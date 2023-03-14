North-east-owned Ahoy Senor going for Cheltenham Gold Cup glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east-owned Ahoy Senor going for Cheltenham Gold Cup glory

By Callum Law
March 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 14, 2023, 8:06 am
Ahoy Senor, owned by Bruce and Carron Wymer, will run in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Ahoy Senor, owned by Bruce and Carron Wymer, will run in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Aberdeenshire-owned Ahoy Senor is bidding to make history this week by becoming the first Scottish-trained horse to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The gelding, who is owned by Ellon residents Bruce and Carron Wymer and trained by Lucinda Russell near Kinross, runs in Friday’s festival showpiece.

In the last two years, Ahoy Senor has won a Grade One novice hurdle and Grade One novice chase at Aintree and the Wymers believe his best is still to come.

Bruce said: “He would be the first Scottish-trained Gold Cup winner, which would be quite something, and he goes with a realistic chance.

“It’s incredible that we’re in a position to have a horse that’s good enough to go.

“We never expected to be in this situation, but we are.

“He’s not run his best race yet and he’s already won some good graded races.

“If he gets his jumping spot on then he’s probably got more power and scope than any of the others.

“We’re not there yet, but we went to see him the other day and he’s looking fitter and better than I’ve ever seen, so we think he’s ready.”

Carron added: “Two years ago before the Sefton Hurdle at Aintree, Lucinda asked us: ‘would you rather a Gold Cup runner or a Grand National runner?’

“And at that point he’d only won a hurdle at Ayr… and then we were running in a grade one at Aintree.

“Our dream was to have a Gold Cup runner, but we never expected to come this close to it, so now we’re here, it’s quite surreal.”

Back to form for Ahoy Senor – right on time

Ahoy Senor is priced around 14/1 for the Gold Cup, but his odds have fluctuated throughout this season.

Disappointing runs in Grade Twos at Wetherby and Aintree and in the Grade One King George VI chase at Kempton on Boxing Day meant he drifted to 66/1.

But he bounced back to form in January winning the Grade Two Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham, beating fellow Gold Cup contenders Sounds Russian, Noble Yeats and Protektorat in the process.

Bruce added: “The season didn’t start as we’d hoped and planned, but the Cotswold Chase put us back on track and he proved he’s definitely worth his place in the Gold Cup.

“We were always keen that he should go back to Cheltenham prior to the festival to get more experience.

“There are a lot of good horses in the race as you would expect, but he’s going with a chance of winning – he isn’t going to make up the numbers.”

‘Dad would be having kittens’ at thought of Wymers’ Gold Cup runner

The Wymers took the plunge into racehorse ownership just over three years ago after Carron’s racing-loving father, Barnett, left her some money following his death.

When asked how she thought her father would feel about having a Gold Cup runner, Carron said: “If my dad won £10 on a bet he’d be over the moon, so if he knew we had a horse running in the Gold Cup he’d having kittens. He’d be very excited.

“It’s quite a hard question to answer, but I think he’d be extremely excited to know there’s a horse running in his memory in the race that’s the pinnacle of the sport.”

Ahoy Senor isn’t the only Scottish hope at the Cheltenham Festival, which gets under way today.

Russell saddles last year’s winner – and Grand National hopeful – Corach Rambler in the Ultima Handicap Chase at 2.50 today.

Recent Kelso Morebattle Hurdle winner Benson is set to take his chance in tomorrow’s Coral Cup for Borders trainer Sandy Thomson.

If he were to win, connections would be in line for £100,000 bonus for winning the Morebattle and a festival race.

[[title]]

[[text]]
