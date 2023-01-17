Six key points from the Scotland squad for the Six Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six key points from the Scotland squad for the Six Nations

By Steve Scott
January 17, 2023, 10:00 pm
Scotland won at Twickenham for the first time in nearly 40 years on their last visit.

Dismissing speculation about his own future, Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend had his usual mischief up his sleeve for his Six Nations squad.

Gregor has had contact from France, but no discussions are planned about his future post World Cup until after this forthcoming championship.

In the meantime, he unveiled former Ireland Under-20 fly-half Ben Healy – as largely expected – as a new face in his squad.

But his other wildcard was a real history-maker…

The first for 130 years

Ruaridh McConnochie, capped twice for England in 2019, could be the first to play for Scotland and England in the pro era, and the first for over 130 years.

The last time, they changed the rules. That was in 1892, when Manchester-born Dr James Marsh played for England three years after being capped for Scotland when he was studying in Edinburgh.

The SRU called a meeting of the Home Unions to sure it didn’t happen again. But 130 years on, World Rugby says it’s okay.

“He is a very good player who is available to us,” said Townsend. “I met him in October and he said one of his goals was to get in the Scotland squad and he has made it.

“He has always been a player I have been fond of. I met his dad (Rennie) years ago and he said ‘look out for my son, he is playing for London Scottish under-18s’.

“With this law change he becomes available to us, where all his family have been brought up and a lot of them remain.

“It is a great story that we have a player of quality that plays Test match rugby that comes into our squad. We are missing Darcy (Graham) and a few others so we are looking forward to working with him.”

It’s official, Ben Healy is now a Scot

The Munster fly-half, who moves to Edinburgh next year, gets fast-forwarded into the Scotland set-up – his mum is from Glasgow.

This is not to mark his card as much as expediency, with Adam Hastings out for the entire championship.

“Adam very likely would have been in our squad,” said Townsend. “But Ben really impressed us in his last two games, against Ulster when he made a winning difference and then the following week against the Lions.

“He’s competing against two players in the Irish squad(at Munster), but we feel he’s got a game which could easily transfer to Test level.

“He’s very knowledgeable around attack-shape, decision-making, very connected, he’s got a really strong kicking game from hand and at goal.

“But he’s someone we’ve not worked with before, so he’s got to be integrated into our group. We’ll find out how quickly he can get up to speed with how we want to play and connect with others.

“It is a bonus when we are missing Adam and Ross Thompson that we can bring someone with his ability into the squad.”

All those selected ‘will be available’ for Twickenham

Stuart Hogg, Duhan van der Merwe, Zander Fagerson and Hamish Watson have all missed time and have been considered in doubt for the championship. But they’re all in the squad.

“We believe everyone will be available for us against England,” said Townsend. “That’s why the likes of Rory Darge and Scott Cummings have not made the squad. They’re going to be coming back around that [the England] weekend or the Wales weekend.”

Watson is set to play the week before the England game. Fagerson is particularly a key man having started 16 of the last 17 games at tight-head prop. He should resume full training after a hamstring problem next week.

Darcy Graham will be longer. “It will depend when he starts running again,” said Townsend. “If things go well he will be available or those last two games. But he’s still at an early stage of his rehab.”

Maitland’s return

Even at 34, Sean Maitland never thought his test career was over, said Townsend.

“He’s missed it,” said the coach. “Every time (Saracens and Scotland team-mate) Andy Christie has come into the squad, he’s passed on a message from Sean to say that he is keen to come back in.

“Sean played really well two years ago (in the win) at Twickenham. He was then one of the players who missed out in the Paris game because we were only allowed to play five English-based players.

“It is a combination of Darcy’s injury, and also Sean playing regularly and well and having that experience.

“This is a competition that we need players who can play at Test level. There is no development in the Six Nations.”

Cameron Henderson gets his chance

The lanky Leicester Tigers lock is the sixth former Strathallan School pupil to make the squad. Skipper Jamie Ritchie, the Fagerson brothers, Ollie Smith and George Horne are the others.

“Cammy was outstanding at the weekend for Leicester, a great win for them in Clermont,” said Townsend.

“He played 80 minutes, was calling the linouts, and was really physical.”

Henderson was set to be capped in the cancelled Covid summer tour of 2021, then suffered an ACL injury.

“He has had a tough 12 months just when he was making a breakthrough. It’s been great to see him back.”

There’ll be a new attack coach for the World Cup

AB Zondagh’s abrupt departure means that Townsend himself will take the primary attack brief for the first two rounds at least.

“There will be support around that, which will be seen in the next couple of weeks,” said the coach. “But the initial plan is for me to do more coaching and take more attack responsibility.

“I wouldn’t want to be the only one supporting the attack. There are a lot of other things to do in my job.

“We will look for someone who helps the group. We are not going to change much in how we play. I’m in charge of a lot of the attack already. AB looked after the backs and the counter attack.Someone else will come in to add value.”

