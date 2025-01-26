Latest on vacant Elgin town centre shop makeover as planning chiefs still to make their decision

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week’s edition is full of interesting planning news.

We have the latest regarding plans to transform a long-vacant Elgin High Street shop.

A major retailer has been given the go-ahead to make repairs to their Elgin town centre store.

And plans are afoot to undertake work to turn a Keith hotel’s public bar and function area into a home.

But first, we look at how a former shop in Forres could be demolished.

SUBMITTED: End for boarded-up Forres shop

For seven years, the Nicholson Building on St Catherine’s Road in Forres has lain empty.

This well-known building was originally used as coachbuilders dating back to 1985.

It was last used as a picture framing shop before closing in 2018.

Now building papers have revealed Liam and Eileen Wood want to tear down the building.

It is estimated the work could cost around £30,000.

This site was previously marketed as a wonderful development opportunity.

APPROVED: Repairs to Elgin High Street shop

Timpson have been given the go-ahead to make repairs to their Elgin High Street shop.

They will install new concrete floor steps and wall linings.

It comes after the discovery of extensive timber rot.

This has been caused by water entering via defective gutters, poor external detailing and lack of ventilation.

Repairs include gutters and rotten timbers being stripped out. One external wall will be tanked where water had saturated it between the toilets and office.

SUBMITTED: New purpose for bar and function area in Keith

Around two years ago, planning permission was given to turn the Fife Arms Hotel’s public bar and function area into a private home.

The approved plans for the Keith hotel on Regent Street included three bedrooms.

Owner Steven Taylor previously said the public bar was no longer a sustainable part of the business.

Now a building warrant has been submitted for the £90k worth of work to carry out the transformation.

Colin Thompson Chartered Architect is representing the owner.

Latest: New life for former antique and estate agents shop

In October, we first revealed plans to transform the former antiques shop on Elgin High Street, which was most recently Wink and MacKenzie estate agents, into a new takeaway.

Athmane Ziane is behind the proposals to breathe new life into the property at 35 High Street.

Some neighbours have previously raised concerns the new takeaway could be smelly and parking issues.

The drawings include a doner kebab machine and pizza oven.

And building papers previously revealed the makeover could cost around £10,000.

What is the latest?

In October, transport officials sought clarity over where the new takeaway would store their bins.

They said: “There would not appear to be any private outside areas to accommodate the waste/recycling bins associated with the proposed take-away, and the submitted details do not show where bins would be stored.

“It would not be acceptable to store bins permanently outside the building within the adopted extents of the public footway or remote footpath, and therefore clarification is required as to where the associated bins are to be accommodated.”

Now updated drawings have been submitted showing a new opening will be formed near the back of the shop to store the bins.

CM Design is representing him in the planning process.

He is still waiting for planning chiefs’ decision.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

