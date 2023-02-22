Cricket: Scotland success in WCL2 ‘special’ for Aberdeen’s Kyle Coetzer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: Scotland success in WCL2 ‘special’ for Aberdeen’s Kyle Coetzer

By Jamie Durent
February 22, 2023, 6:00 am
Scotland batter Kyle Coetzer. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shut
Scotland batter Kyle Coetzer. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shut

Kyle Coetzer has seen and done a lot in a Scotland shirt but the feeling of winning a trophy will never get old.

Scotland finally brought the curtain down on their World Cup League 2 campaign yesterday as champions, with defeat to Nepal in Kathmandu capping off a journey that started in August 2019.

The Scots have been all over the world: from Oman to Nepal, the United States to Namibia, just to put themselves one step closer to the World Cup.

Their status as champions had already been secured earlier on this tour but to have a trophy in their hands was just reward for an arduous journey.

“To get hold of a trophy is really special,” said Aberdonian Coetzer. “We’ve been fortunate to do that on a number of occasions in a Scotland shirt.

“We just missed out the last time round in this tournament to the Netherlands, so it’s nice to finish top.

“Creating memories is special but winning trophies with a group of friends is even better.

Scotland players celebrate with the WCL2 trophy. Image: Ian Jacobs/Cricket Scotland
Scotland players celebrate with the WCL2 trophy. Image: Ian Jacobs/Cricket Scotland

“It’s an achievement. It’s been a long few years with a gap in the middle, for obvious reasons. But to come out on top and get 50 points, is ultimately what we wanted to achieve.

“We’re all proud with what we have done. It’s not come easy – every side is good in their own individual ways and you could see that with the way Nepal played.”

Young players come to the fore for Scotland

With qualification for the final qualifier secured, then top spot achieved, outgoing head coach Shane Burger utilised the remaining games as a chance to give younger players a chance.

As Chris McBride and Brandon McMullen did in the previous tour to Namibia in December, Tom Mackintosh, Liam Naylor and Jack Jarvis all gained valuable experience out in the middle.

“That’s the future of the team,” added Coetzer. “Making sure these guys get the opportunities – they weren’t just given them, they worked hard for them.

“Each and every one showed they’re up to the standard. A bit more experience and game-time they’ll be flying the flag for Scotland.

“Everyone has a part to play in helping players settle in. Everyone is going to do things slightly differently but we’re here as a group of players and we’re proud of how what we’ve achieved and how we’ve behaved, on and off the field.

“Giving them an opportunity to experience all of that is really important. They’ll grow as players and individuals.”

His own form and the future

Coetzer, at 38, is the oldest head in the squad. He stepped down as captain last year and retired from T20 internationals, to prolong his career in the 50-over format of the game.

The former Stoneywood Dyce man does not take Scotland duty lightly and neither does he consider his place in the side a given.

“I’m just taking it a series at a time,” said Coetzer. “I still see myself giving this group value; I’ve got to make sure my performances are up to the standard they need to be.

“First and foremost for myself, but also playing in this group as a mentor and leader. My role is to score runs and that’s my priority.

“It’s really pleasing to see some younger players getting opportunities because that’s the future of the team. I just want to leave this team, when the time is right, in a really powerful and positive place.

“But I’ve got to make sure I score runs and do my bit and work hard, like everyone else. Just because of what I’ve done in the past, doesn’t mean I’m afforded any extra opportunities.”

Outgoing Scotland head coach Shane Burger. Image: Ian Jacobs/Cricket Scotland
Outgoing Scotland head coach Shane Burger. Image: Ian Jacobs/Cricket Scotland

The two-wicket loss yesterday was Burger’s final one as coach. He will depart for a coaching role at English county Somerset but leaves Scotland in a promising position.

Their next competitive action looks to be the World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe in the summer, where Scotland will aim to seize one of the two available spots for the tournament in India.

“Shane’s time as Scotland coach has been an interesting one, probably moreso because of the break in the middle with Covid,” added Coetzer.

“He had to meander his way through that to get the best out of the players and make sure the guys could still progress in the fastest way possible.

“He should feel immensely proud of what he’s been able to achieve with this team. He’s been to two World Cups, he’s been to the Super 12, he’s beaten the West Indies, won every game in the group stage in Oman.

