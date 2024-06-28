Aberdeen boxing legend Lee McAllister producing next generation of ring talent

Aberdeen boxing legend Lee McAllister is hopeful of medal glory when the next generation of fighters from his gym compete in an international tournament.

Six boxers from the Assassin boxing gym will compete in the novice category at the Boxing Beats Streets Boxcup in Shirebroook, England, this weekend.

Representing Assassin boxing are Tamara Addison, 15 (48kg), Hektorus Lapinskas, 14 (63 kg), Charley Brown, 20 (63kg), Connor Horne, 18 (59kg), Kaden Eddie. 19 (61kg) and Jay Morgan, 20 (50kg).

They are the only Scottish fighters competing in the tournament.

The two-day championship will involve boxers from all over the world.

A former two-weight WBU world champion, McAllister, known as the Aberdeen Assassin, has been putting the boxers through their paces at his Bridge of Don gym.

The 41-year-old, also a former two-weight Commonwealth champion, is hopeful they can make the winners’ podium at the tourney.

McAllister said: “This is an amazing opportunity for the fighters to gain massive experience in the boxcup.

“It also gives them a taste of what it’s like to represent their club and country as the only Scottish fighters enrolled.

“I have high hopes – if they box right and listen, they could all come away with medals.”

McAllister ‘massively proud’ of boxers

McAllister has won 19 professional titles – with the most recent the WBO Inter-Continental belt in May 2022.

The Aberdeen boxer stopped Nigerian Olaide Fijabi in two minutes 49 seconds of round two in Accra, Ghana, to claim the title.

McAllister is using his ring experience to help rising talent at his gym.

He said: “Working alongside the fighters the last few month, I’m massively proud how much they have came on in such a short period.

“They are all novice fighters, so we are taking a big gamble going into this open box cup.

“However, I have faith in them all to be able to handle their own with whoever is in front of them.”