Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League results: Clachnacuddin made it two wins from two by beating Keith

We round-up Saturday's action in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Clachnacuddin's Josh Meekings, left, wins a header under pressure from Matthew Tough of Keith. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Clachnacuddin's Josh Meekings, left, wins a header under pressure from Matthew Tough of Keith. Pictures by Jasperimage.

Clachnacuddin defeated Keith 2-0 at Grant Street Park to make it two wins out of two at the start of the Breedon Highland League season.

Allan MacPhee’s brace was the difference between the sides in an entertaining encounter in Inverness.

After winning at Lossiemouth last weekend the Lilywhites backed up that display with their second victory, something they didn’t achieve in the league last season until December 30.

The Maroons, meanwhile, are still searching for their first point of the campaign.

Match action

Clach started well with visiting goalkeeper Craig Reid required to save a shot and a header from Scott Davidson in the early stages.

But it wasn’t long before Keith were threatening as Jake Stewart and Matthew Tough tried their luck from the edge of the box.

In the 17th minute Michael Ironside did well to release Stewart on the right and when he weaved inside and shot the ball flashed narrowly over the crossbar.

It was an entertaining encounter with both sides showing plenty of attacking intent and after half an hour the Lilywhites had their two best attempts of the first period.

First a cross from the right broke for Connor Bunce whose attempted finish was deflected away and then Reid did well to parry Fergus Adams’ fierce drive from 30 yards.

Keith’s Jake Stewart, centre, has a shot blocked by Clach’s Harry Nicolson, right.

In the 38th minute home goalkeeper Joe Malin was seriously tested for the first time. Tough’s initial shot had been blocked, but Ironside’s follow-up attempt from 15 yards was tipped away by Malin diving to his right.

Chances were harder to come in the second half, but Clach made the breakthrough in the 55th minute direct from a corner.

The wind had picked up and MacPhee’s inswinging delivery from the left – aided by the breeze – evaded everyone and nestled in the right corner.

At 1-0 Keith were never out of the game, but clear-cut chances to equalise were at a premium.

The Maroons sent plenty of balls into the box, but got little change out of the Lilywhites rearguard.

The closest Keith came to a leveller was in the 90th minute when Malin made a fantastic fingertip save from sub Connor Killoh.

But in stoppage time the visitors were caught short at the back with Lewis Mackenzie and Jack Davison combining to set up MacPhee to lash home the second.

Other Highland League scores

Banks o’ Dee and Lossiemouth drew 0-0 at Spain Park, while it also finished level at Bellslea as Fraserburgh drew 1-1 against Deveronvale.

Scott Barbour netted early on for the Broch, but Ben Hermiston’s header levelled proceedings.

Huntly won 3-0 against Wick Academy at Christie Park to maintain their perfect start to the season courtesy of goals from Matthew Wallace and a Sam Robertson double, the second of which was a penalty.

Inverurie Locos defeated Buckie Thistle 2-1 at Harlaw Park. Cole Anderson broke the deadlock for the Railwaymen, Cohen Ramsay equalised for the Jags, but Logan Johnstone struck in the dying embers for the visitors.

Brechin City made it two wins out of two by beating Nairn County 3-0 at Station Park. Dayle Robertson, Anthony McDonald and Ewan Loudon got the goals for the Hedgemen.

Double figures up for United

Formartine United thrashed Rothes 10-2 at Mackessack Park.

The Pitmedden outfit made a fast start with Scott Adams, Julian Wade and Johnny Crawford’s penalty putting them three ahead in the first 20 minutes.

Gregor MacDonald pulled one back for the Speysiders and then Jake Thomson had a penalty saved by United goalkeeper Cameron Middleton before half-time.

In the second half Crawford netted a second penalty and Adams got his second with Matthew McLean, Aidan Combe, Callum Youngson and Tyler Mykyta (2) also on target. Thomson got a consolation for Rothes.

Brora Rangers beat Strathspey Thistle 7-0 at Seafield Park. Craig MacKenzie, James Wallace (2), Jordan MacRae (2), the second of which was a penalty, Tony Dingwall and Andrew Macrae got on the scoresheet for the Cattachs.

Forres Mechanics came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Turriff United at the Haughs.

Ewen Robertson and Ewan Clark scored for the hosts, but the Can-Cans responded in the second half through Aidan Cruickshank’s penalty and Mark McLauchlan.

