North-east duo selected for RugbyForce young ambassador programme

Two rugby club members in the north-east have been named among the 15 entrants in the Royal Bank RugbyForce young ambassador programme.

Shona Ironside, 23, of Aberdeen Grammar, and 27-year-old Liam Jordan of Fraserburgh are among the latest group recognised from amateur clubs across Scotland.

The duo have been praised for their delivery of positive projects which help their club to create stronger connections with their local communities, build a legacy and make positive societal change.

As an ambassador, Ironside is aiming to build a stronger connection between the junior and senior sections of club rugby to inspire the next generation of rugby players.

She said: “Rugby has always played a big part in my life, and the sport has provided a supportive environment for many of us over the past few years.

“I think it is crucial that rugby continues to give women a platform to shape change in the sport.

“Being appointed a young ambassador as part of Royal Bank RugbyForce is an exciting opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.”

Jordan aims to grow the game in Fraserburgh

At Fraserburgh, Jordan plans to strengthen community relationships and become more involved in supporting local business and charities.

Jordan said: “As a relatively new rugby club, Fraserburgh has continued to grow from a few local community members with a dream to into a well-run small-town club with a strong men’s and women’s squad.

“The path that the club is on is bright, becoming a Royal Bank RugbyForce young ambassador will help me to support our long-term goals, recruit new players and achieve long term sustainability.”

Ambassadors will receive grant to help deliver project

As ambassadors each winning candidate will receive specialist training and close mentoring to develop the key skills needed for effective club management.

They will also attend seminars and events led by Scotland international players, delivered in partnership with Scottish Rugby.

The young ambassadors, who are all aged between 18 and 35, will be awarded a £500 grant towards successfully delivering the project of their choice.

Judith Cruickshank, managing director of Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “After the success of the young ambassador programme in its inaugural year, it was always clear that we would bring it back for the new season.

“Our latest group of young ambassadors are delivering some vital work, strengthening the relationships between grassroots rugby clubs and their communities.

“Shona and Liam are a credit to their clubs. We are looking forward to supporting them in attracting new members into the sport.

Ensuring that our community club leaders are well equipped with the tools and skills to pass on through the generations is of the utmost importance when it comes to strengthening the sustainability of grassroots rugby in Scotland.”