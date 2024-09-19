Andy Halliday believes Jimmy Thelin has got Aberdeen playing like a Roberto De Zerbi team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Halliday believes Jimmy Thelin has got Aberdeen playing like a Roberto De Zerbi team

Motherwell midfielder insists current Dons side was the best one he has faced in years.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye, holds off the challenge of Motherwell's Andy Halliday at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye, holds off the challenge of Motherwell's Andy Halliday at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Motherwell midfielder Andy Halliday believes Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has taken a leaf out of former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi’s book to get the Dons off to a flying start.

The Steelmen were beaten 2-1 by the Dons as Thelin rattled off his 10th straight win since taking charge at Pittodrie last weekend.

Halliday, who played in the defeat at Pittodrie, has labelled Thelin’s side as the best Aberdeen team in years – and believes the Dons’ style is similar to that of Marseille manager De Zerbi, who managed Brighton between 2022 and 2024.

Halliday, speaking on the Open Goal podcast, said: “I was very impressed with them. It’s the best Aberdeen team I’ve played against for a long time.

“They are good individually but more importantly they are much better collectively. They have a clear style.

“I felt the midfield area was very De Zerbi like in terms of the midfielders.

“They would move off the striker’s press so when our lone striker pressed their centre-half, the two sixes would follow the striker so gave us as sixes a bigger distance to press.

“As we pressed (Pape) Gueye or (Topi) Keskinen would come off the line into the pocket and wrap it through and get turned.

“The full backs invert quite a lot.

“I’d be interested to hear from anyone at Aberdeen. I’m comparing it to De Zerbi but I’d love to know whether it was by design.

“I imagine it will be as everything else (Thelin) does is by design.”

Gueye makes an impression

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Andy Halliday tries in vain to stop Aberdeen's Pape Gueye from scoring a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Halliday acknowledged the new arrivals at Aberdeen have strengthened the squad but it was the improvement in the squad from last season which really stood out at Pittodrie.

The former Rangers and Hearts midfielder said: “It’s no surprise given he scored the two goals but Gueye really impressed me and (Topi) Keskinen was really good.

“Even the likes of (Shayden) Morris comes on with his pace.

“A couple of new signings have improved them but Gueye was nowhere near it last year at Aberdeen and has come in and improved them.

“(Vicente) Besuijen has done really well, Morris has improved. He has improved boys who were there last year as well.”

Halliday encouraged by second half showing

Halliday says his side struggled to contain the Dons in what was an impressive first-half showing from the home side but was pleased to the Steelmen impose themselves after the interval.

He said: “In the first half Aberdeen were very good. We couldn’t get to grips with the game at all in the first half.

“In the second half we were much better. We changed a couple of things in the way we pressed and our centre-halves stepped out which forced them to go a wee bit longer at times.

“We created a lot more chances and had a few at the end. (Dimitar) Mitov made a really good save from Liam Gordon’s header.

“I didn’t realise how good it was as it was behind him and he clawed it back and away.

“But on the basis of the game they deserved to win.”

 

 

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates with Pape Gueye after the striker scored in the 2-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye, holds off the challenge of Motherwell's Andy Halliday at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Pape Habib Gueye scored both goals for the Dons against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin will only get the right signings in transfer windows. SNS
Sivert Heltne Nilsen, left, and Jamie McGrath or Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye, holds off the challenge of Motherwell's Andy Halliday at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Ester Sokler and Nicky Devlin against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Pape Habib Gueye scored both goals for the Dons against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye, holds off the challenge of Motherwell's Andy Halliday at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
