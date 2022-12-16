Aberdeen Grammar regular Doug Russell calls for fewer fixtures for amateur rugby clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Grammar regular Doug Russell calls for fewer fixtures for amateur rugby clubs

By Jamie Durent
December 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 16, 2022, 1:12 pm
Aberdeen Grammar's Doug Russell. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar's Doug Russell. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Fewer fixtures for amateur clubs in Scotland would be more beneficial, according to Aberdeen Grammar regular Doug Russell.

A leaf could be taken out of the book of the premier domestic competition in Scotland, the Super 6, which only sees each team play 12 games.

By contrast, Grammar have 22 league games to play in National One, plus the Scottish Cup which gets under way in February.

For teams that struggle with limited player pools, Russell feels it leaves the likes of Grammar asking more of players who are already showing a great deal of commitment by playing part-time.

Russell is one of those who has had to sacrifice some rugby because of life away from the game. His partner recently gave birth and away matches mean too much time away from home.

Dealing with players’ personal commitments is part and parcel of amateur sport but when you throw in the lengthy injury-list Grammar have had to deal with over the last year or so, it is a perfect recipe for struggle.

Doug Russell in action for Aberdeen Grammar against Dundee. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Doug Russell in action for Aberdeen Grammar against Dundee. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“The biggest issue in the region is the player pool there was once was, isn’t there,” said Russell. “Guys that come up through the youth system playing rugby move away from the area for university.

“Robert Gordon’s produce great players time and again and Grammar maybe doesn’t have the draw to it that it once did. Guys are probably happy going to play for Gordonians – who are winning – and rightly so.

“Because we have got such a small player pool, guys have to be totally committed and it’s almost unfair to be asking any more of them. But we don’t really have a choice.

“I’ve got a two-month old baby and can’t commit to playing away games at the minute, because it’s not fair on my missus.

“The other issue for me is we’re being asked to play more games with fewer players, which doesn’t make sense.

“You see the guys at the pinnacle of the game in Scotland, in the Super 6, who are playing 12 games a year. It really needs smaller leagues to make it more sustainable.”

Russell has sympathy for coaches Greig Ryan and Nat Coe. Both are in their first season at senior level and as well as facing the same challenges their predecessor Ali O’Connor did, they are also trying to stabilise a club on the rebound from relegation.

“They’ve both done very well and come in with good ideas,” he said. “It’s been super tough for them, especially when you don’t have the number of guys turning up at training that they probably deserve.

“We’ve had bad weather recently too, so we’ve not been able to do that much training. It’s been difficult for them and they’re doing their best.”

Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Grammar, who are due to play Gala at Rubislaw tomorrow, were thumped last week by north rivals Highland and defeats do have a knock-on effect for team morale.

“It’s just everything coming to a head this year,” said Russell. “We knew getting relegated that National One was by no means going to be an easy league.

“It’s difficult and there’s a lot of frustrations in the club. We lost a lot of experience over the last few years and there’s younger guys playing who have not really played at this level.

“If we get a couple of wins under our belt, guys get more invested and the winning feeling becomes addictive.

“But losing is also a habit. Heads go down and motivation decreases. Then it becomes a vicious cycle.”

