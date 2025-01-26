Latest on vacant Elgin town centre shop makeover as planning chiefs still to make their decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Latest on vacant Elgin town centre shop makeover as planning chiefs still to make their decision

The Moray planning round-up also includes repairs to an Elgin High Street shop and the demolition of a former Forres shop.

By Sean McAngus
Exterior of antiques shop with Planning Ahead logo.
The former antiques shop on Elgin High Street was most recently a property agent.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week’s edition is full of interesting planning news.

We have the latest regarding plans to transform a long-vacant Elgin High Street shop.

A major retailer has been given the go-ahead to make repairs to their Elgin town centre store.

And plans are afoot to undertake work to turn a Keith hotel’s public bar and function area into a home.

But first, we look at how a former shop in Forres could be demolished.

SUBMITTED: End for boarded-up Forres shop

For seven years, the Nicholson Building on St Catherine’s Road in Forres has lain empty.

This well-known building was originally used as coachbuilders dating back to 1985.

It was last used as a picture framing shop before closing in 2018.

The Nicholson Building in Forres.

Now building papers have revealed Liam and Eileen Wood want to tear down the building.

It is estimated the work could cost around £30,000.

This site was previously marketed as a wonderful development opportunity.

The building was used by PS Nicolson.
The building when home to a garage.

APPROVED: Repairs to Elgin High Street shop

The Timpson shop in the Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Timpson have been given the go-ahead to make repairs to their Elgin High Street shop.

They will install new concrete floor steps and wall linings.

Elgin High Street pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It comes after the discovery of extensive timber rot.

This has been caused by water entering via defective gutters, poor external detailing and lack of ventilation.

Repairs include gutters and rotten timbers being stripped out. One external wall will be tanked where water had saturated it between the toilets and office.

SUBMITTED: New purpose for bar and function area in Keith

Fife Arms Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Maps

Around two years ago, planning permission was given to turn the Fife Arms Hotel’s public bar and function area into a private home.

The approved plans for the Keith hotel on Regent Street included three bedrooms.

Owner Steven Taylor previously said the public bar was no longer a sustainable part of the business.

Outside the Fife Arms Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Maps

Now a building warrant has been submitted for the £90k worth of work to carry out the transformation.

Colin Thompson Chartered Architect is representing the owner.

Latest: New life for former antique and estate agents shop

The Elgin High Street shop in question.

In October, we first revealed plans to transform the former antiques shop on Elgin High Street, which was most recently Wink and MacKenzie estate agents, into a new takeaway.

Athmane Ziane is behind the proposals to breathe new life into the property at 35 High Street.

Some neighbours have previously raised concerns the new takeaway could be smelly and parking issues.

Wink and Mackenzie property on Elgin High Street.
Wink and MacKenzie.

The drawings include a doner kebab machine and pizza oven.

And building papers previously revealed the makeover could cost around £10,000.

What is the latest?

In October, transport officials sought clarity over where the new takeaway would store their bins.

They said: “There would not appear to be any private outside areas to accommodate the waste/recycling bins associated with the proposed take-away, and the submitted details do not show where bins would be stored.

“It would not be acceptable to store bins permanently outside the building within the adopted extents of the public footway or remote footpath, and therefore clarification is required as to where the associated bins are to be accommodated.”

Now updated drawings have been submitted showing a new opening will be formed near the back of the shop to store the bins.

 

Plan to storage new bins.

CM Design is representing him in the planning process.

He is still waiting for planning chiefs’ decision.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

