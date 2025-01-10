Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland: ‘My life will never be the same’ after bout at New York’s Madison Square Garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland: ‘My life will never be the same’ after bout at New York’s Madison Square Garden

Sutherland will fight undefeated Irish defending champion Callum Walsh for the WBC Continental Americas super-welterweight title on St Patrick's Day.

By Sean Wallace
Dean Sutherland won the Celtic super-welterweight title with ninth round stoppage of Sion Yaxley at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland says fighting for a major title at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York will be “life-changing”.

The 26-year-old will face undefeated defending champion Callum Walsh for the WBC Continental Americas super-welterweight title on Sunday, March 16.

Sutherland will be catapulted on to the world boxing stage as the title shot is top of the bill and will also be streamed live globally on UFC Fight Pass.

The Aberdonian is confident he can rock world boxing by beating Walsh at the iconic boxing mecca, which has hosted title fights by greats Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard.

Walsh – who is trained by legend Freddie Roach, who worked with eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao – has made two successful defences of the title.

The world will be watching and Sutherland thinks the “monster” fight can send him into the boxing big-time.

Dean Sutherland raises the Celtic super-welterweight title after beating Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
He said: “It is  a life-changing fight for me – an absolute monster.

“Fighting for a title at Madison Square Garden in New York against an Irish boxer on St Patrick’s Day – it doesn’t get much bigger than that.

“It will be streamed worldwide on UFC fight pass, because Walsh is the only professional boxer looked after and managed by Dana White, who owns the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship).

“The exposure will be absolutely huge.

“Even from the social media side of things, UFC Fight Pass has 1.6million followers on Instagram, Dana White himself has 9.9m, so exposure around the fight will blow up.

“It will open up more potential opportunities, sponsorship, everything.”

Break-out fight for Sutherland – with immediate rematch clause

Sutherland will travel to the United States on a high, having recently successfully defended his BBBofC Celtic super-welterweight title.

The Aberdonian stopped Fraser Wilkinson in the fourth round of their title clash at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom on November 30.

The fight doubled as an eliminator for the British and Commonwealth super-welterweight title.

However, Sutherland will now jet across the Atlantic for a career-defining title clash.

Should Sutherland, aka “Deadly”, beat Walsh there is an immediate rematch clause with the Irish fighter.

Dean Sutherland holds aloft the Celtic super-welterweight title after a successful title defence against Fraser Wilkinson in Aberdeen.
He said: “I always knew there was going to be a break-out fight.

“However, I didn’t think it would be as big as this.

“The fight against Walsh in New York is not the one people, who know the situation with me for the British or Commonwealth titles, would expect.

“This fight at Madison Square Garden sets the precedent for the rest of my career going forward.

“Walsh ranked number six in the world with IBF and seven in the world with the WBC. And I know I’m going to beat him.

“If I beat Walsh, there is a one-way rematch clause in it.

“If I go over there and beat him again, not only will every British promoter, but every USA promoter, have eyes on me.

“This fight sets a major precedent. With the size of opportunity, my life will never be the same again after this.”

Face on billboards in Times Square

Walsh initially won the belt with a ninth-round stoppage of Dauren Yeleussinov (Kazakhstan) at Madison Square Garden in March last year.

The Irish boxer has made two successful title defences against Carlos Ortiz Cervantes and most recently Przemyslaw Runowski – both second-round stoppage wins.

UFC president and CEO Dana White is a long-term supporter of Walsh’s career.

The prestigious WBC Continental Americas super-welterweight has previously been held by ring greats Julio Cesar Chavez and Jermell Charlo.

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland pictured during a training session at the Granite City boxing gym, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland is set to fight in New York. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Sutherland said: “My brother said I’ll be walking through Times Square and will see my face up on billboards.

“For the photo shoot to promote the fight we are being chauffeured around different places in New York.

“There will be head-to-head photos at places like the Empire State Building. It’s what you dream about!”

