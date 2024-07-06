Aberdeen swimmer scores a hat-trick to eclipse coach’s open swimming double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen swimmer scores a hat-trick to eclipse coach’s open swimming double

Aiden Anderson is celebrating three wins from the Scottish National Age Group Open Water Championships, 14 years after his coach won twice in the same event.

Aiden Anderson, with his medals from his three open water swimming races. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aiden Anderson, with his medals from his three open water swimming races. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Paul Third

An Aberdeen swimmer is gearing up for a big summer in both the pool and open water competition.

Aiden Anderson, 14, won a hat-trick of titles at the Scottish National Age Group Open Water Championships on June 15 and 16.

The Aberdeen Dolphins member’s success comes in his first major event in open swimming.

The teenager not only followed in the footsteps of his coach Hannah Grayson, who won the 2km and 5km events at the same age in the competition in 2010, but he went one better by adding the 1km title to his haul at Lochwinnoch at Castle Semple.

Coach Grayson said: “Aiden came to us in 2022. He came over from the UAE with a lot of ambition and he is such a hard worker.

“When I swam it was a one-day meet but it’s a two-day meet now.

“He won the 2km and 5km races on Saturday and then won the 1km race on Sunday so he actually ended up eclipsing me by claiming a hat-trick.

“He has one-upped me and is chuffed about that.

“The kid is going from strength to strength. He’s one of those people who attacks every challenge you set them.

“He reminds me a lot of myself when I swam open water.”

Anderson plans to race in pool and open water events

Anderson’s success in open water swimming does not mean he will be turning his back on pool events anytime soon though.

Grayson added: “He’s got Midland meet on Sunday coming up and has quite a busy summer ahead as he has the British Summer Meet, which are pool events.

“You have to be in the top 24 in the UK to qualify for them. He will be in the 400m freestyle and 200m fly which are tough events.”

Grayson impressed by Anderson’s early impact

Aiden Anderson’s coach Hannah Grayson pictured in 2009 with her trophies and medals after winning the 5k and 2k races at the Scottish Open Water Championships. Image: DC Thomson

Grayson, who quit competitive swimming at 16 to become a swimming teacher, has built up her coaching with her home club Aberdeen Dolphins in the last eight years.

She says Anderson’s pathway to open water swimming has been similar to her own.

Grayson said: “I was at Inverness for a race when I saw a leaflet for open water swimming and decided to try it.

“Aiden was the same in that he qualified for the Scottish team due to his pool swims in the 1500m.

“He went to Stirling University to do a training day in the pool then after that he swam his first race on June 2, a 1km race, and he won it, and has loved it from then.

“That’s how I did it too.  I picked up a leaflet, turned up at a loch one day and started swimming.”

Anderson added: “There are other swimmers who take part in open water swimming who I know so I spoke to them and then was invited by Scottish Swimming to go.

“My first race was at the start of June and I’ve really enjoyed open water swimming but I’m still taking part in pool races.

“I’d like to take part in some international events in the future if I can.”

Dolphins going from strength to strength

While Anderson looks to build on his triple win it is shaping up to be a busy summer for Aberdeen Dolphins.

A spokesman for the club said: “Our club continue with their success at district level with Kirsty Brechin and Ailsa Clubb representing the North District on the International stage.

“Later this summer we have Dean Fearn and his coach Laura Bowie heading off to Lithuania as part of the team representing GB at the European Championships.”

RGU Sport serves as the home pool of the swimming club and Joanna Bell, programme development manager at RGU Sport, is proud at the facility helping make a difference.

Bell said: “RGU Sport has a long and positive partnership with Aberdeen Dolphins and it’s great to see the mutual benefits of it being rewarded through many Dolphins success stories, like this one.

“We are proud to be able to serve our students while also being a loyal and engaged community sport facility for a vast range of members and clubs and look forward to the Dolphins continued success with us.”

