All you need to know about the rescheduled 2024 Snowman Rally

Clerk of the course Andy Jardine is thrilled to provide this year’s AM Phillip Trucktech Snowman Rally at the second attempt.

The event was initially scheduled for March, but was postponed early this year as an agreement with Forestry and Land Scotland could not be finalised in time.

The Snowman Rally traditionally opens the Scottish Rally Championship season, however this weekend will be the penultimate round of the campaign.

With 75 entries in place at present, Jardine is relishing the return of the event, which gets under way at Black Isle Showground in Muir of Ord on Saturday morning.

Jardine said: “It was postponed from March, as the forestry agreement was up in the air.

“We managed to get something in place by April to allow us to keep going, so everything is good at the moment.

“It was to do with how the roads would get repaired, but there is an agreement in place now which gives us the green light.

“There’s no great difference to the way the event runs – although it’s difficult to get entries at this time of year.

“Folk are often running out of money and stuff like that, so it’s great we’ve got enough entries to run it.

“With it being in the school holidays I would hope there would be a few spectators out.

“The Black Isle Showground will be a big attraction – it will be busy all day with people coming and going, along with Dingwall High Street for the regroup at noon.”

Strong field will gather at Muir of Ord

A number of familiar faces are returning to the Highlands, including last year’s winner Jock Armstrong from Castle Douglas, who is the top seed alongside co-driver Owen Paterson of Dumfries.

Recently-crowned Scottish Rally Championship winner Euan Thorburn had been seeded in second place, but is no longer among the entries. His co-driver, Keir Beaton of Inverness, is in the running for SRC co-driver prize and will now be alongside Freddie Milne.

Garry Pearson will use the event as a warm-up for the final round of the British Rally Championship in Wales next weekend, with the Duns driver, alongside co-driver Hannah McKillop, currently sixth in the British standings.

Locally, Muir of Ord’s Scott Macbeth will be aiming to go one better alongside Elgin’s Dan Forsyth, with the pair having led last year’s event until the final stage.

Alford’s Scott Beattie, Huntly driver John Wink, and Bruce McCombie of Banchory are also among the top-10 seeds.

Snowman Rally Seeded Entry List – top 10 seeds

1 Jock Armstrong (Castle Douglas) and Owen Paterson (Dumfries) – Skoda Fabia

3 Garry Pearson (Duns) and Hannah McKillop (Melrose) – Ford Fiesta Rally2

4 Scott Beattie (Alford) and Emily Easton-Page (Finzean) – Ford Fiesta R5

5 Scott Macbeth (Muir of Ord) and Dan Forsyth (Elgin) – Skoda Fabia R5

6 John Wink (Huntly) and Neil Shanks (Elgin) – Hyundai i20 R5

7 Mark McCulloch (Dumfries) and Michael Hendry (Aberlour) – Proton Satria Evo

8 Hugh Brunton (Arbroath) and Terry Mallin (Bothwell) – Skoda Rally 2 Evo

9 Bruce McCombie (Banchory) and Paul Beaton (Inverness) – Ford Fiesta

10 Ian Forgan (Lundin Links) and Chris Lees (Glasgow) – Ford Fiesta Rally2

11 Stephen Petch (Bishop Auckland) and Michael Wilkinson (Crook) – Ford Fiesta Rally2

Snowman Rally Spectator Stages

Rally start: Black Isle Showground – Cars leave from 9am. Cars will also return to the Black Isle Showground three times throughout the day, from 10.41am, 12.43pm and 2.44pm

Stages two and five: Shenval (off A831) – Parking a short walk from spectator area which is between Drumnadrochit and Cannich, with no access at Balnain. Cars due from 9.52am for stage two, and from 1.55pm for stage five.

Stages three and six: Millbuie – Parking on forestry road next to the mast between Munlochy and Culbokie. Cars due from 11.32am for stage three, and from 3.35pm for stage six.

Regroup: Dingwall High Street – Cars due from 12 noon

Rally finish and champagne spray: Black Isle Showground – Finishing ceremony expected at 4.26pm