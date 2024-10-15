‘Emotive’ Aberdeenshire school closure threat as council reveals 40 are ‘soon to be sitting half-empty’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Emotive’ Aberdeenshire school closure threat as council reveals 40 are ‘soon to be sitting half-empty’

The local authority believes the changes would "meet the current and future needs of communities" across the region.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Image of Fintry, King Edward and Crudie Schools
Fintry, King Edward and Crudie Schools could all close and merge under proposed plans by Aberdeenshire Council. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Rural schools across Aberdeenshire could be closed as the council looks to radically reshape its education system – revealing many buildings are sitting half empty.

The local authority says the changes are needed as it looks towards the future of schooling – with both educational and workforce benefits from a slimmed down estate.

They also argue the changes would “meet the current and future needs of communities” across the region.

A particular focus has been placed on schools with fewer than 75 pupils and those operating at less than 50% capacity as top brass do the maths…

What is the current situation?

Aberdeenshire Council oversees 149 primary schools, of which three are currently mothballed.

At the moment, 67 schools have 75 youngsters or fewer.

And of that sum, 50 have fewer than 50 pupils – which also equates to a third of the entire school estate.

Under current pupil roll forecasts, 40 schools across the region would operate below half capacity by 2028.

A school capacity infographic that was produced by the local authority during public consultations. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Members of the education and children’s services committee were recently given an update on how the major restructuring project is getting on.

Earlier this year, parents in the Turriff, Banff and Westhill clusters were asked about their schools.

Focus groups have been held too and a number of initial recommendations have now been revealed.

Closing schools ’emotive’ for communities

Committee chairman David Keating told the chamber he recently oversaw a consultation meeting on the closure of Clatt School.

The Inverurie councillor explained that the choice to shut a beloved building for good isn’t always easy.

“I was struck at how emotive these decisions are for our communities,” he said.

“There were strong, often conflicting, feelings in the room yet we managed a good and respectful discussion.”

Clatt School will be permanently closed. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

But despite this, there is one major factor the local authority can’t avoid when it comes to closures.

Merging the facilities could help the council save cash.

Its education and children’s services are forecast to be £2.262m over budget this year.

On average it costs the local authority around £261,000 to run King Edward School, which equates to £11,358 per pupil.

Meanwhile, the council pays more than £2.5 million for Banff Primary to operate per year, averaging out to £9,094 per child.

What will happen in Banff?

Excess primary school capacity has posed a challenge to the council in the Banff area.

Larger schools such as Portsoy and Aberchirder are said to have “healthy” pupil numbers.

But, the local authority is considering alternative uses for the empty spaces in each building as they cannot be partially closed due to their design.

Aberchirder library can now be found inside the primary school. Image: Google Street View

An example of this can be seen at Aberchirder where the village library has been moved into the school.

Meanwhile, the Ladysbridge area may be rezoned to help the rising roll at Whitehills School.

Mergers and closures possible in Turriff

A big change could be made in the Turriff cluster that would see three schools close and merge into one.

Pupil numbers at Crudie, Fintry and King Edward schools have been declining and are expected to keep falling in future years.

At the moment, Fintry and King Edward school just have one class.

King Edward School could close and merge with two other schools if Aberdeenshire Council moves ahead with its plans. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

But the council says the reduction in youngsters could reach a point in the future where the schools “may no longer be viable”.

Crudie currently runs as a two class school and is expected to continue this way for the next three years.

More public consultation will be carried out in the spring, with a potential solution to the situation expected to be put forward no later than August 2027.

Could Westhill get new schools?

Suggestions had been made to build a new community campus in Westhill, incorporating a replacement academy and potentially a primary school.

The future of Westhill Primary School has been secured thanks to recent refurbishment work. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

However, the council has recently carried out refurbishment work at Westhill Primary, Crombie and Elrick School so a project of this size would not feasible.

Over at Skene School, a temporary classroom will be removed as it is no longer needed.

What else could happen?

Meanwhile, all of Aberdeenshire’s secondary school catchment areas will be rezoned with work due to begin by 2027.

This is needed as it was discovered that there are areas where primary and secondary catchments don’t match up.

Foveran Primary School may merge with Tipperty School under new plans. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

There are also some school catchment areas that go across multiple council borders.

Engagement will begin in the Ellon, Meldrum and Mintlaw clusters next month.

This ties in with the work already being done around the potential merger of Foveran and Tippery schools.

Read more

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Locals have voted to name a street after the late Alex Salmond. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Strichen's street name pledge for late Alex Salmond
Councillor Alphonse is adamant she "did the right thing" by not voting for Aberdeen's bus gates. Image: Kath Flannery and Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
'I did the right thing': Why another Aberdeen SNP councillor broke ranks over bus…
What we need now is the passion, vision and spirit that Alex Salmond lived and breathed to be rekindled in our hearts, writes Scott Begbie.
Scott Begbie: Alex Salmond’s fighting spirit should live on in all of us
Jurgen Wahle helped save countless lives. Image: GoFundMe/Police Scotland.
Fundraiser launched as 'fitting tribute' to Peterhead lifeboat leader following sudden death
The Granite City is braced for a downpour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen residents told to brace for travel chaos as Sepa issues flood warning
Mark Fordyce captured a photo of the comet at Balnagask
Comet A3: Phenomenon only visible every 80,000 years spotted in north-east
A Rangers supporters bus had its window smashed on Hutchen Street following Aberdeen's 2 - 0 victory against Rangers. Image@ DC Thomson.
Dons fan gets match ban lifted so he can take dementia suffering grandad to…
Lois and Steven Petrie, pictured, have put their incredible Scandi style home on the market.
Lois and Steven put their Scandinavian style eco home near Rothienorman on the market…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Gang of youths followed couple along Aberdeen street before man attacked
To go with story by Ashleigh Barbour. Martin Foggie - Police Scotland handout Picture shows; Martin Foggie - Police Scotland handout. Martin Foggie - Police Scotland handout. Supplied by Martin Foggie - Police Scotland handout Date; 10/10/2023
Man appears in court charged with assaulting man who later died at Ellon flat

Conversation