Penthouse apartments vision revealed for former Johnston Carmichael headquarters in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Penthouse apartments vision revealed for former Johnston Carmichael headquarters in Elgin

The town centre building has lain empty since Johnston Carmichael moved out and into Elgin Business Park.

By Sean McAngus
Plans have been submitted to transform Commerce House.
Plans have been submitted to transform Commerce House.

The former Johnston Carmichael headquarters in Elgin town centre could be set for a major transformation.

Commerce House on South Street has been empty for a few months.

The traditionally-built three-storey office block had been leased by Johnston Carmichael.

Before the accountancy firm left for a new state-of-the-art office space at site 14A at the Elgin Business Park.

Our coverage about their departure. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Elgin office head and business advisory partner Scott Dunbar said the opportunity to relocate to a new purpose-built base at Elgin Business Park designed to meet their needs was attractive.

They also looked at offices to remain in the Elgin town centre before making the decision, but those weren’t suitable.

When was the building sold at auction

The building sold for £500k.

Last month, the property went up for auction with a guide price of  £100,000.

Auctioneers Acuitus promoted the building as a “potential redevelopment opportunity.”

However, the building – split between two blocks which has a basement, ground, first and second floors sold for a whopping £500,000.

The property also has parking spaces.

The building in question.

What are the plans?

Drawing impression of the proposed transformation. Image: Tulloch Of Cummingston

Now Tulloch of Cummingston want to transform the town centre building to house 28 new apartments.

The proposals include 18 luxury flats and six serviced apartments.

Meanwhile, existing flat roof access structure will be replaced with a Mansard roof to accommodate four penthouse apartments with roof balconies.

The transformation will also include a basement area gym facility for residents.

What could the makeover look like.

Town centre accommodation boom

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It is becoming more common for buildings to be redeveloped in the Elgin town centre to provide more accommodation.

Poundland recently created four flats above their new store on Elgin’s High Street.

Meanwhile, Moray Council and partners Robertson are set to build 38 new flats as part of their major South Street mixed redevelopment.

South Street in Elgin.

Tulloch of Cummingston believe their proposals will preserve the future of the former office building.

They explained: “Due to current working from home trends, large offices like these are no longer necessary, therefore repurposing the building into residential apartments would be a more suitable solution that will ensure its long term future in what is a prominent site in the centre of town.”

Read more about Elgin: 

Conversation