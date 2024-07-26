Potatoes in Practice back next month

The future of potato production will be a hot topic at Potatoes in Practice (PiP), the UK’s largest field-based potato event.

Hosted by the James Hutton Institute, it is due to take place at Balruddery Farm, Dundee, from 9am to 3.30pm on Thursday August 8.

The event will feature demonstrations, cutting-edge research, trade exhibits and a wealth of knowledge from experts,

Organisers say it will help to foster learning and agricultural innovation, while also showcasing the latest developments in the sector, machinery and emerging trends.

‘Must visit’ occasion

According to the Hutton, it is a “must visit” occasion for anyone in the potato industry.

Visitors will have access to wealth of scientific knowledge and expertise, as well as a chance to see new potato varieties from commercial breeders.

Agronomists will demonstrate some of the latest advances in crop protection.

A range of seminars will take place, led by prominent industry and science figures such as Mark Taylor from GB Potatoes, Mike Wilson from the Seed Potato Organisation, Faye Richie from ADAS, Mercedes Torres from B-Hive and Graham Tomlin from VCS Potatoes.

Professor Ian Toth, director of the National Potato Innovation Centre at the Hutton and recently appointed president of the European Association for Potato Research, will open the day’s seminars with a talk on grower concerns and potential solutions.

Prof Toth said: “Futureproofing the potato industry remains a key goal of the Hutton and our partners. Bringing science and industry together helps us to build long-term sustainability and resilience for the years to come.

“PiP is an excellent opportunity to knowledge share and discuss the threats and opportunities facing the sector.

“We thank our partners Agrii and SRUC for their continued support for the event, as well as our sponsors the Scottish Society for Crop Research, GB Potatoes, and the Seed Potato Organisation.”

UK and Irish potatoes a ‘strong sustainability and productivity story’

Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) senior potato consultant Kyran Maloney said: “Potato production in the UK and Ireland has a strong sustainability and productivity story.

“But the industry faces unparalleled uncertainty.

“Rising costs of production, shortage of labour and growing technical challenges mean the need for practical innovation has never been greater.”

Mr Maloney added: “SRUC is proud to support Potatoes in Practice.

“It represents an almost unique forum for engagement between industry and technical experts, ensuring information is shared that is grounded in the needs of producers.”

Those interested in attending PiP can visit pip.hutton.ac.uk for admission details and a running order for the day.