Home Sport Golf

PGA Seniors Championship at Trump: Aberdeen’s Scott Henderson tied for the lead after day one

Henderson is tied for the lead alongside Swede Jarmo Sandelin, Englishman Simon Khan and fellow Scot Garry Orr.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen's Scott Henderson in action on day one of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Scott Henderson in action on day one of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s Scott Henderson threatened to break the course record on the opening day of play at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Golf Links.

The 54-year-old, who plays out of the Kings Links Golf Centre, stormed to the top of the leaderboard after reaching the turn in five-under thanks to birdies at holes 1, 3, 6, 7 and 9.

Further gains at 10 and 11 took him to seven-under but a bogey at the short 13th and a double bogey six at the 14th meant Henderson finished the day on four-under with a round of 68.

That was still good enough to give Henderson a share of the lead alongside Swede Jarmo Sandelin, Englishman Simon Khan and fellow Scot Garry Orr.

The chance was there to surpass the tournament course record of 66 set by Peter Baker and Khan last year but Henderson knows danger is never far away at the testing Aberdeenshire links.

He said: “My nephew said to me on the fairway, ‘keep going like this and it’s the course record’ and I felt like saying ‘this course can grab you at any moment’.

“I didn’t say that. But it did grab me. The last few holes are tough, into the wind. That 18th, you just try and avoid sand.

“There’s a long way to go. If you get a little off your game here it will expose you.

“I only hit three drivers today, and one I probably shouldn’t have.

“You just try to guide it round and stay out of the rough.”

Scott Henderson carded an opening round of 68. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Henderson would love to become a full member of the Legends Tour – a feat he could achieve with victory this week.

He said: “I’ve tried to get through Q-school but it is hard as there are only five cards available.

“You don’t get anything for sixth.

“The first year I went I missed by a shot.

“Last year I had a chance, but started three-putting. You just have to keep going.

“I’ll go back again. It’s in Turkey in January.

“I’m never that prepared coming from Scotland. You have to go three days before to find your game.

“I’ve almost forgot what end of the club to use at that time of year as we’ve hardly played in Scotland at that time of year. I just have to keep bashing on.”

Khan makes hay while the sun shines

Khan, who finished fifth last year, was encouraged by his four-under 68 as he chased his first win on the Legends Tour.

He said: “It was a pretty idyllic morning for golf on a great golf course.

“Some of those tees, when you’ve got a 20 mile an hour wind blowing into your face, it’s not so nice.

“But the sea was like a millpond this morning and it just makes life a lot easier, not having to second guess that wind direction – that definitely helped. I’m sure the wind will blow at some stage this week though.

“The fairway bunkers last week at Carnoustie (for the Senior Open) and everything about that place was tough, the rough was up – so it has just felt like there is actually a bit more space here, believe it or not!

“I know the dunes are severe, but the fairways are generally a little wider. Having said that, it’s a great test of golf as well.”

The crowds following John Daly and Michael Campbell. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

New Zealand’s Michael Campbell and Englishmen Robert Coles and Paul Eales are one shot behind the pacesetters after rounds of 69.

Paul Lawrie, the 1999 Open champion, is well placed after an opening score of two-under 70.

He said: “I made a couple of mistakes but apart from that I was never really off-line or in trouble.

“I didn’t hole anything but 70 was a decent effort on a day when the scoring wasn’t great.”

John Daly finished the day seven-over-par. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Tournament host Colin Montgomerie also made a solid start with a one-under 71.

American John Daly drew some of the biggest crowds of the day with spectators able to walk the fairways behind the players.

The two-time major winner finished seven-over after a 79.

 

