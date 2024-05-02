Moray boxer Fraser Wilkinson trained at legendary Mexican gym in bid to secure title glory

In a bid to secure title glory Moray boxer Fraser Wilkinson flew to Mexico to train at the gym that produced legend Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Hopeman’s Wilkinson spent more than a month at the Julian Magdaleno gym in Guadalajara that has produced five world champions.

The history of the gym is so rich the gloves four-weight world champion Canelo wore to fight Floyd Mayweather hang on a wall.

During his time in Guadalajara 23-year-old southpaw Wilkinson worked with Jose ‘Chepo’ Reynoso, the trainer of Canelo.

Among his many sparring sessions, Wilkinson went up against Mexican number one Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela, the IBF Inter-continental super lightweight champion.

The decision to train in Mexico was taken after Wilkinson lost a Scottish super-welterweight title fight to Corey McCulloch in Dundee in May 2023.

Now a year later he will bid for ring redemption when facing Ben McGivern for the vacant Scottish middleweight title at Elgin Town Hall on Saturday.

He said: “I went to Mexico on the back of the Scottish title loss as I wanted time away to focus.

“It was a huge learning experience for me as I trained at the Julian Magdaleno gym where Saul Alvarez came through.

“When you go in the gloves Alvarez used to fight Floyd Mayweather are on the wall.

“They don’t have much southpaws out there and Chepo kept calling me ‘zurdo’ which means leftie in Spanish.

“As they don’t have many southpaws everyone wanted to spar with me.

“One of the fighters I sparred against was Gabriel Gollaz Venezuala.

“The first few sparring sessions were tough so I had to adapt quickly and learn from the experience.

“Travelling to Mexico was a big step but I will do anything to make boxing work.

“If it makes my boxing improve I’m all for it.”

Lost luggage and sparring top stars

Wilkinson returned reinvigorated from his time in Mexico and embarked on a winning streak to set up the title shot.

He defeated Vaidas Balciauskas (60-54) in September last year and Serge Ambomo (60-54) in December.

Wilkinson, who trains at the Granite City gym in Aberdeen, boasts a record of eight wins (one by stoppage) and only one loss.

He said: “Mexico was eventful.

“I spent just over four weeks there with no luggage as it got lost.

“It made things a bit more challenging but I made it work.

“The people of Mexico were so welcoming and it is all about boxing over there.

“I went out with Jay Robinson who is a good friend based in America who manages a lot of boxers.

“He works with Golden Boy and Top Rank and was in Mexico looking at fighters.”

Wilkinson ready to claim title

Wilkinson will face Airdrie’s McGivern for the national title.

McGivern boasts a pro record of five wins, three losses and one draw.

The 36-year-old’s previous fight was a Scottish super-middleweight title loss to Darren Johnstone in February this year.

Wilkinson said: “This is my second title fight and it would be really special to claim the belt in Elgin.

“McGivern is the current Celtic middleweight champion and will be game for the fight.

“However my training camp was fantastic and I feel great.”