Eric Trump says second course will help Trump International Links in Aberdeenshire host golf’s biggest tournaments

Eric Trump believes the second course at Trump International Golf Links will ensure the venue has “the best 36 holes in the world” and will be able to host golf’s biggest tournaments.

Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organisation and head of Trump Golf, was speaking on a visit to the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship which is being held on the existing championship course at the Aberdeenshire links.

The second course will open next summer and Trump believes the two courses will be “the best 36 holes in golf” and offer “endless potential”.

Trump is confident the venue will be able to host some huge events in the coming years.

He said: “Both courses will be able to hold any tournament on Earth, the biggest.

“We have unlimited land. We have 2,000 acres here.

“You don’t have fairways this size anywhere else.

“We have unlimited room for tournaments.

“It is the best product in the world and part of that reason was it wasn’t just built to that standard but it has been maintained to that standard.

“You look at TV shots, there is not a flaw in those greens, they are perfect.

“That is what we expect and what we do better than anyone.”

In a recent interview, former world number one Jon Rahm said he believed LIV golfers were underprepared for The Open at Royal Troon due to a lack of links golf on the circuit and urged the breakaway tour to add a links event before next year’s Open at Royal Portrush.

Trump was open to the idea of bringing a LIV event to Aberdeenshire.

He said: “We have hosted a lot of LIV events because we have many of the best courses in the US, such as Trump Doral in Miami and Trump Washington DC.

“If it made sense at the right time then we would possibly consider it.

“Time will tell.”

Trump, who said the 12th hole at the new course would be “probably the best par-three in the world” believes the creation of the second course is a major boost to the north-east economy.

He said: “We are doing better on the jobs front than just about anyone in the country.

“We are literally putting hundreds of millions of dollars into this property.

“Look at the construction crews who are out there.

“We are investing more money into the country than certainly any real estate company I know of anywhere around the world.

“I wish there was a little more outreach from people to say you can invest with us and you can bring your dreams to life.

“We are doing it in a big way and it has really been amazing.”

Turnberry back on Open rota?

Trump, meanwhile, remains optimistic Trump Turnberry will return to the Open rota in the coming years, although he admitted it may have to wait until after his father Donald has stepped back from politics.

Turnberry last held the Open in 2009 when Stewart Cink defeated Tom Watson in a play-off.

He said: “I think universally – and you heard this from players at Troon – everyone says it (Turnberry) is the best course on the rota.

“Gary Player came out and said it is the best course on the rota.

“He said Turnberry is the number one on the rota – it’s not even close.

“I think everyone knows that and feels that way.

“There is nothing that compares.

“You have the history, unlimited parking with the runways, and the best course. The lighthouse is the best halfway house in the world. It is rated that every year.

“The hotel is probably the best in the UK. It is spectacular and checks all the boxes.

“I took off from Turnberry this morning and flew over Troon.

“I mean no disrespect as we have an unbelievable relationship with everybody but when you see the magnitude of the land there it doesn’t compare when you see the dunes and coastal views (at Turnberry).

“Turnberry is the best course on the rota and everybody knows that.

“Like it or not, within the next four years, politics will be over and if that is an opportunity then great.

“If not then I can sleep well knowing we built and maintained the best. We put a tremendous amount of money into it every year.

“More money than goes into any course other than here (in Aberdeenshire).

“The two courses are the courses in the world that get the most capital spent on them. We spend millions every year making them better.

“And they are courses that don’t need to be made better as they already top the rankings of the best courses on Earth.

“I can sleep well knowing we have the best product.”

Sarah Malone, executive vice president of Trump International, Scotland, has high hopes for the second course in Aberdeenshire.

She said: “It’s thrilling to see this major milestone in our resort development coming to life.

“From the outset this was a long-term, multi-phased project, and the Trump family has always had an unwavering commitment to this property.

“We know we are building something truly sensational – the coastal dune setting, and dramatic topography here cannot be surpassed.

“This could very well be one of the last great modern championship links to be built in the home of golf.

“The course is designed to complement the existing championship links and will offer an incredible test of golf across breathtaking coastal terrain with panoramic North Sea views.

“Even at this stage in construction, those who have been offered a preview are speechless at the scale, quality and magnitude of what we are building.”