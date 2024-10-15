What is canicross? 10-year-old Aberdeenshire runner and his dog race at World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What is canicross? 10-year-old Aberdeenshire runner and his dog race at World Championships

Robert Irvine and spaniel Finn will compete in the canicross world championships in Italy this weekend.

By Paul Third
Robert Irvine will race with spaniel Finn in Bardonecchia near Turin, Italy, in the 2024 ICT world championships. Image: Gail Irvine.
Robert Irvine will race with spaniel Finn in Bardonecchia near Turin, Italy, in the 2024 ICT world championships. Image: Gail Irvine.

A young Aberdeenshire runner will compete on the world stage this weekend – when he represents Great Britain, alongside a four-legged friend, in the sport of canicross.

Ten-year-old Rayne North school pupil Robert Irvine will race with spaniel Finn in Bardonecchia near Turin, Italy, in the 2024 ICT World Championships.

It was through his mother Gail that Robert took an interest in the sport – which sees runners pair with a dog to compete in cross-country running events.

It did not take long for the Meikle Wartle youngster to show he was a natural.

Mum Gail said: “I’ve always ran, and we got a Staffordshire bull terrier in 2021 and started canicross running with him in 2022.

“Robert saw me doing it and almost immediately said he wanted to do it.

“It’s quite technical – you are controlling the dog with your voice, the trails are challenging and you are running at speed. There’s a lot more to it compared to just running yourself.

“He took over my races as we only had the one dog.

“We were attached and it became very obvious very quickly that I was holding him up so this time last year Donna Gray (spaniel Finn’s owner) ran with him in an Aberdeenshire canicross race. He flew round the 3km technical course in 12 minutes, which is really quick.

Canicross athlete Robert Irvine with chaperone Donna Gray and Finn in action ahead of the 2024 ICT world championships. Image: Gail Irvine.

“It was at that point I was approached by someone at the club, who said Robert was really quite good at this and recommended he try out at the nationals, and it has spiralled from there.

“He has since received sponsorship form K9 Trail Time and Run Dog Food, who provide his kit and Esther’s food.”

Young runner hoping training injury won’t hamper him this weekend

Robert Irvine with Finn the spaniel. Image: Gail Irvine.

Robert faces the biggest race of his young career as he competes on the world stage.

Competition will be fierce and Robert hopes he can overcome a training injury so that he can perform at his best this weekend.

Gail said: “Robert runs with Young Meldrum Runners, but unfortunately he fell over last week and bust his knee but hopefully he’ll be okay.

“He’s got quite a small dog – a lot of the other runners will have purpose-bread Eurohounds, while he has a spaniel but being pulled at speed downhill can be quite unnerving, so we’ll see.

“If he got in the top 10, he’d be amazed, but really this is his first big competition, so he’s just delighted to be going and seeing how he gets on.

“The field is massively strong. The French champion is there, there are two world champions there, a Swiss champion – people from as far afield as Mexico and Canada are taking part.

Racers set off in time-trial-style format

“Adult races are over 5km and juniors run up to 3km.

“Robert’s race in Italy is 1.2km, but it is in an Alpine resort in Bardonecchia so it has a lot of elevations. Canicross has quite technical trails.

“Robert will run in two races at the weekend – one on Saturday and the other on Sunday. Runners go one after the other in 20-second gaps and the fastest person with the two combined times wins.

“You can’t all set-off together as it would be chaos.”

Irvine one of four canicross runners from Aberdeenshire taking part

Robert secured his place in the canicross world championships after finished second in the national heats at Dalby and Thetford in December and January.

This weekend will be his final race at junior level, which means Robert is still joined by a chaperone during the race – thankfully, it is Finn’s owner Gray who will join the duo in Italy.

Gail said: “Finn the spaniel is a borrowed dog and the one he competed in the nationals with.

“He has his own dog now, Esther, a pointer, but he has only had her since August and she hasn’t had her first race yet.

“Donna is driving the dog over for him as she is also competing with her own dog.

“There are four people from Canicross Aberdeenshire taking part which is remarkable really.

“The club has 80 members now and this really is a growing sport in the UK.”

The Canicross Aberdeenshire runners taking part in Italy in the 2024 ICT world championships. Pictured left to right: Donna Gray with Monty, Robert Irvine with Finn, Susan Fraser with Hector, and Aneeka Anderson and Nova. Image: Gail Irvine.

