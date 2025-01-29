Aberdeen hammer thrower’s journey from Torry to Princeton University captured in short documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen hammer thrower’s journey from Torry to Princeton University captured in short documentary

Great Britain under-20 international Angela McAuslan-Kelly is the subject of Scottish Athletics' new film.

Aberdeen hammer thrower Angela McAuslan-Kelly. Image: Princeton.
Aberdeen hammer thrower Angela McAuslan-Kelly. Image: Princeton.
By Danny Law

An Aberdeen hammer thrower’s journey from growing up in Torry to joining one of America’s most prestigious educational establishments is the subject of a new short documentary.

The story of Great Britain under-20 international Angela McAuslan-Kelly’s rise to prominence on a scholarship at Princeton University has been captured by Aberdeen-based Urbane Media for Scottish Athletics in the video ‘From Torry to Princeton’.

On her journey to the Ivy League college in New Jersey, McAuslan-Kelly said: “There are stereotypes about what Torry is like, it is a lower socio-economic place.

“I was desperate to get out and move somewhere else, because I just want to see the world. There’s so much else out there.

“But I never in a million years thought I’d end up in America.”

A quick rise through the ranks

McAuslan-Kelly progressed as a young thrower at Aberdeen AAC before being selected for Scotland and then Great Britain and Northern Ireland age group teams.

“I started when I was about eight years old because my mum thought I had too much energy,” she said.

“I started hammer throwing in March and by August I was the British age group champion because I just went out every day and practised for a few hours.

“I’ve had a good upbringing, I wouldn’t say my parents have the biggest income, but they work hard to give me a lot of opportunities, I’m very grateful for that.

Aberdeen hammer thrower Angela McAuslan-Kelly in action for GB and NI. Image: Bobby Gavin.

“I never expected to be able to go to America, I never thought I was a good enough athlete.

“Then at one stage I received this email from Princeton. It was the first email I got from any US university.

“My dad told me not to get over-excited because I hadn’t got my Higher grades back yet, and I was quite nervous about that.  So, I just thought, ‘this is really cool, I’d really like it to work out.’

“I got my Higher grades back and it was five band one As and then I threw a five-metre PB at Scottish Champs to my first Scottish gold. And I thought: ‘Oh wow, maybe this will happen’.”

Adjusting to campus life

Within a couple of weeks, McAuslan-Kelly had been invited for a recce visit to Princeton and now she is there permanently on an athletics scholarship.

She continued: “Everyone’s really nice and I really enjoy living on a campus where everything is really close. I try and get all my classes scheduled for the morning so I’ve my afternoon free for practice.

“Typically, when we’re in season, we throw five times a week.

“We lift three or four times a week, and after that, I’ll go have dinner with my friends, and then I’ll just go back to my room and I’ll either go work a library shift or I’ll do my homework.

“When people think of a sports scholarship, their mind just goes to being a good athlete.

“But you also have to work tirelessly in school to get good grades because there’s still steep academic standards you’ve got to meet to be able to go to America.

“I’ve had incredible support from my family. They spend so much of their time doing things to help me get foot forward in life. They worked hard to take me competitions – they came with me to South America in Peru to support me for the World Junior Championships.”

Aberdeen hammer thrower Angela McAuslan-Kelly. Image: Bobby Gavin.

McAuslan-Kelly, named Scottish under-20 athlete of the year in October last year, is determined to reach the top level of her sport.

The 19-year-old said: “I do this sport because I want to be the best at it.

“And, to me, success in the future would mean going to World Champs and/or the Olympics.

“I’ve had so many other experiences from sport, I’ve made friends for life.

“Don’t be embarrassed about aiming high, because I used to think it’d be silly if I said, ‘Oh, I want to be Scottish champion, I want to be British champion’ because I just felt I didn’t have what it takes. Even though I was working really hard.

“It just takes time and you just have to keep pushing for what you want.

“If you want to be champion, it might take 10 years, but eventually you might get there. Even if it’s a small chance, just keep going and try. Have some belief in yourself.”

Watch the Scottish Athletics documentary in the YouTube clip below: 

Conversation