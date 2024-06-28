Aberdeen boxing legend Lee McAllister producing next generation of ring talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boxing legend Lee McAllister producing next generation of ring talent

Multiple-title boxing champion McAllister is hopeful talent from his Assassin gym can secure medal glory at an international boxcup.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen Assassin Heath and Fitness Village boxers go to UK tournament Image supplied by Lee McAllister
Aberdeen Assassin Heath and Fitness Village boxers who will go to the UK tournament. Image supplied by Lee McAllister.

Aberdeen boxing legend Lee McAllister is hopeful of medal glory when the next generation of fighters from his gym compete in an international tournament.

Six boxers from the Assassin boxing gym will compete in the novice category at the Boxing Beats Streets Boxcup in Shirebroook, England, this weekend.

Representing Assassin boxing are Tamara Addison, 15 (48kg), Hektorus Lapinskas, 14 (63 kg), Charley Brown, 20 (63kg), Connor Horne, 18 (59kg), Kaden Eddie. 19 (61kg) and Jay Morgan, 20 (50kg).

They are the only Scottish fighters competing in the tournament.

The two-day championship will involve boxers from all over the world.

A former two-weight WBU world champion, McAllister, known as the Aberdeen Assassin, has been putting the boxers through their paces at his Bridge of Don gym.

The 41-year-old, also a former two-weight Commonwealth champion, is hopeful they can make the winners’ podium at the tourney.

Aberdeen Assassin Heath and Fitness Village boxers set to box in UK tournament Picture shows; left to right - Tamara Addison 15 48k, Hiktorus Lapinskas 14 63 kg, Charley brown 20 63kg. Connor Horne 18 59kg. Kaden Eddie 19 61kg Image supplied by Lee McAllister
Aberdeen Assassin Heath and Fitness Village boxers set to box in UK tournament. Picture shows, left to right, Tamara Addison, Hektorus Lapinskas, Charley Brown,  Connor and Kaden Eddie. Image supplied by Lee McAllister

McAllister said: “This is an amazing opportunity for the fighters to gain massive experience in the boxcup.

“It also gives them a taste of what it’s like to represent their club and country as the only Scottish fighters enrolled.

“I have high hopes – if they box right and listen, they could all come away with medals.”

Lee McAllister after winning the WBF Welterweight title at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen. Photo by Darrell Benns.

McAllister ‘massively proud’ of boxers

McAllister has won 19 professional titles – with the most recent the WBO Inter-Continental belt in May 2022.

The Aberdeen boxer stopped Nigerian Olaide Fijabi in two minutes 49 seconds of round two in Accra, Ghana, to claim the title.

McAllister is using his ring experience to help rising talent at his gym.

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

He said: “Working alongside the fighters the last few month, I’m massively proud how much they have came on in such a short period.

“They are all novice fighters, so we are taking a big gamble going into this open box cup.

“However, I have faith in them all to be able to handle their own with whoever is in front of them.”

