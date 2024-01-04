Snowman Rally called off after “late setbacks” leave organisers unable to proceed

Rally fans in the Highland have been dealt a blow after organisers confirmed this year’s AM Phillip Trucktech Snowman Rally will not go ahead.

The event, which typically kicks off the Scottish Rally Championship season, had been provisionally scheduled to take place on March 2.

Organisers have confirmed they have been left in too uncertain a position to proceed however, due to “late setbacks with the original planned route and proposed changes to the way we engage with the landowners.”

Last year’s event was won by Jock Armstrong of Castle Douglas – who claimed his third Snowman Rally triumph alongside co-driver Hannah McKillop.

The cancellation of this year’s rally means the next scheduled event on the SRC calendar is the McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages, which is due to take place on the weekend of 19/20 April.

In a statement, the Snowman Rally said: “The Snowman Rally team are disappointed to let you know that the event being planned for March 2nd 2024 will not go ahead.

“We have had a couple of late setbacks with the original planned route and proposed changes to the way we engage with the landowners which leaves us in too uncertain a position to proceed.

“Our focus now is to work hard to getting the event in a good place for the future.

We are grateful for the help received from the Scottish Rally Championship and from our Sponsors AM Phillip Trucktech.”