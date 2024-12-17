Penthouse apartments vision revealed for former Johnston Carmichael headquarters in Elgin

The former Johnston Carmichael headquarters in Elgin town centre could be set for a major transformation.

Commerce House on South Street has been empty for a few months.

The traditionally-built three-storey office block had been leased by Johnston Carmichael.

Before the accountancy firm left for a new state-of-the-art office space at site 14A at the Elgin Business Park.

Elgin office head and business advisory partner Scott Dunbar said the opportunity to relocate to a new purpose-built base at Elgin Business Park designed to meet their needs was attractive.

They also looked at offices to remain in the Elgin town centre before making the decision, but those weren’t suitable.

When was the building sold at auction

Last month, the property went up for auction with a guide price of £100,000.

Auctioneers Acuitus promoted the building as a “potential redevelopment opportunity.”

However, the building – split between two blocks which has a basement, ground, first and second floors sold for a whopping £500,000.

The property also has parking spaces.

What are the plans?

Now Tulloch of Cummingston want to transform the town centre building to house 28 new apartments.

The proposals include 18 luxury flats and six serviced apartments.

Meanwhile, existing flat roof access structure will be replaced with a Mansard roof to accommodate four penthouse apartments with roof balconies.

The transformation will also include a basement area gym facility for residents.

Town centre accommodation boom

It is becoming more common for buildings to be redeveloped in the Elgin town centre to provide more accommodation.

Poundland recently created four flats above their new store on Elgin’s High Street.

Meanwhile, Moray Council and partners Robertson are set to build 38 new flats as part of their major South Street mixed redevelopment.

Tulloch of Cummingston believe their proposals will preserve the future of the former office building.

They explained: “Due to current working from home trends, large offices like these are no longer necessary, therefore repurposing the building into residential apartments would be a more suitable solution that will ensure its long term future in what is a prominent site in the centre of town.”

Read more about Elgin: