Inverness rowing club secure triple gold medal success at Scottish Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Inverness rowing club secure triple gold medal success at Scottish Championships

By Andy Skinner
June 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Inverness Rowing Club members (left to right) - Laura Evans-Smith, Sara Brennan, Robert Gordon (coach), Heather Gordon and Emily Richens - at the 2022 Scottish Rowing Championships.
Inverness Rowing Club members (left to right) - Laura Evans-Smith, Sara Brennan, Robert Gordon (coach), Heather Gordon and Emily Richens - at the 2022 Scottish Rowing Championships.

Inverness rowing club returned from the Scottish Rowing Championships with an impressive haul of three gold medals last weekend.

Heather Gordon, Emily Richens, Sara Brennan and Laura Evans-Smith were all among the top placings during the two-day event at Strathclyde Park.

Gordon and Richens were both triumphant in the women’s intermediate pairs on Saturday, but were closely followed by Brennan and Evans-Smith who claimed silver.

Sara Brennan and Laura Evans-Smith at the 2022 Scottish Rowing Championships.

Brennan and Evans-Smith’s gold medal moment arrived in Sunday’s women’s intermediate double sculls final when they took the lead on their time trial and followed it up with a decisive victory overall in windy conditions.

An already successful weekend for the club was rounded off in style later on Sunday, when Gordon claimed her second gold in the women’s intermediate single sculls event.

Heather Gordon at the 2022 Scottish Rowing Championships.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]