Six main points from Gregor Townsend’s selection for historic Paris match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Six main points from Gregor Townsend’s selection for historic Paris match

By Steve Scott
February 24, 2023, 10:00 pm
Finn Russell and Gregor Townsend at training this week.
Finn Russell and Gregor Townsend at training this week.

Gregor Townsend reverted to his tried and tested veterans as Scotland seek a third successive win to open a Six Nations for the first time at the Stade de France on Sunday.

Hamish Watson is recalled to the starting XV and Ali Price to the bench. Scotland have been fortunate with injuries, with just two changes to the starting team in three games, neither enforced.

There’s a clear acknowledgement from the head coach that this is a significant step up from the first two games against a rebuilding England and an imploding Wales. Scotland haven’t won on successive visits to Paris since 1969.

Their dramatic win in the Covid emptiness of 2021 was one of Scotland’s “best-ever”, said the coach, but it was also against a French team almost reckless in chasing a title. They’ll be a more structured and coherent unit, in front of 80,000 home fans this time.

Here’s six points from Townsend’s selection:

Scotland’s biggest Six Nations game, ever?

“The Six Nations is such a big tournament that every game has historic angles to it. If you lose one or a couple, you’re out of the running. If you win a couple, then suddenly you’re talked about as being in contention for the championship.

“We understand that is out there, but we also to focus that we have to be better. We’ve still not delivered close to what we feel we are capable of.

“There’s been great moments, great team play, great individual plays. The spirit of taking the game to the opposition, the togetherness is on show, but there are areas we can be better.

“We know what works for us and how to be a threat to them. We also know what makes it easy for them to get at us.”

Dropping Stuart Hogg was never considered

“There was a doubt coming into the tournament about where he would be physically. But he’s shown in training and against England and the time he was on against Wales he’s fully match fit.

“Blair (Kinghorn) has been great, breaking records in the gym and also out on the training field with his speed. Knowing we have someone who can cover at ten, in the back three and is in really good form but also physically in such good shape is a positive for us.

“But in those big games, the challenges at Twickenham and in Paris, Stuart has been a big influence on how we have won. We were delighted when he passed all of his return to play protocols.”

The return of ‘The Mish’

Hamish Watson has had two games since his return from a head injury.

“Hamish dropped out of the team through no fault of his own. Now he is back fully fit so it becomes a discussion around who is right for this weekend and not as much about who’s played better the week before.

“We feel Hamish has gone well against France in the past, against a lot of teams.

“He’s highly motivated after having missed out in these last two weeks. The speed he trains at means he’ll add to that in attack and defensively.

“He’s still a part of our leadership group so when those five guys meet up he contributes in that way. He’s very well respected and he knows there’s huge competition now. They have to play well to stay in the team and he has the opportunity this weekend.

Finn will draw pressure, but that’s a team thing

“The challenge for Finn is ‘go again this week’, but that’s actually a challenge for all of us.

“He could be put under pressure in different ways. But we see a player in training who is confident, building good relationships with the players outside and inside him. It’s tricky when you only get two games to build those relationships.

“You see those relationships building in games. Maybe we haven’t started (the first two) games the way we’d like, but that’s more about accuracy than effort.

“I’m not sure we’ll get away with it if we do that this week. We have to be right on it at the beginning.”

Was last year’s heavy defeat an outlier?

“I believe so. I think it was a blip, just the way we played. We got behind in the game and were playing too much, we only kicked three times in the second half.

“They got ahead on the scoreboard and were content to defend. The referee allowed a contest at the breakdown, Rory Darge got five turnovers on his own, they had nine.

“We couldn’t impose our game. Our game is about playing but it’s also about breaking things up by kicking. I read a stat that we’ve actually kicked the ball most in the championship this year.

“We have an intention behind how we play and how we get the ball back, last year that wasn’t there.

“The challenge we haven’t had in the other games is going to the Stade de France with a crowd.

“We played one of our best ever games two years ago. Now we have to do that against a great French team.”

6-2 split on the bench – because France are

“It’s been on our mind coming into the France game. They’ve gone (six forwards-two backs) the last five or six games. South Africa, France and Italy all go to six-two.

“You’ve got to acknowledge if they are bringing on big men in the second half that are fresh then you are asking a lot of your pack.

“Players like Jack Dempsey, Jonny Gray and Sam Skinner – especially Jonny and Jack who have played really well for us already – getting them more minutes is a really positive thing.

“We feel if we have to that someone like Jack Dempsey can play in the backline, centre in particular, and Blair Kinghorn can play anywhere in the backline.

“It gives you confidence on the bench knowing that we can bring players on earlier who can bring a physicality.

“The game is going to be (about that) as much playing into open spaces.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Finn Russell and Gregor Townsend at training this week.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash
Victor Navarro, head chef of Douneside House heads to the pass to finish his plates off All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Behind the pass: Meet the small team at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire where culinary…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented