The 105-kilo Turriff strongman who can carry close to half-a-tonne on his shoulders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

The 105-kilo Turriff strongman who can carry close to half-a-tonne on his shoulders

Turriff's Gavin Bruce is set to make his debut at the U105kg World's Strongest Man - scheduled for December in the United States - and the Strongman European Championships this year.

Turriff strongman competitor Gavin Bruce. Image: Unbreakable Media.
Turriff strongman competitor Gavin Bruce. Image: Unbreakable Media.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

The power to lift four times his bodyweight on his shoulders will see Turriff strongman Gavin Bruce make his World’s Strongest Man debut later this year.

Aberdeenshire athlete Gavin, 31, competes in strongman’s under-105kg weight category, and has, in 2024, claimed his second Scottish title, as well as placing third in the same class at Britain’s Strongest Man.

This has earned him an invitation to compete in the division at both the Strongman European Championships – at the York Barbican next month – and the U105kg World’s Strongest Man, scheduled for the United States in December.

Turriff’s Gavin Bruce, right, came third in Britain’s Strongest Man (under-105kg). Image: Evelyn Bruce.

Gavin – who also recently finished eighth in the open category at Scotland’s Ultimate Strongest Man, despite the competition featuring much larger and heavier rivals – is now excited to test himself against both Europe and the planet’s best under-105kg class strongmen.

He said: “It’s my first time at both, so I’ll be going to do my best, but I’ll be getting experience as well.

“Europeans is a two-day competition, and worlds is a three-day – I’ve never done that length of competition before, so it will be a new process to me learning those different timings and warming up for events.”

‘My best events are moving events – I’ve done a 210-kilo Atlas stone, and a 420-kilo yoke’

The weights at both the European and world events are set to be a step up from what Gavin has been used to in domestic competitions.

For example, the Turriff titan revealed he and his fellow U105s will be expected to deadlift a 300kg axle barbell for as many repetitions as possible at the European event – the same weight used by bigger, open category athletes for April’s Scotland’s Strongest Man qualifier.

Gavin’s lifting numbers are impressive, however – not least his ability to carry an incredibly heavy yoke (a frame, loaded with weight, which goes across the shoulders and which athletes are required to walk with) or tackle the famed Atlas stones.

He said: “My best events are moving events – like a yoke carry, farmer’s walk, sandbag runs, a loading medley or Atlas stones.

Turriff strongman Gavin Bruce takes on the Atlas stones. Image: Unbreakable Media.

“I’ve done a 210-kilo single for atlas stones, and I’ve done a 200-kilo stone as part of a run – I did that this year in the Scottish qualifier… It was 120(kg), 140, 160, 180, 200. Five stones.

“The heaviest yoke I’ve done is 420 kilos for 15 metres.”

Gavin added: “My static strength is improving, but it’s lower than some other people.

“I’m getting better. I hit a personal best of 340kg for deadlift at Britains. That was a highlight, as I hadn’t PB’d for a while, and it was by 40 kilos – it was quite a boost of confidence to know I could do that.

“For log press, I’ve done 142 kilos, and for axle press, I’ve done 135 kilos for four (reps) at Britains.

“I’ve done a 260kg squat for four in competition.”

Coached by World’s Strongest Man icon ‘Big Loz’

Although he has not been to Europe’s or World’s Strongest Man before, Gavin will be able to tap into the “invaluable” and “second to none” experience of his strength coach of four years – Laurence “Big Loz” Shahlaei.

Englishman Shahlaei was a regular in the televised open-category World’s Strongest Man for several years, finishing fourth in 2011, as well as winning the European title in 2016.

Laurence Shahlaei lifts a van. Image: Shutterstock.

How much training – and eating – is required for elite strongman?

Gavin’s rise to the elite ranks of strongman is the culmination of eight years of hard graft in the gym – though he says a combination of factors meant he was already “naturally strong”.

The six-foot-tall tyre-fitter – who placed third in a competition just four weeks after he started training in the gym in 2017 – said: “I’ve always done manual work since I left school, which I think has helped me maintain natural strength

“I’ve always been naturally strong.

“I’d done sports before – I did judo competitively for a long time when I was a kid, running when I was in school, and when I was in Boys’ Brigade we did quite a lot of different sports.”

Turriff’s Gavin Bruce deadlifting during Scotland’s Ultimate Strongest Man. Image: Bryan Robertson.

Gavin’s weight usually sit around 110kg outside of competition, and he does not eat the kind of extreme daily calories associated with open-category strongmen.

He said: “I eat about 4,000 calories a day, give or take – less on non-training days.

“I get a plan from my nutritionist, and I basically get told what to eat, which is a lot simpler for me.

“Through the week, I train at Energie Fitness in Inverurie, and at weekends, I’ve got my own place out in Fyvie, where I train specifically for the events I’ve got in Strongman.

“I train four times a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and a Saturday – Monday is leg day, Tuesday is pressing, Thursday is deadlift and back, and Saturday is event day, so skill-based.”

Gavin is just the latest elite strongman to emerge from the north of Scotland, with Invergordon’s Tom Stoltman now the two-time reigning World’s Strongest Man champion (in the open division).

Tom Stoltman
Tom Stoltman, left, and brother Luke, after the latter’s second World’s Strongest Man victory. Image: Supplied by Ewan Martin.

More from Other sports

CR0049087, Callum Law, Aberdeen. Aberdeenshire cricket Manu Saraswat who also plays for Scotland Under-17s and Under-19s. Friday, July 12th, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cricket: Meet Aberdeenshire's hat-trick hero, 17, who has lofty ambitions
Mynul Nadim of Grampian Cricket Club. Image: DC Thomson.
Cricket: Grampian aiming for Grades cup double
Aberdeen's Andrew McLean chasing down the ball for Scotland under-20s against the United States. Image: Scottish Rugby.
Rugby: Ex-Aberdeen Grammar, Robert Gordon's College and Gordonians player 'buzzing' to help Scotland U20s…
Dawn Cruickshank with runners on athletics track behind.
Why athletes believe new £2 million running track could help whole Elgin community
Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory at the British Grand Prix 2024, representing Mercedes in Formula One. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Best pictures from the British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton's triumphant return
Aiden Anderson, with his medals from his three open water swimming races. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen swimmer scores a hat-trick to eclipse coach's open swimming double
Track cyclist Neah Evans.
Neah Evans gets the chance to go for gold at Paris Olympics
Aberdeen Assassin Heath and Fitness Village boxers go to UK tournament Image supplied by Lee McAllister
Aberdeen boxing legend Lee McAllister producing next generation of ring talent
Culter Curry Bon Accord v Academy cricket match at Kings Links, Aberdeen. In the picture is Culter Curry Bon Accord, batsman, Fazal Awan. Picture by Jim Irvine 29-4-17
Cricket: Bon Accord stalwart Fazal Awan wants to be at top of Grades batting…
CR0048813, Callum Law, Banchory. Aberdeen's newest cricket club - Aberdeen Tigers, who are the north east's first Bangladeshi cricket club. Picture of Aberdeen Tigers team. Wednesday, June 19th, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Meet Aberdeen's newest cricket club who have made Grades step up

Conversation