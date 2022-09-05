Golf: North-east District team crowned champions of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: North-east District team crowned champions of Scotland

By Alan Brown
September 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
The North-east District team which won the Scottish Area Team Championships on Sunday. From left, Gary Esson, Clark Brechin, Adam Dunton, David Morrison, Adam Giles and Neil Mitchell.
The North-east District team which won the Scottish Area Team Championships on Sunday. From left, Gary Esson, Clark Brechin, Adam Dunton, David Morrison, Adam Giles and Neil Mitchell.

The North-east District stormed to victory in the Scottish Area Team Championships at Powfoot in Dumfriesshire.

A 6-3 first-day win over the Borders set up a similar 6-3 success against Perth and Kinross in the final, albeit in a slightly different fashion.

The north-east had trailed 2-1 to Borders after the morning foursomes but turned the match on its head by winning five of the six afternoon singles.

Team captain David Fleming said: “It’s a fantastic achievement to become the top district in Scotland.

“It shows the high standards that we are achieving in the north-east.

“The lads reacted brilliantly after being behind Borders and kept that form right through the rest of the competition, albeit it went down to the wire with all but one of the singles matches in the final going to the last hole.

“It was very satisfying when Gary Esson holed a tricky four-foot putt on the last to take the trophy home.”

Adam Dunton (McDonald Ellon) remained undefeated over the weekend, but ultimately it was a united team performance which achieved the triumph.

The North-East last won the tournament at Newmachar in 2017 with their last away win at Kinross seven years earlier.

Perth and Kinross had defeated Ayrshire 5.5-3.5 in the other semi.

SCOTTISH AREA TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS AT POWFOOT

SEMI-FINALS

NORTH-EAST 6, BORDERS 3

FOURSOMES

Adam Dunton (McDonald Ellon), David Morrison (Meldrum House) beat Simon Fairburn, Jamie Morris 1up.

Neil Mitchell (Bon Accord), Gary Esson (Portlethen) lost to Allan Turnbull, Mike Foley 1up.

Adam Giles (Newmachar), Clark Brechin (Portlethen) lost to David Gillie, Jack McDonald 7&5.

SINGLES

Adam Dunton beat Jack McDonald 2&1.

David Morrison lost to Simon Fairburn 5&3.

Clark Brechin beat Jamie Morris 1up.

Adam Giles beat Mike Foley 4&3.

Neil Mitchell beat David Gillie 2&1.

Gary Esson beat Adam Turnbull 5&4.

 

FINAL

NORTH-EAST 6, PERTH AND KINROSS 3

FOURSOMES

Adam Dunton, David Morrison beat Ewan Farquharson, Kenneth Macaskill 3&2.

Gary Esson, Neil Mitchell lost to Steven Park, Lewis Seath 2&1.

Clark Brechin, Adam Giles beat Glenn Campbell, Scott Michie 4&3.

SINGLES

Adam Dunton beat Glenn Campbell at the 19th.

David Morrison lost to Lewis Seath by 1 hole.

Clark Brechin lost to Ewan Farquharson by 1 hole.

Adam Giles defeated Steven Park 6&5.

Gary Esson beat Kenneth Macaskill by 1hole.

Neil Mitchell beat Scott Michie 2up.

