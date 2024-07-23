Yet another election for Fraserburgh voters as SNP MP who beat Douglas Ross resigns from council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yet another election for Fraserburgh voters as SNP MP who beat Douglas Ross resigns from council

Seamus Logan is leaving his Aberdeenshire council role to focus on his new duties at Westminster.

By Justin Bowie
New SNP MP Seamus Logan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
New SNP MP Seamus Logan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The new SNP MP who inflicted a humiliating defeat on Douglas Ross has resigned as a councillor – meaning Fraserburgh voters will be heading back to the polling station.

Seamus Logan, who now represents Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, revealed he is leaving his council role to focus on his duties at Westminster.

The north-east MP said he would officially quit at the end of August so he can finish any outstanding casework.

Mr Logan, a former health and social worker from Northern Ireland, beat outgoing Tory leader Mr Ross by less than 1,000 votes in dramatic circumstances.

Mr Ross had stepped in at the last moment to gamble his future in place of hospitalised Tory politician David Duguid.

‘It was always a delight’

Announcing his decision to quit the council, Mr Logan said: “I want to take this opportunity to say what a privilege and honour it has been to represent the people of Fraserburgh and District.

“It’s not easy being a local councillor but it was always a delight making a difference.”

A vote to replace Mr Logan in his Fraserburgh ward has to be held within three months of his departure from office.

Seamus Logan defeated Douglas Ross. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Local authority by-elections use the single transferable vote system, which allows people to rank the candidates based on order of preference.

In 2022, Mr Logan was the third candidate out of four to be elected in the Fraserburgh ward with support from 20% of voters.

The Tories picked up 32.4% of the first preference vote, more than anyone else.

Doreen Mair, an independent councillor, was backed by 32.1% of the electorate locally.

Lib Dem Ann Bell took the fourth berth.

