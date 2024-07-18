Cricket: Grampian aiming for Grades cup double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket: Grampian aiming for Grades cup double

The finals of the Bon Accord Cup and Reid Cup take place at Mannofield on Sunday - and Grampian are in BOTH finals.

By Callum Law
Grampian Cricket Club are hoping Sunday can be a day to remember as they go for a cup double.

Their first XI face Huntly in the final of the Bon Accord Cup at Mannofield (1pm), and three hours later, at the same venue, Grampian’s 2nds take on Aberdeen Tigers in the Reid Cup final. Both games are T20.

Grampian were formed in 2014 and are aiming for a memorable double to mark a decade in the North-East Grades.

First-team captain Mynul Nadim, who joined the club in 2021, said: “It could be a great day for the club – it would be history for Grampian to win two cups on the same day.

“I joined Grampian after they saw me playing softball cricket in Duthie Park.

“They’ve given me the opportunity to play and I was made captain this year, which was a great honour. Hopefully I can be a cup-winning captain.”

Vaisakh Sasidharan is Grampian secretary, captain of their second team and one of the club’s founders.

He added: “Since we formed, we’ve never had something like this with two teams in the final on the same day and we’re very excited about it.

“It would be a great way to mark 10 years of the club if both teams could win.

“Most of the guys at Aberdeen Tigers were playing with us last year before they started their club, so we know each other quite well. I’ve been pleased to see them doing well.”

Huntly and Tigers up for the cups

Standing in Grampian’s way are two determined sides.

Graham Reid, who is the captain of Huntly’s Grades team, believes reaching the Bon Accord Cup final shows the talent within the Castle Park ranks.

He said: “It would be a great achievement if we could win and it’s something that would be spoken about for a while.

“We’ve got quite a lot of juniors in the team and getting to the final shows we’re going the right way in terms of trying to develop young players and bring them through.

Graham Reid wants to bring a trophy back to Huntly’s Castle Park.

“We played Grampian in the first game of the season and they beat us, but we’ve improved since then.”

Meanwhile, this is Aberdeen Tigers’ first season in the Grades, and skipper Zakir Hussain is thrilled to be in a final.

Before Sunday’s showpiece, Tigers tackle Grampian 2nds in Grade Three on Saturday.

Hussain said: “Everyone involved in the club is really excited about the final and hopefully we play well.

“The Reid Cup is a historic competition and it would be good to get our name on the roll of honour. We’ll try our best to make it happen.

“Having played for Grampian before we started Aberdeen Tigers, it’s quite nice to have a final against them.”

