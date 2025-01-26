Inverurie’s Jason Banks makes history by completing hat-trick of World Indoor Bowls titles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie’s Jason Banks makes history by completing hat-trick of World Indoor Bowls titles

Garioch bowler becomes the first person to hold all three titles at once after memorable week at Great Yarmouth.

By Paul Third
Inverurie bowler Jason Banks has made history at the World Indoor Championships. Image: Bowls Scotland.
Inverurie bowler Jason Banks has made history after making it an unprecedented hat-trick of titles at the 2025 World Indoor Bowls Championships.

The Garioch bowler beat Englishman Robert Paxton 10-4, 11-9 in the final at Potters Resorts in Hopton-on-Sea near Great Yarmouth in Sunday’s men’s singles final.

Banks has cut a relaxed figure throughout the tournament and he remained typically calm despite the enormity of his remarkable achievement.

The triple world champion said: “I don’t think it’s going to change me. I’ll be the same person but I’m just happy to have done something nobody else has done.

“I was really determined to get over the line and kept pushing all the way at every end. I had a couple of wee wobbles towards the end but kept pushing on and got there.”

Banks laughed off ‘future of bowls’ tag

In securing victory Banks becomes the first person to hold all three indoor world titles at once.

The 28-year-old teamed with Burghead’s Michael Stepney to win the men’s pairs title on Monday before partnering East Lothian’s Beth Riva to victory in the mixed pairs final on Tuesday.

Having been described by Paul Foster earlier in the tournament as being the future of the sport Banks was asked how he felt about the tag.

He joked: “I think I’ll have a bit of a target on my back now.”

Runner-up Paxton said: “I’ve had a great two weeks and my form has been really good but today is all about Jason. He’s broken all-time records and played superb.

“I didn’t really perform today but Jason didn’t let me. He was absolutely fantastic, superb.”

When asked whether it would take time to appreciate how well he played despite losing, Paxton joked: “It’s all-inclusive here now so that will probably help.”

Banks in control from the first end

Scottish Open champion Banks won his first world title in style in commanding fashion against former champion Paxton in the final.

He was never behind, winning the first set 10-4 in emphatic style.

The design engineer was ahead after the first end of the first set before racing into a 10-1 lead after eight ends with Paxton picking up three points in the ninth and 10th end.

Jason Banks from Inverurie represented Scotland at the 2023 World Bowls Championship in Australia. Image: Bowls Scotland

Having got himself in front Banks was in no mood to let his advantage slip as he raced into a 5-0 lead after the first two ends of the second set.

He was still 9-4 ahead after seven ends when Paxton was lying with a two-shot advantage but a superb final bowl from Banks saw him knock both of Paxton’s bowls out to take a point to stretch his lead.

Former champion Paxton was in trouble but a spectacular full house in the ninth end allowed him to reduce the deficit to 10-8 with two ends remaining to set up a tense finale.

Banks moved 11-8 ahead with the final bowl of the 10th end before restricting Paxton to one bowl to win the second set 11-9 and secure his first singles world title.

In triumphing over Paxton, who won the 2020 final to deny Nick Brett from winning all three titles that year, Banks has beaten four former champions in Paxton, Alex Marshall, Paul Foster and Mark Davies to secure his first world singles title.

The quartet hold 14 world titles between them.

