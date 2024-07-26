Potatoes in Practice back next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Potatoes in Practice back next month

James Hutton Institute says it is a "must visit" occasion for anyone in the potato industry.

By Keith Findlay
Potatoes
Potatoes to the fore. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The future of potato production will be a hot topic at Potatoes in Practice (PiP), the UK’s largest field-based potato event.

Hosted by the James Hutton Institute, it is due to take place at Balruddery Farm, Dundee, from 9am to 3.30pm on Thursday August 8.

The event will feature demonstrations, cutting-edge research, trade exhibits and a wealth of knowledge from experts,

Organisers say it will help to foster learning and agricultural innovation, while also showcasing the latest developments in the sector, machinery and emerging trends.

‘Must visit’ occasion

According to the Hutton, it is a “must visit” occasion for anyone in the potato industry.

Visitors will have access to wealth of scientific knowledge and expertise, as well as a chance to see new potato varieties from commercial breeders.

Agronomists will demonstrate some of the latest advances in crop protection.

A range of seminars will take place, led by prominent industry and science figures such as Mark Taylor from GB Potatoes, Mike Wilson from the Seed Potato Organisation, Faye Richie from ADAS, Mercedes Torres from B-Hive and Graham Tomlin from VCS Potatoes.

Attendees at Potatoes in Practice 2023.
Attendees at Potatoes in Practice 2023. Image: James Hutton Institute

Professor Ian Toth, director of the National Potato Innovation Centre at the Hutton and recently appointed president of the European Association for Potato Research, will open the day’s seminars with a talk on grower concerns and potential solutions.

Prof Toth said: “Futureproofing the potato industry remains a key goal of the Hutton and our partners. Bringing science and industry together helps us to build long-term sustainability and resilience for the years to come.

Potaoes on show at Balruddery Research Farm, Invergowrie.
Potaoes on show at Balruddery Research Farm, Invergowrie. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media

“PiP is an excellent opportunity to knowledge share and discuss the threats and opportunities facing the sector.

“We thank our partners Agrii and SRUC for their continued support for the event, as well as our sponsors the Scottish Society for Crop Research, GB Potatoes, and the Seed Potato Organisation.”

UK and Irish potatoes a ‘strong sustainability and productivity story’

Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) senior potato consultant Kyran Maloney said: “Potato production in the UK and Ireland has a strong sustainability and productivity story.

“But the industry faces unparalleled uncertainty.

“Rising costs of production, shortage of labour and growing technical challenges mean the need for practical innovation has never been greater.”

Potatoes in Practice 2022.
Potatoes in Practice 2022. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Mr Maloney added: “SRUC is proud to support Potatoes in Practice.

“It represents an almost unique forum for engagement between industry and technical experts, ensuring information is shared that is grounded in the needs of producers.”

Those interested in attending PiP can visit pip.hutton.ac.uk for admission details and a running order for the day.

