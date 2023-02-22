Cricket: Scotland success in WCL2 ‘special’ for Aberdeen’s Kyle Coetzer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kyle Coetzer has seen and done a lot in a Scotland shirt but the feeling of winning a trophy will never get old.

Scotland finally brought the curtain down on their World Cup League 2 campaign yesterday as champions, with defeat to Nepal in Kathmandu capping off a journey that started in August 2019.

The Scots have been all over the world: from Oman to Nepal, the United States to Namibia, just to put themselves one step closer to the World Cup.

Their status as champions had already been secured earlier on this tour but to have a trophy in their hands was just reward for an arduous journey.

“To get hold of a trophy is really special,” said Aberdonian Coetzer. “We’ve been fortunate to do that on a number of occasions in a Scotland shirt.

“We just missed out the last time round in this tournament to the Netherlands, so it’s nice to finish top.

“Creating memories is special but winning trophies with a group of friends is even better.

“It’s an achievement. It’s been a long few years with a gap in the middle, for obvious reasons. But to come out on top and get 50 points, is ultimately what we wanted to achieve.

“We’re all proud with what we have done. It’s not come easy – every side is good in their own individual ways and you could see that with the way Nepal played.”

Young players come to the fore for Scotland

With qualification for the final qualifier secured, then top spot achieved, outgoing head coach Shane Burger utilised the remaining games as a chance to give younger players a chance.

As Chris McBride and Brandon McMullen did in the previous tour to Namibia in December, Tom Mackintosh, Liam Naylor and Jack Jarvis all gained valuable experience out in the middle.

“That’s the future of the team,” added Coetzer. “Making sure these guys get the opportunities – they weren’t just given them, they worked hard for them.

“Each and every one showed they’re up to the standard. A bit more experience and game-time they’ll be flying the flag for Scotland.

“Everyone has a part to play in helping players settle in. Everyone is going to do things slightly differently but we’re here as a group of players and we’re proud of how what we’ve achieved and how we’ve behaved, on and off the field.

“Giving them an opportunity to experience all of that is really important. They’ll grow as players and individuals.”

His own form and the future

Coetzer, at 38, is the oldest head in the squad. He stepped down as captain last year and retired from T20 internationals, to prolong his career in the 50-over format of the game.

The former Stoneywood Dyce man does not take Scotland duty lightly and neither does he consider his place in the side a given.

“I’m just taking it a series at a time,” said Coetzer. “I still see myself giving this group value; I’ve got to make sure my performances are up to the standard they need to be.

“First and foremost for myself, but also playing in this group as a mentor and leader. My role is to score runs and that’s my priority.

“It’s really pleasing to see some younger players getting opportunities because that’s the future of the team. I just want to leave this team, when the time is right, in a really powerful and positive place.

“But I’ve got to make sure I score runs and do my bit and work hard, like everyone else. Just because of what I’ve done in the past, doesn’t mean I’m afforded any extra opportunities.”

The two-wicket loss yesterday was Burger’s final one as coach. He will depart for a coaching role at English county Somerset but leaves Scotland in a promising position.

Their next competitive action looks to be the World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe in the summer, where Scotland will aim to seize one of the two available spots for the tournament in India.

“Shane’s time as Scotland coach has been an interesting one, probably moreso because of the break in the middle with Covid,” added Coetzer.

“He had to meander his way through that to get the best out of the players and make sure the guys could still progress in the fastest way possible.

“He should feel immensely proud of what he’s been able to achieve with this team. He’s been to two World Cups, he’s been to the Super 12, he’s beaten the West Indies, won every game in the group stage in Oman.

“He’s helped George Munsey get to where he’s got at the moment, at the top of his game, and he’s also brought in a new captain who’s led this team to a title.

“He’s covered a lot in a short space of time and he’ll be missed in our environment. He’ll go on to do some special things no doubt.”