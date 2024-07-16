Nairn Golf Club’s Calum Scott on sharing The Open driving range with Tiger Woods and practising with pal (and Ryder Cup hero) Ludvig Aberg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Nairn Golf Club’s Calum Scott on sharing The Open driving range with Tiger Woods and practising with pal (and Ryder Cup hero) Ludvig Aberg

Amateur Calum Scott, 20, is set to play alongside the golfing glitterati in the Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Calum Scott of Scotland during a practice round ahead of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, on July 16, 2024, in Troon, Scotland. Ludvig Aberg, his former Texax Tech team-mate, watches on, left. Image: SNS.
By Reporter

Calum Scott may have been left starstruck by the glittering names on The Open stage but the Nairn golfer is hoping he can produce some amateur dramatics at Royal Troon this week.

The 20-year-old makes his major debut on the Ayrshire coast having earned a tee-time through the Open Amateur Series, a sequence of three marquee championships on the unpaid game’s schedule.

Scott finished second in the St Andrews Links Trophy and reached the last-eight of the Amateur Championship before cementing his place at the top of the qualifying rankings with a spirited fourth place finish in the European Amateur Championship.

That consistent spell brought the ultimate reward for Scott and has given him the opportunity to rub shoulders with the golfing glitterati.

“There’s no easy way to get into The Open,” said the former Walker Cup player. “I knew what was at stake playing in those three amateur events and I knew consistency was going to be key.

“I got on site the other day, collected all my credentials, went to my locker and then it all started to sink in that I’m actually here at The Open. It’s been unbelievable.

“I’ve earned my way into this and I’m meant to be here. For the most part, I feel like I belong here. But then I see Tiger on the range, and I think, ‘wow, am I at the right tournament?’. I was a bit starstruck.”

Tiger Woods on the driving range ahead of The Open at Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland. Image: PA.

As well as glimpsing the Tiger, Scott has already been keeping fine company. He enjoyed a practice round with former US Open champion, Matt Fitzpatrick, while his strong US college connection to Ludvig Aberg ensured that he’d be out and about on the links yesterday with the fourth best player on the world rankings.

Aberg was at the same Texas Tech college as Scott and graduated last year before exploding onto the professional scene.

“He’s a great lad and we still keep in touch,” added Scott of the upwardly mobile Swede, who is also making his Open debut this week. “There was a cross over during our time at Texas Tech. I spent two years with him. He’s very, very good at golf but he’s a humble guy as well. He’s a great inspiration to all of us.

“What he has done straight out of college has been phenomenal. He’s now one of the best in the world and has shown the world what he can do, by coming out, getting into the Ryder Cup and winning events.

“We weren’t sure what he would do when he turned pro. You just never know, but he’s certainly shown what he’s capable of.”

Calum Scott of Nairn Golf Club. Image: DC Thomson.

Scott too is hoping he can show what he is capable of on the major stage.

He added: “It’s been non-stop golf since I got back from the US but it’s easy to get the energy up for this. I’ve just done some light practice, so I feel quite refreshed.

“Lots of guys who have played in this as amateurs have performed really well. Hopefully, I can do a job too.”

Conversation