Inverness rowing club secure triple gold medal success at Scottish Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness rowing club returned from the Scottish Rowing Championships with an impressive haul of three gold medals last weekend.

Heather Gordon, Emily Richens, Sara Brennan and Laura Evans-Smith were all among the top placings during the two-day event at Strathclyde Park.

Gordon and Richens were both triumphant in the women’s intermediate pairs on Saturday, but were closely followed by Brennan and Evans-Smith who claimed silver.

Brennan and Evans-Smith’s gold medal moment arrived in Sunday’s women’s intermediate double sculls final when they took the lead on their time trial and followed it up with a decisive victory overall in windy conditions.

An already successful weekend for the club was rounded off in style later on Sunday, when Gordon claimed her second gold in the women’s intermediate single sculls event.