Club member who could qualify for the 152nd Open at Royal Troon

Murcar's Chris Somers will square off with European Tour winners on Tuesday, trying to seal his place in the Open.

By Alan Brown
Murcar Links Golf Club's Chris Somers after his three-under 68 at Kilmarnock Barassie in Open qualifying. Image: Alan Brown.
Murcar Links Golf Club's Chris Somers after his three-under 68 at Kilmarnock Barassie in Open qualifying. Image: Alan Brown.

Murcar Links Golf Club member Chris Somers is relishing the chance to stake his claim to play in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon.

Chris carded a three-under-par 68 in regional qualifying at Kilmarnock Barassie to earn one of the seven places available at the final qualifying round at Dundonald Links on Tuesday.

Chris was set to partner Liam Johnston (unattached) and Jonathan Thomson (Hollinwell) when teeing off in a field also containing four-time European Tour winner Spaniard Rafa Cabrera-Bello and American LIV Tour player Peter Uihlien.

Chris said: “I didn’t have too much expectations going into regional qualifying.

“It was my first time in the qualifiers so I wasn’t sure what sort of scores make it through.

“I watched (Portlethen’s) Ben Murray win the Tennant Cup in Glasgow and he had a smile on his face the whole final round which I took inspiration from.

“So as I walked off the first tee I told myself I was going to do the exact same – enjoy every second and play with a smile on my face.

“I had a game plan that I stuck with and I’m really happy with how I executed it.

“I hit the ball really solidly off the tee and kept myself out of trouble.

“They had every pin tucked behind a bunker, a hollow on the green or on the edge of a slope where your ball could run 20/30ft away, so to keep the ball in play off the tee was imperative to access the pins.”

“I was the early leader in the clubhouse and it was nice to see my name at the top of the leaderboard.

“Another amateur, Jonathon Keith, returned a five-under 66 so I was unsure of how my score would hold up.

“It was a long and nervy 7.5 hours as I waited around the club.

“Fortunately my 68 held on for the third best score  and secured a spot at Dundonald.

“I’m excited to be teeing it up alongside Ryder Cup, European Tour and PGA Tour winners – it’s an experience I will never forget!

“After 13 hours at the club, it was such a relief to finally know I had done enough to make it through.

“I was absolutely delighted with how I played and just very proud of what I achieved.

“I’ve had a few good results over the years, but this one takes top spot comfortably.

“To finish third in a field of 135 professionals and top amateurs from across Britain and overseas it just proves to myself I’ve got the game to compete.

“I’ll have my dad Graham on the bag (for final qualifying) – he got me involved with golf at such a young age and taught me everything he could.

“We have gone to a few Opens together when they’ve been in Scotland.

“It will be a special moment walking on to the first tee at Dundonald trying to qualify for one with him on the bag.”

The Open takes place at Royal Troon from July 18-21.

