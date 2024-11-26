Meet Jamie Allison: Aberdeen Combat Centre Muay Thai fighter battling for UK’s best status at Beach Ballroom… before taking on world

Aberdeen’s Jamie Allison has gone from a botox clinic reception desk to professional Muay Thai boxing – and has the chance to become the UK’s no.1-ranked super-middleweight in front of his first home crowd next weekend.

The 20-year-old is set to the headline the “Prime” show at the Beach Ballroom on Saturday, December 7, where he will take on British 76kg Muay Thai king, England’s Jack Bullock – the reigning WBC European champion.

Aberdeen Combat Centre fighter Jamie, who began training in the sport aged 13, will be trying to extend his record to 10-0, having reached nine wins from nine outings after going professional in September last year.

The Northfield native is delighted to finally be fighting in his home city, as part of a bill organised by Andrew Rose, who runs another Granite City club, Aberdeen Muay Thai.

Jamie said: “I wanted to do a home show. I’ve been fighting for two years – nine fights, nine wins. And I’ve never fought on a home show before.

“Rosie – he’s the promoter of this show at the Beach Ballroom – he was asking us.

“(Aberdeen Combat Centre Muay Thai head coach) Pete (Scott) said: ‘If you can get Jack Bullock, the UK number one at 76 (I would do it).”

He is stepping up from middleweight to do ballroom battle with the heavier Bullock, having recently found it “harder and harder” to get down to 72.5kg – a weight where he won a Scottish championship and is ranked no.6 in the UK.

Jamie’s last outing at middleweight came in August at Glasgow’s Braehead Arena, stripping a European title from his opponent.

“He was on like a 13-fight win streak. His name is Joe Welch,” Jamie said.

“I beat him on points, so I stripped him of his WBC European title.

“I fought him at Braehead in the biggest show ever to happen in UK… One of the biggest shows anyway – they had (men’s middleweight) world champion Joe Ryan (on the card).”

‘Terminator’ Bullock the style Jamie likes to fight

Jamie’s rival in two Saturdays’ time, Bullock, is the Euro title-holder in the division above, so he, too, would vacate his belt if the Granite City fighter beats him.

Having sought the counsel of an Aberdeen Combat Centre pal who has already tackled Bullock, Jamie thinks the Beach Ballroom headliners’ different approaches in the Thai boxing ring mean he should be considered the favourite.

Jamie said: “He fought Keith Middleton a couple of years ago and beat Keith on points. Keith also trains at the Combat Centre.”

“Keith was telling me he just walks forward with punches – a bit like a Terminator.

“He’s just very much: march forward, punch, low kick. (He has a) strong punch as well, but he’s very slow.

“He’s basically like a presence in front of you… It’s hard to move him away.

“That was kind of like a similar style to Joe Welch – he was just coming in with big punches, so basically the game-plan was just to kick and move, and not get in a war with him, because that’s what he wants… He wants you to box with him.

“I know he (Bullock) is good, but I’m confident I can beat him.

“He’s basically the style I like to fight, so it’s better for me than it is him.”

Win could set up Allison European title shot – after new year trip to Thailand

As well as glory in front of his fellow Aberdonians, a clear incentive for Jamie to extend his winning record is it would set up a big title chance of his own.

He said: “If I strip him, then for – I think it’s March next year – there’s potential that I’ll get to fight at Ayr Racecourse for the European title against a guy called Ciaran Smith.”

Between his final bout of this year and prospective shot at the Euro strap in the Spring, in January, Jamie – who is frank about his mission to become a Muay Thai world champion – is heading to Thailand to train for a month… and ideally, to fight.

He will fly to Asia with Calum Buist – just one of a host of Jamie’s Aberdeen Combat Centre Muay Thai team-mates also competing at the elite level.

Muay Thai talent conveyor belt at Aberdeen Combat Centre not just Jamie Allison

On the depth of talent at the Berryden gym – which is run by MMA star Paull McBain – Jamie said: “Lewis Will fights at 63.5(kg). He was UK number four – and the reason I got so good so quick is because I was training with him consecutively all the time, and just basically getting a hiding from him whenever I could.

“Unfortunately, Lewis had a detached retina, so he had to get an operation, so he’s not been able to fight.

“Then there’s Calum Buist, as well. Calum’s at 53.5(kg) and he’s UK no.6.

“Gregor Thom fights at 61kg. He’s sixth (in the UK). He’s been in Thailand since the beginning of this year, and he’s fought in like One Championship, and basically big promotions in Thailand he’s fought on.

“We’ve got Mikey Grover as well – he’s seventh (in the UK) at 55kg.

“Everyone’s competing at a high level.”