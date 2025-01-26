Inverurie’s Jason Banks makes history by completing hat-trick of World Indoor Bowls titles

Inverurie bowler Jason Banks has made history after making it an unprecedented hat-trick of titles at the 2025 World Indoor Bowls Championships.

The Garioch bowler beat Englishman Robert Paxton 10-4, 11-9 in the final at Potters Resorts in Hopton-on-Sea near Great Yarmouth in Sunday’s men’s singles final.

Banks has cut a relaxed figure throughout the tournament and he remained typically calm despite the enormity of his remarkable achievement.

The triple world champion said: “I don’t think it’s going to change me. I’ll be the same person but I’m just happy to have done something nobody else has done.

“I was really determined to get over the line and kept pushing all the way at every end. I had a couple of wee wobbles towards the end but kept pushing on and got there.”

Banks laughed off ‘future of bowls’ tag

In securing victory Banks becomes the first person to hold all three indoor world titles at once.

The 28-year-old teamed with Burghead’s Michael Stepney to win the men’s pairs title on Monday before partnering East Lothian’s Beth Riva to victory in the mixed pairs final on Tuesday.

Having been described by Paul Foster earlier in the tournament as being the future of the sport Banks was asked how he felt about the tag.

He joked: “I think I’ll have a bit of a target on my back now.”

Runner-up Paxton said: “I’ve had a great two weeks and my form has been really good but today is all about Jason. He’s broken all-time records and played superb.

“I didn’t really perform today but Jason didn’t let me. He was absolutely fantastic, superb.”

When asked whether it would take time to appreciate how well he played despite losing, Paxton joked: “It’s all-inclusive here now so that will probably help.”

Banks in control from the first end

Scottish Open champion Banks won his first world title in style in commanding fashion against former champion Paxton in the final.

He was never behind, winning the first set 10-4 in emphatic style.

The design engineer was ahead after the first end of the first set before racing into a 10-1 lead after eight ends with Paxton picking up three points in the ninth and 10th end.

Having got himself in front Banks was in no mood to let his advantage slip as he raced into a 5-0 lead after the first two ends of the second set.

He was still 9-4 ahead after seven ends when Paxton was lying with a two-shot advantage but a superb final bowl from Banks saw him knock both of Paxton’s bowls out to take a point to stretch his lead.

Former champion Paxton was in trouble but a spectacular full house in the ninth end allowed him to reduce the deficit to 10-8 with two ends remaining to set up a tense finale.

Banks moved 11-8 ahead with the final bowl of the 10th end before restricting Paxton to one bowl to win the second set 11-9 and secure his first singles world title.

In triumphing over Paxton, who won the 2020 final to deny Nick Brett from winning all three titles that year, Banks has beaten four former champions in Paxton, Alex Marshall, Paul Foster and Mark Davies to secure his first world singles title.

The quartet hold 14 world titles between them.