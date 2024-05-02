Moray boxer Fraser Wilkinson trained at legendary Mexican gym in bid to secure title glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Moray boxer Fraser Wilkinson trained at legendary Mexican gym in bid to secure title glory

Hopeman boxer Wilkinson trained at the Julian Magdaleno gym in Guadalajara, which has produced five world champions including legend Saul “Canelo” Alvarez

By Sean Wallace
Fraser Wilkinson
Moray boxer Fraser Wilkinson to fight for Scottish title Photo - - DCT Media

In a bid to secure title glory Moray boxer Fraser Wilkinson flew to Mexico to train at the gym that produced legend Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Hopeman’s Wilkinson spent more than a month at the Julian Magdaleno gym in Guadalajara that has produced five world champions.

The history of the gym is so rich the gloves four-weight world champion Canelo wore to fight Floyd Mayweather hang on a wall.

During his time in Guadalajara 23-year-old southpaw Wilkinson worked with Jose ‘Chepo’ Reynoso, the trainer of Canelo.

Among his many sparring sessions, Wilkinson went up against Mexican number one Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela, the IBF Inter-continental super lightweight champion.

The decision to train in Mexico was taken after Wilkinson lost a Scottish super-welterweight title fight to Corey McCulloch in Dundee in May 2023.

Now a year later he will bid for ring redemption when facing Ben McGivern for the vacant Scottish middleweight title at Elgin Town Hall on Saturday.

Boxer Fraser Wilkinson training ahead of his Scottish title fight. Image: DCT Media
Boxer Fraser Wilkinson training ahead of his Scottish title fight. Image: DCT Media

He said: “I went to Mexico on the back of the Scottish title loss as I wanted time away to focus.

“It was a huge learning experience for me as I trained at the Julian Magdaleno gym where Saul Alvarez came through.

“When you go in the gloves Alvarez used to fight Floyd Mayweather are on the wall.

“They don’t have much southpaws out there and Chepo kept calling me ‘zurdo’ which means leftie in Spanish.

“As they don’t have many southpaws everyone wanted to spar with me.

“One of the fighters I sparred against was Gabriel Gollaz Venezuala.

“The first few sparring sessions were tough so I had to adapt quickly and learn from the experience.

“Travelling to Mexico was a big step but I will do anything to make boxing work.

“If it makes my boxing improve I’m all for it.”

Lost luggage and sparring top stars

Wilkinson returned reinvigorated from his time in Mexico and embarked on a winning streak to set up the title shot.

He defeated Vaidas Balciauskas (60-54) in September last year and Serge Ambomo (60-54) in December.

Wilkinson, who trains at the Granite City gym in Aberdeen, boasts a record of eight wins (one by stoppage) and only one loss.

Boxer Fraser Wilkinson
Boxer Fraser Wilkinson fights for the Scottish title in Elgin Image: DCT Media

He said: “Mexico was eventful.

“I spent just over four weeks there with no luggage as it got lost.

“It made things a bit more challenging but I made it work.

“The people of Mexico were so welcoming and it is all about boxing over there.

“I went out with Jay Robinson who is a good friend based in America who manages a lot of boxers.

“He works with Golden Boy and Top Rank and was in Mexico looking at fighters.”

Wilkinson ready to claim title

Wilkinson will face Airdrie’s McGivern for the national title.

McGivern boasts a pro record of five wins, three losses and one draw.

The 36-year-old’s previous fight was a Scottish super-middleweight title loss to Darren Johnstone in February this year.

Forres boxer Fraser Wilkinson trained in Mexico. Image: DCT Media
Moray boxer Fraser Wilkinson trained in Mexico. Image: DCT Media

Wilkinson said: “This is my second title fight and it would be really special to claim the belt in Elgin.

“McGivern is the current Celtic middleweight champion and will be game for the fight.

“However my training camp was fantastic and I feel great.”

 

More from Other sports

Photos of Banchory Cricket Club, who are returning to Grade One for this summer of the first time since 2015. Pictured is Banchory captain Luke Hendriksen. Pictures courtesy of Banchory Cricket Club.
Cricket: Thriving Banchory make Grade One return after recent rejuvenation
John Henderson and Michael Van Gerwen after their 6-6 draw at the AECC. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The best Premier League Darts moments in Aberdeen as tungsten titans prepare to return…
Sean Chalmers on his way to victory in the 10K race at Run Balmoral Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Run Balmoral: Aberdeen AAC athlete Sean Chalmers completes triple crown
Tom and Luke Stoltman smiling at camera in the gym.
'Nobody is going to stop us': Why the Stoltman brothers think they'll be the…
Mhairi Maclennan reacts after finishing the women's elite race during the TCS London Marathon on Sunday. Image: PA.
Inverness' Mhairi Maclennan 'excited' by marathon future after finishing as top Brit on debut…
Strichen kickboxing teen Eilidh Craib poses for a picture in the ring.
Strichen kickboxing teen Eilidh Craib eyes global stage after claiming European title
Aberdeen sport climber Max Milne. Image: IFSC.
Max Milne: Aberdeen climber believes he can fulfil Paris 2024 Olympics dream
Jamie Crowe claimed top spot in the 5K and 10K races at Run Balmoral in 2023. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Jamie Crowe aiming for another Run Balmoral hat-trick
Young rally car enthusiast. Picture taken by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Gallery: Rally cars roar down Elgin High Street ahead of Speyside Stages
John Wink's Hyundai i20 R5 heads the queue at the 2022 Speyside Stages sponsors day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
All you need to know: 2024 Speyside Stages rally as Huntly's John Wink looks…

Conversation