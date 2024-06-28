North friendlies round-up: Peterhead aim for positive start against Formartine United

Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan wants their pre-season friendlies to set the tone for the campaign ahead.

The Blue Toon are back in action on Saturday when they take on Breedon Highland League side Formartine United in a behind-closed-game at Aberdeen FC’s Cormack Park (3pm kick-off).

After the meeting with Formartine, the League Two outfit face Banks o’ Dee, Fraserburgh in Strachan’s testimonial and Aberdeen before the competitive action starts against Queen’s Park in the League Cup on July 13.

Summer signings Dylan Forrest, Max Barry, Seb Ross, Ben Armour and Cieran Dunne are all set to be involved for Peterhead on Saturday afternoon.

Strachan, who is joint-boss at Balmoor alongside Jordon Brown, wants his charges to start as they mean to go on this season.

He said: “We’re looking for the boys to pick up good habits and continue them throughout the season.

“The score irrelevant in some ways because both teams will be rotating, trying different patterns of play and stuff like that.

“But we want to embed a winning mentality, we want implement our style of play and integrate the new signings.

“We also want to get everyone fit and get our mistakes out of way. When you come back in after a break you can be a bit rusty.

“We’re using the friendlies as an opportunity to drive everything we’re focused on – it’s about a lot more than just fitness.

“We know the capability of the players we’ve brought in, but we need to find out how they best fit into our squad.

“We know what to expect of the new boys, but we need to find how we get the best out of them within our group.”

Formartine United ready for action

It will be a first Formartine outing for summer recruits Scott Adams and Callum Youngson, while Tyler Mykyta has rejoined the Pitmedden club after a year at Cove Rangers.

United boss Stuart Anderson added: “It’s about fitness and the boys getting back in the swing of things.

“They haven’t played a game for 10 weeks, but we’ve done a lot hard work, so it’s about putting that hard work into a game now.

“It’s good for us to play a club like Peterhead and test ourselves. You want to play in games like this and we’ll see how we get on.

“It will be nice to get the new signings involved in a match because they’ve been back training for a few weeks now.

“I’m excited to see how they do – and I’m sure they are as well.”

New bosses take charge

Plenty of other north sides are in action on Saturday as preparations gather pace ahead of the big kick-off next month.

Banks o’ Dee play their first friendly against League One side Montrose at Links Park (2pm), and Brechin City tackle Angus neighbours Forfar Athletic at Glebe Park (2pm).

There’s an all-Highland League encounter at Seafield Park between Strathspey Thistle and Buckie Thistle (2pm).

The Grantown’s side new co-managers Bobby Beckwith and Ronnie Sharp will be in the dugout for the first time, while it’s also a first outing as Buckie boss for Lewis MacKinnon.

Clachnacuddin welcome city neighbours Inverness Caledonian Thistle to Grant Street Park (2pm).

New Deveronvale gaffer Garry Wood takes his team to Dundee to play Midlands League outfit Lochee United (2pm).

Huntly meet Premiership opposition in St Johnstone at Christie Park (2pm), Rothes play near neighbours Dufftown at Westburn Park (2pm) and Turriff United are also in action as Midlands League side Montrose Roselea arrive at the Haughs.