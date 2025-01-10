Highland League preview: Two games attempt to beat the weather; Highland League Cup semi-final draw revealed

Manager Mark Cowie insists Fraserburgh’s full focus needs to be on Rothes – not Rangers.

The Broch are set to host the Speysiders on Saturday, provided Bellslea passes a 10am pitch inspection, in one of only two Breedon Highland League fixtures that are still on.

It will be Fraserburgh’s last outing before they tackle Rangers at Ibrox in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup a week on Sunday.

But Cowie has parked all talk about that game and is eager to pick up valuable league points.

If the Buchan side were to win by two goals or more they would jump from ninth to sixth in the table.

Cowie said: “Preparations for next week start on Monday – my only focus right now is on Rothes.

“The league table doesn’t lie and we are where we are because of our performances this season.

“That’s not where we want to finish and we need to do something about that as soon as possible.

“We’re looking to get another three points and continue our unbeaten run.

“But if we’re not at it then Rothes will win the game, it’s as simple as that.

“Any team is capable of getting results on their day, especially a well-drilled Ronnie Sharp team, so we need to make sure we’re at it.

“People might think our heads will be on what’s happening next week. If they want to think that then that’s up to them, but when we played Rangers in 2018 in the game before we beat Forres 6-1.

“That showed we were still focused and right now we’re focused on one thing only which is trying to get three points against Rothes.”

Rothes on right track

Since being appointed Rothes manager on November 4, Ronnie Sharp has only taken charge of four games due to a spate of postponements.

Although the Speysiders have lost all four outings and are 17th in the table, Sharp has been seeing improvements and hopes to show that against Fraserburgh.

He added: “In the first couple of games we were having a look at the players and we were on the end of heavy defeats.

“But in the last couple of games we’ve been more competitive.

“Against Formartine (1-0 loss) we competed well and against Nairn (4-1 defeat) we were good for a half, so we’re seeing improvements.

“We were hoping to take that into other games, but we’ve only played once since the end of November so we haven’t really been able to do that and get some momentum.

“It’s been a struggle to train as well because all the facilities have been shut. But we’ve been more competitive in recent games so hopefully that continues.

“We’re light on numbers and we’re still trying to get players in as well.”

Vale look to extend good run when table toppers visit

Garry Wood is hopeful Deveronvale’s fine form can continue when Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City visit Princess Royal Park.

The sides are set to clash in Banff on Saturday, although the fixture is subject to a 9am pitch inspection.

Vale have won six of their last seven games in all competitions and player-manager Wood is looking for another impressive display as they bid to upset the Hedgemen.

He said: “We know this will be a very difficult game against the league leaders.

“But we can take confidence from the game at Glebe Park earlier in the season.

“We competed for large parts of the game and had chances to score at 1-0 which we didn’t take and then they scored a second late on.

“We need to take confidence from that performance and if we can tighten up in both boxes we’ve got a chance of causing an upset.

“We’ve been on a good run of form over the last six to eight weeks and we want to try to continue that by getting another positive result if we can.”

Loanee extends Brechin stay

In Brechin’s last outing they scored five against Huntly and boss Patrick Cregg has called on his charges to be similarly efficient against Deveronvale.

This week Cregg has managed to extend the loan of left-sided defender Scott Bright, 18, from St Johnstone until the end of the season.

However, 17-year-old midfielder Michael Hunter – who joined City on loan in October – has returned to parent club Dundee.

Cregg said: “Against Huntly we showed real efficiency in terms of creating good chances and taking them.

“Sometimes this season we’ve created good chances and not been efficient in taking them.

“Hopefully we can turn what we did against Huntly into a trend going forward.

“I’m really happy to have Scott. He’s on an upward trajectory and is trying to make his way in the game and reach St Johnstone’s first-team.

“Scott has done really well in the time he’s been with us. He’s got good quality on the ball and can get up and down the pitch as well.”

Raft of postponements

Elsewhere, the rest of the Highland League card has fallen victim to snow and heavy frost.

Brora Rangers v Nairn County at Dudgeon Park, Formartine United v Lossiemouth at North Lodge Park, Forres Mechanics v Keith at Mosset Park, Huntly v Banks o’ Dee at Christie Park, Strathspey Thistle v Buckie Thistle at Seafield Park, Turriff United v Inverurie Locos at the Haughs and Wick Academy v Clachnacuddin at Harmsworth Park were all postponed on Friday.

Highland League Cup draw

Holders Brora Rangers will travel to Deveronvale in the semi-finals of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

The draw for the last four of the competition was conducted on Friday by Trevor Mutch, managing director of the sponsors and Gavin McCombie, who is R Davidson’s commercial director.

The Cattachs, who won the Highland League Cup for the third time in their history last term, will tackle the Banffers – who have never claimed this trophy – at Princess Royal Park

In the other tie, the winner of the remaining quarter-final between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh – which the Highland League hope to play in early February – will be at home to Banks o’ Dee.

The semi-final ties are scheduled to be played on Saturday March 1.