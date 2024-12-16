Boxing: Lee McAllister backs Aberdeen’s latest female professional fighter to become ring ‘superstar’

Boxing legend Lee McAllister has backed rising ring star Charley Brown to be a future title-winning champion.

Aberdeen lightweight Brown is set to make her professional debut at the Rich Energy Arena in the Granite City on Friday.

The 21-year-old is a product of McAllister’s Assassin’s Health and Fitness Village gym.

Brown boasts a flawless amateur record of 10 wins from 10 contests and will now make the step up to pro.

McAllister knows what it takes to be a champion – as he won multiple titles across different weight divisions during a stellar career.

The “Aberdeen Assassin” held the WBU world title at lightweight and super-lightweight.

He also held Commonwealth belts in those weight divisions and also claimed the IBO International title.

Aberdeen has a history of producing female boxing champions with Kristen Fraser winning the Commonwealth bantamweight title in 2018.

McAllister believes Brown can also reach the level of title champion.

McAllister said: “I believe Charley will be the next female boxing superstar from Aberdeen.

“Charley has been training so hard and is so dedicated – she has got all the attributes to become a champion.

“I’m excited to see how she learns and progresses in the pro ranks.

“She has a lot of potential and with her first professional is going in at the deep end.

“However, Charley has a professional style and not an amateur style.”

Rising star Brown has self belief

In March 2022, McAllister added to his title haul when winning the WBO Inter-Continental welterweight title in Ghana.

McAllister defeated Olaide Fijabi in Accra with a second-round stoppage.

He aims to pass on his knowledge to help the next generation of boxing stars emerge.

McAllister, 42, said: “Charley is a real success story as she initially came through from the Ultra White Collar Boxing (UWCB).

“She loved it and caught the boxing bug and has been with us for two years now.

“Of her 10 fights she has won all 10.

“Charley believes in herself and listens to advice.”

Nathan Beattie to top boxing bill

Aberdeen welterweight Nathan Beattie will top the card on Friday.

Beattie, who boasts a pro record of 16 wins and six losses, has previously won the PBC International lightweight title.

Also in action is Aberdeen heavyweight Liam Allan (7-1-0).

Heavyweight David MacDonald (1-0-0) has also been confirmed for the bill.

Also in action are super-featherweights Clara Bessina (0-9-1) and Sophie Varley (2-3-0).

McAllister said “We wanted to get a show in before the end of the year.

“We have dropped prices right down to £40 for VIP and £20 for a standard seat ticket.

“The aim is to put on a cheap event for the public whilst also getting the boxers a bout.

“It would be great to get local boxing fans along.”