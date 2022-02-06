Six Nations 2022: Darcy Graham tops up his credit with all-round display in Calcutta Cup triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six Nations 2022: Darcy Graham tops up his credit with all-round display in Calcutta Cup triumph

By Steve Scott
February 6, 2022, 10:00 pm
Darcy Graham splits the defence as Scotland score their first try.
Darcy Graham splits the defence as Scotland score their first try.

Darcy Graham was great value again for his ‘credit in the bank’ and the diminutive wing wants more ball to run at Wales next week in Cardiff.

The Edinburgh flyer didn’t add to his ten tries for his country but did just about everything else in the 2017 victory over England at Murrayfield.

He finished with more linebreaks than the whole England team, and a crucial role in both Scottish tries. He even the steal at the breakdown to clinch the victory.

The 24-year-old got special praise from his captain and fellow Hawick man Stuart Hogg, and he’s long had the faith of Gregor Townsend.

In the few occasions he’s not had the greatest of games, the head coach has been quick to mention Graham’s ‘credit in the bank’ from his finishing and work across the pitch.

‘I was absolutely raging’

For Graham, this was his best Scotland game, but it’s already banked.

“Yeah, it is up there,” he said. “I wanted to be more involved and see more of the ball, but it was one of those games when I didn’t see much.

“But when I did get the ball I was happy with what I did with it. Hopefully I can see more of it next week.”

Graham set up the first try and surely would have scored the second but for Luke Cowan-Dickie’s illegal knock-on.

“I was absolutely raging that he slapped it forward,” he said. “It was the right decision, he made no attempt to get up to catch it. It was a penalty try all day long.”

The Scots were keen to admit it wasn’t the best all-round performance, and more quality will be needed against a Wales side wounded by a hammering in Dublin.

“Everything needs to improve,” he said. “We’ll review how Wales played in their defeat to Ireland. We will take confidence from our game but can we back it up?

“We have won Calcutta Cup game in the recent past and not backed it up.

“This is a huge opportunity. We have started very well, so let’s go on and do something very special.”

‘He’s a little pocket rocket’

Hogg was full of praise, especially for the pilfering of ball to allow the captain to boot it into the stands at the end.

“He’s a little pocket rocket and he seems to get everywhere,” said the skipper. “He’s a brave little bugger. To go in for that last turnover and get it was absolutely outstanding.

“That tackle and turnover thanked the forwards for digging in for that final four minutes. It was an outstanding performance from the little fellow and hopefully he will back it up next week.”

Scotland will likely to be forced into at least one change with Jamie Ritchie suffering a groin/hamstring injury.

‘It’s not looking great for Jamie just now,” said Gregor Townsend after the game. “When you’re on crutches and struggling to walk, it’s not great.

‘It seemed to be the hamstring and groin area. From what I could tell, the motion he made attempting to compete for the ball, he sort of did the splits.

“I wouldn’t expect him to be available next week. But from what I hear, everyone else seems to be okay.”

Scotland do have options as cover, with Sam Skinner a possible lineout option and added bulk at six, Magnus Bradbury playing the role as he did as a replacement, or bringing in Rory Darge.

On Saturday’s evidence it would be crazy to shift the official man of the match Matt Fagerson. The No 8 from Kirriemuir led Scotland in forwards’ carries, metres and tackles, and also won a turnover.

