Planned bus route through Aberdeen’s Castlegate scrapped amid ‘limited demand’ from companies

A lack of space for events and little interest from bus firms are behind the decision, council chiefs say.

By Alastair Gossip
Concept images of how the Castlegate could look, released previously by Aberdeen City Council.
A concept image of how the Castlegate could look, released previously by Aberdeen City Council.

Plans to turn back the hands of time by bringing buses back to Aberdeen’s Castlegate won’t leave the station – as they would take up too much space in the historic square.

City planners were last year tasked with devising ways to route public transport through the cobbled plaza.

The Castlegate is earmarked for a Â£15.5 million revamp as part of the Aberdeen city centre and beach masterplan.

And the proposed bus route was hoped to improve links between the two areas, both having many more millions spent on their regeneration.

Castlegate bus plan was popular with elected members

Last May, the potential return of buses to the long-barren Castlegate, pedestrianised in the 90s, was something councillors “violently agreed” about.

Buses at the former terminal on the Castlegate in Aberdeen in February 1971. Image: DC Thomson
Buses at the former terminal on the Castlegate in Aberdeen in February 1971. Image: DC Thomson

Having done the sketches – and asked bus companies if they would actually use the Union Street > Castlegate > Justice Street > Beach Boulevard route – council bosses have now ruled it out.

Chief capital officer John Wilson briefs councillors: “Limited demand for bus services through the Castlegate, combined with the significant amount of space required to accommodate a workable route, presents significant challenges to both the pedestrian realm and the potential for hosting future events.”

In his report on the Castlegate project progress, he adds: “This option has therefore been removed.”

What now for the Castlegate?

City planners want to make the Castlegate a central civic location once more, aiming to make it a “high quality destination” at the end of the Granite Mile.

Granite setts and loose slabs make for a tricky walk on the Castlegate. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Granite setts and loose slabs make for a tricky walk on the Castlegate. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

While the “gateway to the beach” now will not include bus travel, plans for bike lanes from Union Street to Justice Street are still in the works.

On top of the tourist draw, Marischal College bosses want the updated Castlegate to play an important role in the city’s events programme.

So how will Castlegate be changed?

Planners have split the Castlegate into five sections, including a central square, 21 metres wide, with improved lighting, seating and plants.

“Future proofed”, it is hoped this central square will prove a flexible civic space.

They plan 6-metre “promenades” on the northern and southern edges, in front of the businesses they hope will boom as a result of the multi-million-pound regeneration project.

A cross section of the Castlegate. The blue promenades along the northern and southern sides, vehicular access routes along Castle Street and the central Castlegate square marked in green in the centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council
A cross section of the Castlegate. The blue promenades along the northern and southern sides, vehicular access routes along Castle Street and the central Castlegate square marked in green in the centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council
A view from above of the Castlegate. The blue promenades along the northern and southern sides, vehicular access routes along Castle Street marked in brown and yellow, and the central Castlegate square marked in green in the centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Service vehicles and motorists will still be allowed access onto Castle Street on two marked out 5.5-metre lanes at either side of the Mercat Cross.

The planned bike lane will share the more northern of these lanes, offering a relatively clean, straight line from Union Street, across the Castlegate and onto Justice Street down towards the beach.

Aberdeen City Council’s Â£15.5m budget is expected to cover this transformation.

The work is currently expected to cost about Â£11m, with the other Â£4.5m included to cover unforeseen costs.

It comes after major council refurbishments, such as Union Terrace Gardens and the art gallery, ran over budget.

When will work on the Castlegate begin?

The Castlegate is expected to be a hive of activity when the Tall Ships come to Aberdeen next July.

So council bosses are looking to hold off on construction work until after the crowds have been and gone.

Part of the Castlegate has been fenced off. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Part of the Castlegate has been fenced off. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

While they wait, there is temporary repair work being trialled, after years of complaints of loose cobbles posing a danger to the public.

And while slabs are lifted, contractors will be able to drill beneath to carry out any investigation work required before building work begins.

Mr Wilson hopes public engagement, detailed designs and the appointment of a contractor can all be carried out before the Tall Ships dock.

Construction, expected to take a year, could then begin after the end of July 2025.

On Wednesday, councillors could sign off on detailed designs for the Castlegate, minus the buses, and allow council chiefs to enter talks with contractors for the work.

Read more:

All you need to know about Aberdeenâ€™s beach masterplan as project ramps up with major road closures

Conversation