Shinty: Tendon tear rules Kingussie’s Thomas Borthwick out of Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-final

Kingussie have suffered a setback as Thomas Borthwick misses their Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-final against Lovat at Braeview Park with a shoulder injury.

Boss Iain Borthwick said: “Thomas took a bad knock to the shoulder near the end of last week’s game and was in a lot of pain.

“It was feared he might have dislocated his shoulder, but he has a slight tear on the tendon, and it could take anything between two to six weeks to heal.

“It’s a blow as he’s been flying.”

Kingussie won last week’s league encounter between the sides 4-1, but will face a much-changed Lovat side.

Manager Jamie Matheson: “We’ve regrouped this week, and Greg Matheson, Drew Howie, Fraser Heath, Callum Cruden and Lorne MacKay all come into our thoughts for the starting line-up.

“We’ll throw everything at Kingussie, but understand it will be a difficult task.”

Managers Gareth Evans and Alan MacRae both have increased options as holders Oban Camanachd meet Glasgow Mid Argyll in the other semi-final at Mossfield.

Oban’s Evans, who is free of a three-game touchline ban, said: “Malcolm Clark is available again, Gregor MacDonald is free of his calf injury and Ross Campbell comes into the squad.

“Louie MacFarlane managed to play from the bench against Skye last week, so we’ll see how he is, and Andy MacDonald suffered a blow to the arm against Skye – but he’s a hardy boy and I think he’ll be fine.

“James MacMillan is working, while Scott Mckillop and Lewis Cameron remain out through injury. We’ve missed their influence.”

GMA are the only side outwith shinty’s top-flight in the Artemis Macaulay Cup semis, and their boss MacRae added: “Craig Anderson returns from holiday, while Arran Byrne, Finlay Ralston, John Don MacKenzie and Cailean MacLeod are also back and available for consideration.

“We’re without the suspended Cammie McCue.”

Caberfeidh forward Craig Morrison looks to add to 32-goal haul

Kyles Athletic are the latest side to attempt “Operation Halt Craig Morrison” with the 32-goal Caberfeidh full forward in a rich vein of form.

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “Andrew King and I are both back this weekend along with Sorley Thomson and possibly David Zavaroni.

“Will Cowie will likely be sidelined until August.

“We’ll travel quite light – but with a decent starting 12.”

Caberfeidh can top the Mowi Premiership if they take something from the game.

Manager Garry Reid: “We won’t take Kyles lightly. They’re having a difficult season, but have good players with a great understanding of how to play the game.

“They beat us convincingly here last season, so we need to be right on it.

“We’ll make a few changes, which is the way with summer shinty, and the players who come in need to perform at a high level.

“It’s great to be challenging at the top end of the table. It allows us to play with freedom and enjoyment and we’ve certainly expressed that over recent weeks.”

Can Skye keep up unblemished home record in Mowi Premiership?

Skye welcome Glenurquhart to fortress Portree, where they have a 100% record in the league this season, and Ruaraidh MacLeod is available again for the Islanders.

Lochaber miss suspended pair Stuart Callison and Max Campbell for Newtonmore’s visit, but Ryan Johnstone is over his 3-match suspension.

Fort William can cut Beauly’s lead at the top of the Mowi National Division to six points with two games in hand if they defeat Col Glen. The match comes too soon for injured Fort defender Craig MacDonald.

Inveraray welcome Oban Celtic without Ross Montgomery, who completes his two-match ban. Celtic’s Kyle MacFarlane is also suspended.

Glengarry meet Kilmory in the Camanachd Association’s Single Team Cup final at the Jubilee, Ballachulish in a repeat of last year’s final, which Glengarry won 3-0.

Holders Skye Camanachd play Badenoch as the Mowi WCA Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup semi-finals both take place at Craigard, Invergarry, on Sunday.

The sides have met twice already this season and have a win apiece.

Kinlochshiel make their first appearance in the semis and they face Lochaber.