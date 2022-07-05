North-east duo selected for RugbyForce young ambassador programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east duo selected for RugbyForce young ambassador programme

By Paul Third
July 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
RugbyForce young ambassador Shona Ironside
Two rugby club members in the north-east have been named among the 15 entrants in the Royal Bank RugbyForce young ambassador programme.

Shona Ironside, 23, of Aberdeen Grammar, and 27-year-old Liam Jordan of Fraserburgh are among the latest group recognised from amateur clubs across Scotland.

The duo have been praised for their delivery of positive projects which help their club to create stronger connections with their local communities, build a legacy and make positive societal change.

As an ambassador, Ironside is aiming to build a stronger connection between the junior and senior sections of club rugby to inspire the next generation of rugby players.

She said: “Rugby has always played a big part in my life, and the sport has provided a supportive environment for many of us over the past few years.

“I think it is crucial that rugby continues to give women a platform to shape change in the sport.

“Being appointed a young ambassador as part of Royal Bank RugbyForce is an exciting opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.”

Jordan aims to grow the game in Fraserburgh

RugbyForce young ambassador Liam Jordan.

At Fraserburgh, Jordan plans to strengthen community relationships and become more involved in supporting local business and charities.

Jordan said: “As a relatively new rugby club, Fraserburgh has continued to grow from a few local community members with a dream to into a well-run small-town club with a strong men’s and women’s squad.

“The path that the club is on is bright, becoming a Royal Bank RugbyForce young ambassador will help me to support our long-term goals, recruit new players and achieve long term sustainability.”

Ambassadors will receive grant to help deliver project

As ambassadors each winning candidate will receive specialist training and close mentoring to develop the key skills needed for effective club management.

They will also attend seminars and events led by Scotland international players, delivered in partnership with Scottish Rugby.

The young ambassadors, who are all aged between 18 and 35, will be awarded a £500 grant towards successfully delivering the project of their choice.

Judith Cruickshank, managing director of Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “After the success of the young ambassador programme in its inaugural year, it was always clear that we would bring it back for the new season.

“Our latest group of young ambassadors are delivering some vital work, strengthening the relationships between grassroots rugby clubs and their communities.

“Shona and Liam are a credit to their clubs. We are looking forward to supporting them in attracting new members into the sport.

Ensuring that our community club leaders are well equipped with the tools and skills to pass on through the generations is of the utmost importance when it comes to strengthening the sustainability of grassroots rugby in Scotland.”

