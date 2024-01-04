Snowman Rally called off after “late setbacks” leave organisers unable to proceed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Snowman Rally called off after “late setbacks” leave organisers unable to proceed

The event typically marks the start of the Scottish Rally Championship season.

By Andy Skinner
Driver Jock Armstrong and co-driver Hannah McKillop celebrate their win at the 2023 Snowman Rally. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. 4th March '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Driver Jock Armstrong and co-driver Hannah McKillop celebrate their win at the 2023 Snowman Rally. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. 4th March '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Rally fans in the Highland have been dealt a blow after organisers confirmed this year’s AM Phillip Trucktech Snowman Rally will not go ahead.

The event, which typically kicks off the Scottish Rally Championship season, had been provisionally scheduled to take place on March 2.

Organisers have confirmed they have been left in too uncertain a position to proceed however, due to “late setbacks with the original planned route and proposed changes to the way we engage with the landowners.”

Last year’s event was won by Jock Armstrong of Castle Douglas – who claimed his third Snowman Rally triumph alongside co-driver Hannah McKillop.

Jock Armstrong celebrates with co-driver Hannah McKillop following their Snowman Rally triumph in 2023. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The cancellation of this year’s rally means the next scheduled event on the SRC calendar is the McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages, which is due to take place on the weekend of 19/20 April.

In a statement, the Snowman Rally said: “The Snowman Rally team are disappointed to let you know that the event being planned for March 2nd 2024 will not go ahead.

“We have had a couple of late setbacks with the original planned route and proposed changes to the way we engage with the landowners which leaves us in too uncertain a position to proceed.

“Our focus now is to work hard to getting the event in a good place for the future.
We are grateful for the help received from the Scottish Rally Championship and from our Sponsors AM Phillip Trucktech.”

More from Other sports

Kirsty Muir competes during women's freeski big air final at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup at Big Air Shougang in Beijing. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen skier Kirsty Muir to miss rest of the season due to knee injury
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13483442bp) Great Britain's Neil Fachie piloted by Matthew Rotherham win Gold 2022 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships. Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France - 21 Oct 2022
Neil Fachie has no intentions of slowing down as he aims for more Paralympic…
Ethan Brewster of Curl Aberdeen has been selected for the Winter Youth Olympic Games. Image: Scottish Curling.
Three north-east youngsters - including son of Olympic and world medallist - selected for…
Table tennis coach Stephen Gertsen.
Meet the former Wales Commonwealth Games star who is helping transform table tennis in…
Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark. Image supplied by Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics.
Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark opens up on career-threatening injury in new documentary
Murcar Links' Robyn Fowlie on the green holding a trophy
Golf: Murcar Links rising star Robyn Fowlie targets Scotland senior call-up in 2024
Great Britain's Megan Keith celebrates after crossing the finish line to take first place in the Women's Under 23 race during the European Cross Country Championships in Brussels. Image: PA
Megan Keith romps to gold in European Cross Country Championships
Boxers to fight in WBU pro-am tournament in Aberdeen, left to right, Stanley Main, 63kg, Craig Leadbetter, 55kg, Charley Brown, 65kg, John Thomson, 85kg, Iona Masson, 75kg, Jay Morgan, 53kg. Image: supplied by Lee McAllister.
Boxing champion Lee McAllister hails next generation of Aberdeen ring talent as he prepares…
Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club coach Phil Owens at Aberdeen Sports Village's indoor athletics track working with his star athlete, wheelchair ace Joanna Robertson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024: Nominee Phil Owens targets world stage with wheelchair racer Joanna…
Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club at Carpenwary Island dive. Image supplied by Aberdeen Sub-Aqua club
Aberdeen Sub-Aqua Club recognised as one of the world's top scuba-diving clubs after landing…

Conversation