Meet the Murcar Links Golf Club member who could qualify for the 152nd Open at Royal Troon

Murcar Links Golf Club member Chris Somers is relishing the chance to stake his claim to play in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon.

Chris carded a three-under-par 68 in regional qualifying at Kilmarnock Barassie to earn one of the seven places available at the final qualifying round at Dundonald Links on Tuesday.

Chris was set to partner Liam Johnston (unattached) and Jonathan Thomson (Hollinwell) when teeing off in a field also containing four-time European Tour winner Spaniard Rafa Cabrera-Bello and American LIV Tour player Peter Uihlien.

Chris said: “I didn’t have too much expectations going into regional qualifying.

“It was my first time in the qualifiers so I wasn’t sure what sort of scores make it through.

“I watched (Portlethen’s) Ben Murray win the Tennant Cup in Glasgow and he had a smile on his face the whole final round which I took inspiration from.

“So as I walked off the first tee I told myself I was going to do the exact same – enjoy every second and play with a smile on my face.

“I had a game plan that I stuck with and I’m really happy with how I executed it.

“I hit the ball really solidly off the tee and kept myself out of trouble.

“They had every pin tucked behind a bunker, a hollow on the green or on the edge of a slope where your ball could run 20/30ft away, so to keep the ball in play off the tee was imperative to access the pins.”

“I was the early leader in the clubhouse and it was nice to see my name at the top of the leaderboard.

“Another amateur, Jonathon Keith, returned a five-under 66 so I was unsure of how my score would hold up.

“It was a long and nervy 7.5 hours as I waited around the club.

“Fortunately my 68 held on for the third best score and secured a spot at Dundonald.

“I’m excited to be teeing it up alongside Ryder Cup, European Tour and PGA Tour winners – it’s an experience I will never forget!

“After 13 hours at the club, it was such a relief to finally know I had done enough to make it through.

“I was absolutely delighted with how I played and just very proud of what I achieved.

“I’ve had a few good results over the years, but this one takes top spot comfortably.

“To finish third in a field of 135 professionals and top amateurs from across Britain and overseas it just proves to myself I’ve got the game to compete.

“I’ll have my dad Graham on the bag (for final qualifying) – he got me involved with golf at such a young age and taught me everything he could.

“We have gone to a few Opens together when they’ve been in Scotland.

“It will be a special moment walking on to the first tee at Dundonald trying to qualify for one with him on the bag.”

The Open takes place at Royal Troon from July 18-21.