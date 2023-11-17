Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister admits fight in December may be his last in the Granite City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister admits fight in December may be his last in the Granite City

The 41-year-old is set to face Ghanaian boxer Theophilus Ofei Dodo on Saturday, December 9, in what he says is set to be a final bow in his home city.

By Sean Wallace
Lee McAllister in action. Photo by Darrell Benns.
Lee McAllister in action. Photo by Darrell Benns.

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister has confirmed his bout in December may be the last time he ever fights in the Granite City.

The 41-year-old is set to face Ghanaian boxer Theophilus Ofei Dodo at the Rich Energy Arena – part of his facility Assassin Health and Fitness Village in Bridge of Don – on Saturday, December 9.

Multiple-title champion McAllister admits it will be “strange and sad” to take a final bow in front of his loyal home city fans.

Boasting 19 professional belts across six weight divisions, McAllister insists he will focus on his family and also bringing through the next generation of boxing talent.

Lee McAllister to box in Aberdeen for the final time. Image: Anthony Childers.

He said: “It looks like this will be the last one in Aberdeen.

“For 21 years as a professional I have had the support from my fans in Aberdeen and Scotland.

“It will be very strange and sad not to fight in Aberdeen again.

“It is a very scary thought closing the door on what has been basically half my life.

“I have been fighting now for 30 years since I was an 11-year-old, (with) 21 years as a professional.

“However, I have to do what is right for myself and my family and also the talent that we have coming through at the boxing club.

“We have amazing talent emerging.

“I’m so busy working with the next generation and giving them opportunities, it is very hard for me to be able to spend time on myself.”

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister working the bags in preparation for his fight. Image: Anthony Childers.

‘I want to leave with all my faculties intact’

McAllister made his professional boxing debut in October 2002 when defeating Baz Carey 40-35 in Glasgow.

He would go on to win world titles including the prestigious WBU belts at lightweight and super-lightweight.

McAllister also fought John Murray for the British title in Wigan and Russian Denis Shafikov for the EBU European super-lightweight title in the Granite City.

The titles continued to come, as the Aberdeen Assassin won the WBO Inter-Continental welterweight title in Ghana in March last year.

McAllister defeated Olaide Fijabi in Accra with a second-round stoppage.

Lee McAllister wins the WBO Inter-Continental title in Accra, Ghana.

Next month’s bout may be McAllister’s last fight in his home city – but he has refused to rule out boxing further afield.

On his future, he said: “You never know.

“I’m still very determined and there are still plenty of things I would like to do.

“If the right offer came up, there’s a good chance I wouldn’t say no.

“I am still fit enough and sharp. My boxing is better now than it has ever been.

“It is just getting the time to look after my body and train properly.

“I just don’t want to be one of these guys who holds on too long and ends up getting knocked out by someone I could beat easily.

“Boxing is a sport where you can legally get killed.

“I want to leave with all my faculties intact as I have my kids to look after.”

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister has won 19 professional titles. Image: Anthony Childers.

‘Boxing will continue to be a big part of my life’

McAllister famously jumped up six weight divisions to face Danny Williams in a WBU heavyweight world title fight in Aberdeen in July 2018.

Williams had previously defeated heavyweight legend Mike Tyson by knock-out.

Despite weighing in almost four stone lighter than 18st 6lb Williams for the fight, McAllister won by stoppage in the 10th round.

Veteran McAllister may yet return to the ring after next month’s bout in Aberdeen… or it could be the multiple world champion’s final hurrah.

However, he will remain tied to the sport he has dedicated his life to due to his ongoing work at the Assassin Health and Fitness Village in Bridge of Don.

Lee McAllister defeating Frank Dodzi to win the WBF Welterweight World title in Aberdeen in 2017.

He said: “I have won 19 professional titles over six different weights.

“I’m the most decorated boxer in British boxing history.

“I’m the only lightweight ever to win a world title to then step up and win a heavyweight version of a word title.

“Boxing will continue to be a big part of my life as I will be training the next generation, whether they want to fight or not.

“It is about keeping kids off the streets, keeping them healthy and mentally and physically aware.”

Multiple-title champion Lee McAllister. Image: Scott Baxter.

Scotland v England WBU undercard to McAllister’s potential swansong

Aberdeen super-lightweight Nathan Beattie will also fight on the bill.

Also confirmed for professional bouts are Ghislain Vodounhessi and Samer Carol.

The evening will also include a WBC amateur boxing international between Scotland and England.

Confirmed to box for Scotland are John Thomson, Iona Masson, Jay Morgan, Charlie Brown, Stanley Main and Craig Leadbetter.

McAllister said: “This will be the first ever WBC amateur show in Scotland.”

For tickets, contact assassinprobox@yahoo.com

 

