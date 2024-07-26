Olympics 2024: When our north sporting stars are scheduled to compete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olympics 2024: When our north sporting stars are scheduled to compete

Megan Keith and Neah Evans are among the competitors who will be hoping to win a medal in Paris.

By Danny Law
Megan Keith at the London Diamond League in July 2023. Image: Shutterstock.
Megan Keith at the London Diamond League in July 2023. Image: Shutterstock.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are finally here with the opening ceremony due to take place in the French capital later today.

After years of hard work and months of preparation, the athletes will be hoping to rise to the occasion and claim one of those precious gold medals.

Around 10,500 athletes from across the world will compete in the 32 events in the Games, including a few from the north of Scotland.

MEGAN KEITH (Athletics)

10,000m – Friday August 9

The Inverness athlete is competing in the Olympics for the first time. She will run in the 10,000m alongside fellow Scot Eilish McColgan.

Keith won bronze in the European Championship in Rome and the 22-year-old will be hoping for another podium finish.

When she was younger Keith won European and World Youth Championship gold medals in orienteering.

Her big moment in Paris will come on one of the final days of action.

NEAH EVANS (Cycling)

Women’s team pursuit, madison and omnium – Tuesday August 6 to Sunday August 11

The Cuminestown cyclist will compete in several events during the second week of the Games but heads to Paris without the injured Katie Archibald, with whom she won silver in the team pursuit in Tokyo.

Evans is a two-time world champion and six-time European champion and will hope to add at least one more Olympic medal to her silver from Tokyo 2020.

She is the daughter of Ros Evans, who represented Britain at the 1984 Winter Olympics at cross-country skiing.

Evans worked as a vet before moving into cycling full-time at the age of 27 in 2017. She turns 34 next week.

Track cyclist Neah Evans.
Cyclist Neah Evans at the 2024 European Championships. Image: Shutterstock.

FYNN STERRITT (Sailing)

Men’s 49er – Sunday July 28 to Thursday August 1

The man from Kingussie will team up with James Peters in the 49er event. The 35-year-old put his engineering career on hold to chase his dream of competing at the Olympics.

He joined the British sailing team in 2012 after completing a masters degree in aerospace engineering.

Sterritt and Peters missed out on selection to the Tokyo Games to eventual gold medallists Stu Bithell and Dylan Fletcher.

Sterritt took a break from the sport only to return in late 2021 with the aim of reaching the 2024 Olympics.

He and Peters won European bronze in 2022 and earned their spot at the Olympics by finishing sixth at the World Championships last year.

He’ll be hoping for a podium finish in Marseille.

Kingussie sailor Fynn Sterritt competing at the 2023 Sailing World Championships. Image: Sportsbeat.

SEAN VENDY (Badminton)

Men’s doubles – Saturday July 27 to Sunday August 4

Orkney-born Vendy will compete alongside partner Ben Lane.

He first picked up a badminton racquet while living in Kirkwall at the age of five. He moved with his family to Milton Keynes two years later and Vendy went on to represent England as a teenger, winning silver in the doubles at the European Under-19 Championships.

Vendy and Lane, who went out at the group stage at Tokyo 2020, won silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.

The pair won the Swiss Open in March, their first tournament victory on the BWF World Tour.

Ben Lane and Sean Vendy after their victory at the Swiss Open in March. Image: Shutterstock.  

It’s going to be a year to remember for 28-year-old Vendy whose partner Shannon is pregnant and due to give birth in November.

 

