Golf: North-east District team crowned champions of Scotland

The North-east District stormed to victory in the Scottish Area Team Championships at Powfoot in Dumfriesshire.

A 6-3 first-day win over the Borders set up a similar 6-3 success against Perth and Kinross in the final, albeit in a slightly different fashion.

The north-east had trailed 2-1 to Borders after the morning foursomes but turned the match on its head by winning five of the six afternoon singles.

Team captain David Fleming said: “It’s a fantastic achievement to become the top district in Scotland.

“It shows the high standards that we are achieving in the north-east.

“The lads reacted brilliantly after being behind Borders and kept that form right through the rest of the competition, albeit it went down to the wire with all but one of the singles matches in the final going to the last hole.

“It was very satisfying when Gary Esson holed a tricky four-foot putt on the last to take the trophy home.”

Adam Dunton (McDonald Ellon) remained undefeated over the weekend, but ultimately it was a united team performance which achieved the triumph.

The North-East last won the tournament at Newmachar in 2017 with their last away win at Kinross seven years earlier.

Perth and Kinross had defeated Ayrshire 5.5-3.5 in the other semi.

SCOTTISH AREA TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS AT POWFOOT

SEMI-FINALS

NORTH-EAST 6, BORDERS 3

FOURSOMES

Adam Dunton (McDonald Ellon), David Morrison (Meldrum House) beat Simon Fairburn, Jamie Morris 1up.

Neil Mitchell (Bon Accord), Gary Esson (Portlethen) lost to Allan Turnbull, Mike Foley 1up.

Adam Giles (Newmachar), Clark Brechin (Portlethen) lost to David Gillie, Jack McDonald 7&5.

SINGLES

Adam Dunton beat Jack McDonald 2&1.

David Morrison lost to Simon Fairburn 5&3.

Clark Brechin beat Jamie Morris 1up.

Adam Giles beat Mike Foley 4&3.

Neil Mitchell beat David Gillie 2&1.

Gary Esson beat Adam Turnbull 5&4.

FINAL

NORTH-EAST 6, PERTH AND KINROSS 3

FOURSOMES

Adam Dunton, David Morrison beat Ewan Farquharson, Kenneth Macaskill 3&2.

Gary Esson, Neil Mitchell lost to Steven Park, Lewis Seath 2&1.

Clark Brechin, Adam Giles beat Glenn Campbell, Scott Michie 4&3.

SINGLES

Adam Dunton beat Glenn Campbell at the 19th.

David Morrison lost to Lewis Seath by 1 hole.

Clark Brechin lost to Ewan Farquharson by 1 hole.

Adam Giles defeated Steven Park 6&5.

Gary Esson beat Kenneth Macaskill by 1hole.

Neil Mitchell beat Scott Michie 2up.