“He’s helped George Munsey get to where he’s got at the moment, at the top of his game, and he’s also brought in a new captain who’s led this team to a title.

“He’s covered a lot in a short space of time and he’ll be missed in our environment. He’ll go on to do some special things no doubt.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Dean Sutherland, pictured, secured a comprehensive defeat of Ramiro Blanco. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland shrugs off Commonwealth title agony with emphatic return to winning…
Holly Whittaker (Elgin AAC). Image: Bobby Gavin / Scottish Athletics
Holly Whittaker's success in spite of alarming lack of athletics facilities in Elgin
Scotland players congratulate Brandon McMullen during their win over Namibia. Image: Ian Jacobs/Cricket Scotland
Cricket: Scotland spinners come to the fore in 43-run win over Namibia
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison and her rink after retaining their Scottish women's curling title for 2023. Image: Scottish Curling
Aberdeen curler Rebecca Morrison to lead Scottish team at world championships next month
Scotland celebrate victory over West Indies at the T20 Cricket World Cup in 2022. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198ar)
Jamie Durent: Scotland's tour to Nepal could help shape their cricketing future
Scotland all-rounder Michael Leask. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cricket: Michael Leask century in vain as Scotland fall to Nepal defeat
Oldmeldrum's Julia Gourley, right, has been named as the head coach of Team GB's Special Olympics equestrian team.
Oldmeldrum equestrian coach selected to work with Team GB at Special Olympics
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir takes flight at Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports. Picture by Wullie Marr
Aberdeen freestyle skier Kirsty Muir reflects on a successful year - and talks her…
George Munsey hit a rapid-fire century for Scotland. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198f)
Cricket: Scotland inspired by George Munsey hundred to thrash Namibia
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland coach Shane Burger hopes to see fringe stars come to the fore…

Most Read

1
Garvault House, located around eight miles from Kinbrace, is one of a handful of hidden gems uncovered in Channel 4's World's Most Secret Hotels. Image: Google Maps.
Secrets of remote Sutherland hotel uncovered on Channel 4 documentary series
2
Rachel Whyte believes police should have done more to protect her and her family from Allan Thompson. Image: Facebook.
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
3
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Airbus Helicopter H175
Helicopter stranded on North Sea platform after blades snap during Storm Otto
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Trio in court following alleged attempted murder knife attack in Aberdeen city centre
6
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
7
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Charles Skinner - Theft Picture taken by EMMA SPEIRS. Taken 13/08/2013; 58e8c361-3a67-4321-a6a1-27288b9e0151
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home – two days after…
9
Mould has spread across the walls in most of the rooms in the Aberdeen flat, including the childrens' bedroom. Image: Supplied by tenant.
Aberdeen mum-of-three feels ‘helpless’ over mould and damp issues in council flat
10
There are plans for new Macduff flats in our latest round-up
Neighbours fighting plans for Macduff eyesore and ‘advanced discussions’ over potential Westhill hotel site

More from Press and Journal

Orkney flag
Review of flag flying protocol met with approval by Orkney councillors – Pride flag…
There are concerns that scallop dredgers and prawn trawlers might be banned (Image: Steve Lovegrove/Shutterstock)
Struan Stevenson: Outright bottom trawling ban could mean the end for some fishing communities
'Spellbinding' Girl From The North Country at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen.
Review: Standing ovation for Girl From The North Country at Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Boss Malky Mackay calls for Ross County to 'land punches' on direct rivals
US artist, Jeff Koons, with one of his (undestroyed) Balloon Dog sculptures (Image: Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: The best accidents end happily ever after
Scotland manager Steve Clarke. Image: SNS
Aberdeen should target Scotland boss Steve Clarke for manager's job, says Pittodrie legend Frank…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Huntly striving to keep run going in derby clash with Keith
6 August 2022. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Station Street, Rothes, AB38 7BX. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Rothes FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Rothes Allen Mackenzie
No let up from Rothes' Allen Mackenzie against local club Strathspey Thistle
Formartine United striker Paul Campbell. Image: Ian Rennie/Formartine United
Formartine's Paul Campbell looks to continue scoring streak in Brechin encounter
Two dozen courageous women are taking part in Friends of Anchor's fundraising fashion show. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Friends of Anchor unveil cast of 24 models preparing to step into the Courage…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented