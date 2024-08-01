Colin Montgomerie to take a break from golf following this week’s event in Aberdeenshire due to health issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colin Montgomerie to take a break from golf following this week’s event in Aberdeenshire due to health issues

The Scot says health problems mean the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Golf Links will likely be his final event of 2024.

Colin Montgomerie in action on day one of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Danny Law

Colin Montgomerie has revealed he is unlikely to play again in 2024 following this week’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Golf Links due to health issues.

The 61-year-old, who is hosting this week’s Legends Tour event in Aberdeenshire, began the tournament with a one-under-par 71.

The European Ryder Cup legend, who won a record eight European Tour order of merit titles, says he has decided to take a break from playing and does not expect to be in action again this year.

He said: “I haven’t been well the last six months.

“I have been very poorly.

“I have been back in London, I have been taking a lot of time off now.

“I have never done that in my life.

“I have never done that in 40 years.

“I might take the rest of the year off.

“I need to, I’m not well.

“I have kept it quite quiet but I’m not well so we just keep going and we will get through to Sunday.”

Colin Montgomerie is hosting this week’s event at Trump International Golf Links. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Montgomerie admitted the thought of putting the clubs away in August was “completely unheard of” for him.

He added: “In a way I am looking forward to it.

“How is my gardening? It is about to become an awful lot better.

“I have got lots of grass to cut, I can’t wait. I’ll be like Bob MacIntyre’s father (who works as a greenkeeper).”

A case of what might have been on the greens

The Scot admitted he was frustrated with his opening round, which included four birdies and three bogeys, but said hosting this week’s event had no impact on his performance.

He said: “Colin Montgomerie of old would have shot 66.

“Colin Montgomerie at 61 shoots 71. It is as simple as that.

“I maximise every score right now.

“That is what I do every round, it is frustrating.

“I played the par fives in two-over so I gave three shots back to the field as you’ve got to be one-under for the par-fives.

“If you do that then hey presto, you’re leading and you’ve done nothing different or special.

“You just haven’t made the mistakes I’m making now.

“It’s not difficult combining hosting and playing.

“You get on with it. It has been a busy week.

“That is supposed to be the case and I’m thoroughly enjoying it.

“It has been a great week.

“It is just disappointing when you can’t score 67 when you have played 67-ish.”

