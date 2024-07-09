Strictly star Anton Du Beke ready to dazzle on the fairways at Trump International Links

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke has high hopes for his first experience at Trump International Golf Links later this month.

The 57-year-old is heading to Aberdeenshire for the Luxe Scot Celebrity Pro-am on July 31, a day before the first round of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

Du Beke will be competing with a host of celebrities at the Balmedie venue with 1996 Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill, former Chelsea players Gianfranco Zola and Roberto Di Matteo, actor Jimmy Nesbitt and Scotland rugby legend Gavin Hastings among those teeing up.

The celebrities will be competing for a first prize of £10,000 for their chosen charity with Du Beke hoping to raise funds for The Sick Children’s Trust.

He said: “I am tremendously excited to be playing at Trump International Golf Links in a few weeks.

“I’ve never played it and I have only heard good things about it – I hear it is one of the greatest links courses in the British Isles.

“It sounds amazing, I don’t know much more than that but everyone I have talked to about it just raves about it.

“The line-up of professionals at this year’s tournament features all my favourites – all the ones I grew up watching. This for me is like proper golf and I cannot wait.

“I don’t know who will pose the biggest threat from the other celebrity golfers but they won’t be any better than me!

“Right now, I don’t know how my game is as I have hardly played recently – but it will probably be magnificent! I have been on tour, so I have hardly picked up a club for a while.”

Akabusi back with a bang

Legendary British athlete Kriss Akabusi is returning to Trump International Links after enjoying his first experience of the course in tournament conditions last year.

He said: “I’m very excited to be playing Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeen again.

“Some of the views are breathtaking, the patrons were super engaging, and the course is a great challenge.

“Playing alongside Legends Tour players – it really doesn’t get any better than that for me on the golf course, I’m just waiting for Tiger to join the crew now!

“I think the best celebrity player is Robbie Fowler or Dan Walker.

“My game is as good as it has ever been and while I’m off 15 it’s only because I lose concentration and make stupid choices… oh, and then there is that driver!

“The charities I am playing for are Switch the Play (which supports sports men and women making the transition into the rest of their life after elite sport) and Best Mates which is a mental health charity targeting men who don’t speak up until it’s too late.”

Zola could be one to watch

Rudimental’s DJ Locksmith says a former Chelsea and Italian striker is the celebrity golfer to look out for on July 31.

He said: “Gianfranco Zola is the best celebrity golfer I have seen out on the course.

“My game? Your guess is as good as mine! I’m currently returning from a wrist injury, due to playing too much golf. Before the injury I was playing to my handicap, but now it is going to be interesting.

“Trump International Golf Links is an unreal golf course, massively challenging as well as being a picturesque course made to break hearts – but reward the bravest of players.

“It is always a great experience to play alongside one of the Legends Tour professionals and learn from them, see how these hugely talented players work their way around the golf course.

“The line-up this year is amazing. These guys have been some of the very best players in the world, who we have all watched on TV. Their talents speak for themselves. They’re also really humble individuals, which always makes them a real pleasure to play with.”

An ‘incredible’ line-up

Genesis star Mike Rutherford will also be playing in the celebrity pro-am.

Rutherford, who is playing for Diabetes UK, said: “I am looking forward to playing Trump International Golf Links again this year and hopefully I’ll be finding the fairways too.

“It was a wonderful experience last year playing in this event. It is a stunning golf course, right by the sea and there’s plenty of rough to cause problems.

“The line-up for this year’s tournament is incredible – full of top players in the world, as it always seems to be at this event.

“I’ll talk to the organisers about a possible musical collaboration with John Daly on his guitar.

“The best celebrity golfer and the one to watch out for this year with be Damon Hill. My game is slightly improved – I’m having a gap year from touring and playing concerts, so there’s been more time for golf.”

The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship runs from July 31 to August 4 at Trump International Golf Links, Scotland.

Confirmed names in the field include eight-time European Tour order of merit winner and tournament host Colin Montgomerie, 2014 Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and major winners John Daly, Michael Campbell, Angel Cabrera, Jose Maria Olazabal, Shaun Micheel and Paul Lawrie.

Tickets are on sale at www.legendstour.com/tickets with spectators saving against the gate entry prices by buying online now.