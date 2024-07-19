Cricket: Meet Aberdeenshire’s hat-trick hero, 17, who has lofty ambitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: Meet Aberdeenshire’s hat-trick hero, 17, who has lofty ambitions

Manu Saraswat has made impressive progress through the Aberdeenshire ranks after making his debut at just 14 years old.

By Callum Law
Aberdeenshire all-rounder Manu Saraswat. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Aberdeenshire all-rounder Manu Saraswat. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

Promising Aberdeenshire cricket prospect Manu Saraswat has set his sights on becoming a senior Scotland international.

The 17-year-old took his first hat-trick for the Mannofield side against St Modans in the North-East Championship earlier this month.

Having made his debut in the Aberdeenshire first-team three years ago, Saraswat hopes to continue his impressive progression.

The batting all-rounder, who bowls off-spin, is a Scotland under-15 and U17 international and was also called into the U19 squad for the T20 World Cup in South Africa in January.

Reflecting on his cricketing journey so far and his aspirations for the future, Saraswat said: “I made my senior debut for the first-team in 2021.

“Since then it’s been mostly the same guys I’m playing with. I get on well with all of them and they’ve helped me quite a lot.

“It’s great to be given the opportunity. I’m fortunate as a young player that I’ve been given opportunities to bat up the order and have had the chance to bowl plenty of overs.

Manu Saraswat hones his technique.

“If possible I would like to become a full-time professional cricketer in the future.

“I want to play for the senior Scotland team and also maybe try out for an English county – I’d love to play for Scotland in the future, that’s my big goal.

“Being called up to the U19 World Cup was a really good experience to learn from some of the older boys and see what the level is globally watching the best U19 players in the world.”

First treble

Saraswat achieved the special feat of taking a hat-trick on July 6 when Aberdeenshire defeated St Modans.

The teenager has been pleased to make his mark this summer, particularly after missing the first month of the season while he was sitting his highers.

Saraswat, who is going into sixth year at Robert Gordon’s College, added: “The first wicket was LBW and I wasn’t even considering a hat-trick, but then with the second ball I hit the stumps.

“That was the last ball of the over and then with the first ball of my next over I just told myself to try and hit the stumps.

Manu Saraswat is a Scotland youth international.

“Thankfully the ball turned and the batter missed and that was it.

“I was a bit nervous, I wasn’t necessarily expecting to get a hat-trick – that’s my first and it was great to take it.

“It’s never something you think will happen.

“I wasn’t really playing at the start of the season because I had my exams.

“My first match was in June, but since then I’ve been doing all right.

“I was so happy when the exams were finished so I could get back to cricket.

“Unfortunately my last exam was the last exam in the SQA timetable, so some of my friends were finished for two weeks while I still had an exam to do.”

Saturday action

Tomorrow in the North East Championship, Aberdeenshire will look to maintain their 100% record when they face Gordonians at Mannofield.

Gordonians are sixth in the division after defeating St Modans last weekend.

Fifth-placed Huntly are at home to Strathmore, who are ninth, while third-placed Stoneywood-Dyce don’t have a game.

