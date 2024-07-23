Yet another election for Fraserburgh voters as SNP MP who beat Douglas Ross resigns from council

The new SNP MP who inflicted a humiliating defeat on Douglas Ross has resigned as a councillor – meaning Fraserburgh voters will be heading back to the polling station.

Seamus Logan, who now represents Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, revealed he is leaving his council role to focus on his duties at Westminster.

The north-east MP said he would officially quit at the end of August so he can finish any outstanding casework.

Mr Logan, a former health and social worker from Northern Ireland, beat outgoing Tory leader Mr Ross by less than 1,000 votes in dramatic circumstances.

Mr Ross had stepped in at the last moment to gamble his future in place of hospitalised Tory politician David Duguid.

‘It was always a delight’

Announcing his decision to quit the council, Mr Logan said: “I want to take this opportunity to say what a privilege and honour it has been to represent the people of Fraserburgh and District.

“It’s not easy being a local councillor but it was always a delight making a difference.”

A vote to replace Mr Logan in his Fraserburgh ward has to be held within three months of his departure from office.

Local authority by-elections use the single transferable vote system, which allows people to rank the candidates based on order of preference.

In 2022, Mr Logan was the third candidate out of four to be elected in the Fraserburgh ward with support from 20% of voters.

The Tories picked up 32.4% of the first preference vote, more than anyone else.

Doreen Mair, an independent councillor, was backed by 32.1% of the electorate locally.

Lib Dem Ann Bell took the fourth berth.

Read more from the Press and Journal politics team: