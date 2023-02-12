Six Nations: Love and fatherhood turned Finn Russell around and back to his best, he believes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The arrival of partner Emma Canning in Paris last spring changed Finn Russell’s life and attitude both on and off the field.

The Scotland stand-off gave a virtuoso second-half performance on Satuday as Scotland routed Wales 35-7.

The Scots have won their first two games of a Six Nations for the first time. Russell was instrumental in four of Scotland’s five tries in the record margin victory over the Welsh.

It’s only 14 weeks since Finn wasn’t even in the Scottish autumn tests squad. Towards the end of last year’s Six Nations Russell was living alone in Paris, out of form, mentally and physically fatigued and overweight, already dropped by Scotland.

But when Canning – an international heptathlete – moved in to his Paris home, and subsequently fell pregnant, everything changed.

Daughter Charlie, born in December, was at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, the first time she’d been present at a game her Dad was playing.

‘It wasn’t just about me, it was three of us’

“Becoming a father wasn’t the biggest thing, it was probably more when we found out (Emma) was pregnant,” he said. “That gave me a new responsibility straightaway.

“Suddenly it wasn’t just about me, it was three of us. That probably helped.

“The last four and a half years I’ve been in Paris on my own. Having someone with me day in and day out has helped me, without me even knowing I needed that.

“That’s probably a big factor in how I’m playing just now. It was something I needed.”

Russell was burned out towards the end of last season, and the bachelor lifestyle in Paris didn’t encourage good habits, he admitted.

“Last year I did not enjoy (rugby) much,” he said. “I was probably fatigued last year after the Lions, then going straight into the season and not getting much time off.

“I didn’t change what I was doing to try and find solutions. Living in Paris on my own, it was hard to change.

“I put a bit of weight on and didn’t actually get time off until April last year. Last year was the first time I have been mentally fatigued, out of shape and not enjoying my rugby as much.

“There was a lot of learning in that for me. If it ever comes round again, (knowing) what I can change and adapt, I can keep trying to play well.”

Russell and Townsend ‘on the same page’ again

18 – No player made more carries in Round 1 of the #GuinnessSixNations than Finn Russell (18, level with Lewis Ludlam and Ellis Genge), the only man to make more in a 6N game while playing at fly half is current @Scotlandteam Head Coach Gregor Townsend (19 v Italy in 2000). Boss. pic.twitter.com/bNeQo9BEEm — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) February 6, 2023

There’s also the issue of his relationship with Gregor Townsend, which has broken down a couple of times. Russell believes that he and the head coach are on the same wavelength again, although it’s clearly a complex thing.

“When he asked me in November about coming back in, I said I was keen but I needed to chat through a few things before I came back in,” he said.

“There were a few things I may not have been happy with, or he might not have been happy with. It wasn’t so much a case of clearing the air, it was more about us getting back on the same page and being open and honest with each other.

“It’s where he is at mentally with his gameplan and how he wants things to run, and me having my input and saying what I think as well.

“The best thing is both of us being on the same page, and that allows us to play as we did.”

It requires constant communication, which Russell admits the pair haven’t been great at in the past.

“Gregor has definitely has trusted me in the past,” he said. “There are a lot of different factors to how we are playing and attacking now.

“Since November, Gregor and I have kept in touch, we’ve kept that relationship good. It’s easy, but it can fall apart quickly, if that makes sense.

“The way that me and Gregor have kept on the same page, he has allowed me to be me. I’ve probably matured a bit having a baby. I think Gregor and I get on better than we ever have done before.”

‘People evolve and change’

Townsend it seems is more willing to allow Russell to be himself, the last few months clearly illustrating what Finn in form can mean to Scotland.

“Since he returned to the group in November, he’s been excellent, on and off the field,” said the head coach.

“I’ve heard him say it already, there’s a lot of improvement to come from us. There’s still growth from this team, a lot of growth, and we’ll have to be better to beat France.

“People evolve and change over their lives, he’s now 30 and from a rugby perspective he’s seeing the game as well or better than ever.

“He’s had big changes in life so you do have to adapt. Today he led us very well and the intent and accuracy was matched, which led to some excellent tries.”

In leadership, Russell is much more of an ‘in the moment’ man, said Townsend.

“The onfield huddle is where he thrives, or in the changing room, not so much in the (weekday) meeting rooms.

“But out there when he feels something, a play that he wants, he gives the feedback to the players. That’s how he’ll lead the team in terms of attack.

“He was certainly doing that against Wales.”