Nairn Golf Club’s Calum Scott on sharing The Open driving range with Tiger Woods and practising with pal (and Ryder Cup hero) Ludvig Aberg

Calum Scott may have been left starstruck by the glittering names on The Open stage but the Nairn golfer is hoping he can produce some amateur dramatics at Royal Troon this week.

The 20-year-old makes his major debut on the Ayrshire coast having earned a tee-time through the Open Amateur Series, a sequence of three marquee championships on the unpaid game’s schedule.

Scott finished second in the St Andrews Links Trophy and reached the last-eight of the Amateur Championship before cementing his place at the top of the qualifying rankings with a spirited fourth place finish in the European Amateur Championship.

That consistent spell brought the ultimate reward for Scott and has given him the opportunity to rub shoulders with the golfing glitterati.

“There’s no easy way to get into The Open,” said the former Walker Cup player. “I knew what was at stake playing in those three amateur events and I knew consistency was going to be key.

“I got on site the other day, collected all my credentials, went to my locker and then it all started to sink in that I’m actually here at The Open. It’s been unbelievable.

“I’ve earned my way into this and I’m meant to be here. For the most part, I feel like I belong here. But then I see Tiger on the range, and I think, ‘wow, am I at the right tournament?’. I was a bit starstruck.”

As well as glimpsing the Tiger, Scott has already been keeping fine company. He enjoyed a practice round with former US Open champion, Matt Fitzpatrick, while his strong US college connection to Ludvig Aberg ensured that he’d be out and about on the links yesterday with the fourth best player on the world rankings.

Aberg was at the same Texas Tech college as Scott and graduated last year before exploding onto the professional scene.

“He’s a great lad and we still keep in touch,” added Scott of the upwardly mobile Swede, who is also making his Open debut this week. “There was a cross over during our time at Texas Tech. I spent two years with him. He’s very, very good at golf but he’s a humble guy as well. He’s a great inspiration to all of us.

“What he has done straight out of college has been phenomenal. He’s now one of the best in the world and has shown the world what he can do, by coming out, getting into the Ryder Cup and winning events.

“We weren’t sure what he would do when he turned pro. You just never know, but he’s certainly shown what he’s capable of.”

Scott too is hoping he can show what he is capable of on the major stage.

He added: “It’s been non-stop golf since I got back from the US but it’s easy to get the energy up for this. I’ve just done some light practice, so I feel quite refreshed.

“Lots of guys who have played in this as amateurs have performed really well. Hopefully, I can do a job too.”