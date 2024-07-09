Strictly star Anton Du Beke ready to dazzle on the fairways at Trump International Links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Strictly star Anton Du Beke ready to dazzle on the fairways at Trump International Links

Du Beke is heading to Aberdeenshire for the Luxe Scot Celebrity Pro-am at the Balmedie venue.

Anton Du Beke is heading to Trump International Links. Image: Shutterstock.
By Danny Law

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke has high hopes for his first experience at Trump International Golf Links later this month.

The 57-year-old is heading to Aberdeenshire for the Luxe Scot Celebrity Pro-am on July 31, a day before the first round of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

Du Beke will be competing with a host of celebrities at the Balmedie venue with 1996 Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill, former Chelsea players Gianfranco Zola and Roberto Di Matteo, actor Jimmy Nesbitt and Scotland rugby legend Gavin Hastings among those teeing up.

The celebrities will be competing for a first prize of £10,000 for their chosen charity with Du Beke hoping to raise funds for The Sick Children’s Trust.

He said: “I am tremendously excited to be playing at Trump International Golf Links in a few weeks.

“I’ve never played it and I have only heard good things about it – I hear it is one of the greatest links courses in the British Isles.

“It sounds amazing, I don’t know much more than that but everyone I have talked to about it just raves about it.

“The line-up of professionals at this year’s tournament features all my favourites – all the ones I grew up watching. This for me is like proper golf and I cannot wait.

“I don’t know who will pose the biggest threat from the other celebrity golfers but they won’t be any better than me!

“Right now, I don’t know how my game is as I have hardly played recently – but it will probably be magnificent! I have been on tour, so I have hardly picked up a club for a while.”

Anton Du Beke playing golf
Anton Du Beke in action in the BMW PGA pro-am at Wentworth. Image: Shutterstock.

Akabusi back with a bang

Legendary British athlete Kriss Akabusi is returning to Trump International Links after enjoying his first experience of the course in tournament conditions last year.

He said: “I’m very excited to be playing Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeen again.

“Some of the views are breathtaking, the patrons were super engaging, and the course is a great challenge.

“Playing alongside Legends Tour players – it really doesn’t get any better than that for me on the golf course, I’m just waiting for Tiger to join the crew now!

Kriss Akabusi while playing in the event at Trump International Links in 2023
Kriss Akabusi while playing in the event at Trump International Links in 2023. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I think the best celebrity player is Robbie Fowler or Dan Walker.

“My game is as good as it has ever been and while I’m off 15 it’s only because I lose concentration and make stupid choices… oh, and then there is that driver!

“The charities I am playing for are Switch the Play (which supports sports men and women making the transition into the rest of their life after elite sport) and Best Mates which is a mental health charity targeting men who don’t speak up until it’s too late.”

Zola could be one to watch

Rudimental’s DJ Locksmith says a former Chelsea and Italian striker is the celebrity golfer to look out for on July 31.

He said: “Gianfranco Zola is the best celebrity golfer I have seen out on the course.

“My game? Your guess is as good as mine! I’m currently returning from a wrist injury, due to playing too much golf. Before the injury I was playing to my handicap, but now it is going to be interesting.

DJ Locksmith
DJ Locksmith unleashes a drive at the Centurion Golf Club. Image: Shutterstock.

“Trump International Golf Links is an unreal golf course, massively challenging as well as being a picturesque course made to break hearts – but reward the bravest of players.

“It is always a great experience to play alongside one of the Legends Tour professionals and learn from them, see how these hugely talented players work their way around the golf course.

“The line-up this year is amazing. These guys have been some of the very best players in the world, who we have all watched on TV. Their talents speak for themselves. They’re also really humble individuals, which always makes them a real pleasure to play with.”

An ‘incredible’ line-up

Genesis star Mike Rutherford will also be playing in the celebrity pro-am.

Rutherford, who is playing for Diabetes UK, said: “I am looking forward to playing Trump International Golf Links again this year and hopefully I’ll be finding the fairways too.

“It was a wonderful experience last year playing in this event. It is a stunning golf course, right by the sea and there’s plenty of rough to cause problems.

Anton Du Beke playing golf
Mike Rutherford while competing at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Shutterstock.

“The line-up for this year’s tournament is incredible – full of top players in the world, as it always seems to be at this event.

“I’ll talk to the organisers about a possible musical collaboration with John Daly on his guitar.

“The best celebrity golfer and the one to watch out for this year with be Damon Hill. My game is slightly improved – I’m having a gap year from touring and playing concerts, so there’s been more time for golf.”

The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship runs from July 31 to August 4 at Trump International Golf Links, Scotland.

Confirmed names in the field include eight-time European Tour order of merit winner and tournament host Colin Montgomerie, 2014 Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and major winners John Daly, Michael Campbell, Angel Cabrera, Jose Maria Olazabal, Shaun Micheel and Paul Lawrie.

Tickets are on sale at www.legendstour.com/tickets with spectators saving against the gate entry prices by buying online now.

 