Shinty: Tendon tear rules Kingussie’s Thomas Borthwick out of Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Tendon tear rules Kingussie’s Thomas Borthwick out of Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-final

Kingussie take on Lovat without key player Borthwick, while it is Oban Camanachd against Glasgow Mid Argyll in the other last-four tussle.

By Alasdair Bruce
Thomas Borthwick after scoring for Kingussie. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Thomas Borthwick after scoring for Kingussie. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Kingussie have suffered a setback as Thomas Borthwick misses their Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-final against Lovat at Braeview Park with a shoulder injury.

Boss Iain Borthwick said: “Thomas took a bad knock to the shoulder near the end of last week’s game and was in a lot of pain.

“It was feared he might have dislocated his shoulder, but he has a slight tear on the tendon, and it could take anything between two to six weeks to heal.

“It’s a blow as he’s been flying.”

Kingussie won last week’s league encounter between the sides 4-1, but will face a much-changed Lovat side.

Manager Jamie Matheson: “We’ve regrouped this week, and Greg Matheson, Drew Howie, Fraser Heath, Callum Cruden and Lorne MacKay all come into our thoughts for the starting line-up.

“We’ll throw everything at Kingussie, but understand it will be a difficult task.”

Lovat’s Lorne MacKay takes a fall. Kinlochshiel v Lovat in the Mowi Premiership, played at Rearaig, Balmacara. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Managers Gareth Evans and Alan MacRae both have increased options as holders Oban Camanachd meet Glasgow Mid Argyll in the other semi-final at Mossfield.

Oban’s Evans, who is free of a three-game touchline ban, said: “Malcolm Clark is available again, Gregor MacDonald is free of his calf injury and Ross Campbell comes into the squad.

“Louie MacFarlane managed to play from the bench against Skye last week, so we’ll see how he is, and Andy MacDonald suffered a blow to the arm against Skye – but he’s a hardy boy and I think he’ll be fine.

“James MacMillan is working, while Scott Mckillop and Lewis Cameron remain out through injury. We’ve missed their influence.”

GMA are the only side outwith shinty’s top-flight in the Artemis Macaulay Cup semis, and their boss MacRae added: “Craig Anderson returns from holiday, while Arran Byrne, Finlay Ralston, John Don MacKenzie and Cailean MacLeod are also back and available for consideration.

“We’re without the suspended Cammie McCue.”

Caberfeidh forward Craig Morrison looks to add to 32-goal haul

Kyles Athletic are the latest side to attempt “Operation Halt Craig Morrison” with the 32-goal Caberfeidh full forward in a rich vein of form.

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “Andrew King and I are both back this weekend along with Sorley Thomson and possibly David Zavaroni.

“Will Cowie will likely be sidelined until August.

“We’ll travel quite light – but with a decent starting 12.”

Caberfeidh can top the Mowi Premiership if they take something from the game.

Manager Garry Reid: “We won’t take Kyles lightly. They’re having a difficult season, but have good players with a great understanding of how to play the game.

“They beat us convincingly here last season, so we need to be right on it.

“We’ll make a few changes, which is the way with summer shinty, and the players who come in need to perform at a high level.

“It’s great to be challenging at the top end of the table. It allows us to play with freedom and enjoyment and we’ve certainly expressed that over recent weeks.”

Can Skye keep up unblemished home record in Mowi Premiership?

Skye welcome Glenurquhart to fortress Portree, where they have a 100% record in the league this season, and Ruaraidh MacLeod is available again for the Islanders.

Lochaber miss suspended pair Stuart Callison and Max Campbell for Newtonmore’s visit, but Ryan Johnstone is over his 3-match suspension.

Fort William can cut Beauly’s lead at the top of the Mowi National Division to six points with two games in hand if they defeat Col Glen. The match comes too soon for injured Fort defender Craig MacDonald.

Inveraray welcome Oban Celtic without Ross Montgomery, who completes his two-match ban. Celtic’s Kyle MacFarlane is also suspended.

Glengarry meet Kilmory in the Camanachd Association’s Single Team Cup final at the Jubilee, Ballachulish in a repeat of last year’s final, which Glengarry won 3-0.

Holders Skye Camanachd play Badenoch as the Mowi WCA Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup semi-finals both take place at Craigard, Invergarry, on Sunday.

The sides have met twice already this season and have a win apiece.

Kinlochshiel make their first appearance in the semis and they face Lochaber.

More from Shinty

A hat-trick for Fort William goalscorer Victor Smith. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Another showpiece for Fort William as they beat Kilmallie to reach Balliemore Cup…
Kingussie's Savio Genini (left) with Danny Kelly (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty preview: Lovat and Kingussie gear up for pivotal double-header; Camanachd Cup draw reaction
Kingussie's Dylan Borthwick levels right at the end of normal time against Beauly in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter final. Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie progress to last four of Camanachd Cup with dramatic win against Beauly
Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans. Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Selection headache for Oban Camanachd boss ahead of Lochaber cup tie
Savio Genini opened the scoring for Kingussie against Kinlochshiel in the Artemis MacAulay Cup quarter final. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Oban Camanachd retain Glasgow Society Cup as Kingussie progress to Macaulay Cup last…
Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans receives a red card from referee Robert Baxter against Lochaber. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Oban Camanachd face Celtic Society Cup final without banned boss Gareth Evans
Oban's Matthew Sloss tries to get between Iain Fyfe and Duncan MacKinnon (Lochaber). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Oban Camanachd win comes at a cost; Ruaraidh Macleod fires Skye to victory…
Caberfeidh's Craig Morrison, right, and Robert Mabon of Kingussie. Image: Neil Paterson.
Caberfeidh boss full of praise for scoring sensation Craig Morrison
Keith MacRae was on target for Kinlochshiel against Lovat. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Half-time pep talk inspires Kinlochshiel while Caberfeidh defeat Lochaber 10-5 in remarkable encounter
Lovat's Lewis Tawse (left) and Callum Cruden close in on James Morrison (Skye). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty sides depleted this weekend as players head to Germany for Euro 2024

Conversation