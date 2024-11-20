Aberdeen’s Chris Richardson on how he runs 100km WITHOUT STOPPING ahead of world championships debut for Great Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Chris Richardson on how he runs 100km WITHOUT STOPPING ahead of world championships debut for Great Britain

The oil worker, 34, is going to India to race over 100km (62 miles) - the distance from Aberdeen to Dundee - and opened up on what it takes to go non-stop for more than SIX hours.

Aberdeen's Chris Richardson, pictured running for Scotland, will wear the Great Britain vest for the first time at the 100km world championships in Bengaluru, India. Image courtesy of Chris Richardson.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen’s Chris Richardson – who is set to run in the 100km world championships next month – admits even he battles a voice in his head “finding excuses to stop”.

Chris will earn a maiden Great Britain vest when he travels to Bengaluru, India, to race on December 7.

The 34-year-old’s selection as one of six British men for the world championships was confirmed in August.

He was chosen after finishing fourth in this year’s Anglo-Celtic Plate – which doubled as the trial race for worlds – in a time of six hours, 40 minutes and 44 seconds.

Having worn the Scotland vest four times in the Anglo-Celtic meet, winning the title in 2021, Chris is chuffed to be pulling on the GB jersey for the first time.

Metro Aberdeen’s Chris Richardson made a sensational Scotland international debut by winning the Anglo Celtic Plate 100k at the Mondello Park Motor Circuit near Dublin in 2021.

But how does someone run 100km, or 62 miles – roughly Aberdeen to Dundee – without stopping, and let alone in the humid, 30-degree climate of southern India?

Chris said: “It’s a looped road course, so I don’t know whether that means there’s tarmac all the way around. It’s in the grounds of an agricultural college.

“In 100K, it very much punishes bravado and stupidity.

“It punishes you if you get too excited, and to be able to run a good 100K you need to be fast enough to be able to do stupid things, but you also need to be willing not to do them.

“I like to take the start quite comfortably and I like to watch people sail off into the distance thinking that they’re going to suffer more than I’m going to suffer.

“It is halfway – or maybe a bit more like 60/66K – before I really lean into the suffering and before anything really hurts.

“Then I tend to kind of just get my head down, sometimes start making strange noises, take on a lot of caffeine, and really I like to move through the field – if I can – and kind of pass people as many as possible.

“I almost do enjoy the discomfort you get between 60 and 80 or 90K, but the last 10K is always pretty unenjoyable!”

‘Maybe I need the toilet… to adjust my shoes…  to stop and take on food’ – Chris on ignoring ‘excuses to stop’

Aberdeen ultra-runner Chris Richardson running for Scotland. Image courtesy of Chris Richardson.
Runners of all levels will know, when the “suffering” starts, the mind can quickly become an adversary.

It is the same for Chris, despite having earned his place among the global ultra-running elite.

And he thinks lap courses, like at the 100km world championships in India, can make or break you.

Asked whether he has thoughts of stopping when he is running a gruelling 100km,

Chris said: “Yeah, absolutely, and finding excuses to stop.

“Thinking: ‘maybe I need the toilet’… ‘actually I need to adjust my shoes’…  ‘I need to stop and take on food’ – the nature of a lapped course kind of both gives you the opportunity to bail out and stop at any point.

“But it also means you feel a bit like you need to prove a point to everybody (watching) that you pass every few minutes. You feel committed to the pace that you’re going.

“In India, it will be a little bit over 20 minutes a lap.

“I do think that it helps that you’re just ticking off the same things – you keep seeing the same things and you gee yourself up for the slight climb that’s coming up.

“For me, it actually helps – the laps.

“But I think for some people that can be an invitation to stop every few minutes.”

Great Western Road to Bengaluru: Chris wants British team medal

Though this summer he ran the London Marathon with friends and took on the Banchory Half Marathon, much of Chris’ preparations for the 100km world championships have been carried out near his home on Great Western Road.

The Metro Aberdeen running club member, who draws maps for energy firm BP, will arrive in Bengaluru on Wednesday, December 5, two days before the race.

Chris Richardson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

He thinks the conditions in India might mean the individual world title is won in a modest time of more than six-and-a-half hours – far shy of the 6:05:35 world record.

The target for Britain’s men is a team medal, with Chris saying: “We’ve got six in the team and three will count.

“100Ks tend to be quite attritional and there’s quite a high percentage of bad races, so it’s good that we’ve got six of us.

“I think if I put in a solid performance of top-30, or top-20, there’s a reasonable chance of being in that first three of our counting team, or supporting that.

“I think probably a good performance above par (individually) would be something like top-20, and the complete performance – the best that would be possible – would be top-10.

“But really what I want is to get a team medal because we’ve got a really strong team in terms of depth.”

