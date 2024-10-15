‘Emotive’ Aberdeenshire school closure threat as council reveals 40 are ‘soon to be sitting half-empty’

Rural schools across Aberdeenshire could be closed as the council looks to radically reshape its education system – revealing many buildings are sitting half empty.

The local authority says the changes are needed as it looks towards the future of schooling – with both educational and workforce benefits from a slimmed down estate.

They also argue the changes would “meet the current and future needs of communities” across the region.

A particular focus has been placed on schools with fewer than 75 pupils and those operating at less than 50% capacity as top brass do the maths…

What is the current situation?

Aberdeenshire Council oversees 149 primary schools, of which three are currently mothballed.

At the moment, 67 schools have 75 youngsters or fewer.

And of that sum, 50 have fewer than 50 pupils – which also equates to a third of the entire school estate.

Under current pupil roll forecasts, 40 schools across the region would operate below half capacity by 2028.

Members of the education and children’s services committee were recently given an update on how the major restructuring project is getting on.

Earlier this year, parents in the Turriff, Banff and Westhill clusters were asked about their schools.

Focus groups have been held too and a number of initial recommendations have now been revealed.

Closing schools ’emotive’ for communities

Committee chairman David Keating told the chamber he recently oversaw a consultation meeting on the closure of Clatt School.

The Inverurie councillor explained that the choice to shut a beloved building for good isn’t always easy.

“I was struck at how emotive these decisions are for our communities,” he said.

“There were strong, often conflicting, feelings in the room yet we managed a good and respectful discussion.”

But despite this, there is one major factor the local authority can’t avoid when it comes to closures.

Merging the facilities could help the council save cash.

Its education and children’s services are forecast to be £2.262m over budget this year.

On average it costs the local authority around £261,000 to run King Edward School, which equates to £11,358 per pupil.

Meanwhile, the council pays more than £2.5 million for Banff Primary to operate per year, averaging out to £9,094 per child.

What will happen in Banff?

Excess primary school capacity has posed a challenge to the council in the Banff area.

Larger schools such as Portsoy and Aberchirder are said to have “healthy” pupil numbers.

But, the local authority is considering alternative uses for the empty spaces in each building as they cannot be partially closed due to their design.

An example of this can be seen at Aberchirder where the village library has been moved into the school.

Meanwhile, the Ladysbridge area may be rezoned to help the rising roll at Whitehills School.

Mergers and closures possible in Turriff

A big change could be made in the Turriff cluster that would see three schools close and merge into one.

Pupil numbers at Crudie, Fintry and King Edward schools have been declining and are expected to keep falling in future years.

At the moment, Fintry and King Edward school just have one class.

But the council says the reduction in youngsters could reach a point in the future where the schools “may no longer be viable”.

Crudie currently runs as a two class school and is expected to continue this way for the next three years.

More public consultation will be carried out in the spring, with a potential solution to the situation expected to be put forward no later than August 2027.

Could Westhill get new schools?

Suggestions had been made to build a new community campus in Westhill, incorporating a replacement academy and potentially a primary school.

However, the council has recently carried out refurbishment work at Westhill Primary, Crombie and Elrick School so a project of this size would not feasible.

Over at Skene School, a temporary classroom will be removed as it is no longer needed.

What else could happen?

Meanwhile, all of Aberdeenshire’s secondary school catchment areas will be rezoned with work due to begin by 2027.

This is needed as it was discovered that there are areas where primary and secondary catchments don’t match up.

There are also some school catchment areas that go across multiple council borders.

Engagement will begin in the Ellon, Meldrum and Mintlaw clusters next month.

This ties in with the work already being done around the potential merger of Foveran and Tippery schools.

