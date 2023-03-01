THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: The best era of the Six Nations is NOW

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: The best era of the Six Nations is NOW

By Steve Scott
March 1, 2023, 3:01 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 4:24 pm
France and Scotland in Paris was just the latest classic of the modern Six Nations.
France and Scotland in Paris was just the latest classic of the modern Six Nations.

You knew it’d be along, as regular as the swallows in spring.

Super Rugby, now consisting of just New Zealand, Australia and Pacific Island teams, kicks off when the Guinness Six Nations is just underway, and someone way down south gets carried away.

“Super Rugby > Six Nations” becomes a meme on social media. Usually with some footage of an undeniably gorgeous try.

For much of the time Super Rugby has run concurrently with the Six Nations, they had a point. The southern hemisphere competition was always easier on the eye.

While the three major nations of the SH were in ascendancy, they had a point in quality of play.

But even renaming the Tri-Nations as The Rugby Championship – with the focus on “THE” – everyone knew what the most important event in rugby was.

This is the best era of the Six Nations

Even when it was a muddy arm-wrestle, one tournament had the sold-out stadiums. In fact, for a while a higher capacity per available seat than any sporting tournament in the world.

And now the Six Nations matters even more. The two top teams are also the top two ranked teams in the world.

And some of the rugby in the last three years has been incredible. Better than anything before the championship, or as good as the southern hemisphere has ever produced.

This column has often decried the sepia-tinted view of many that rugby union was a more attractive and flowing game in the ‘golden years’, whenever you happen to date them.

I’d encourage anyone of that view in their mind’s eye to find footage which will assuredly convince them their memories are failing them. Unless you really like mistakes and lineouts.

The modern game is far better. The championship is played with an efficiency, an elan and an innovation we’ve never seen before.

Attack is superior to defence – at least at the moment. Simple grunt is no longer enough, you’ve got to have runners cutting angles and proper athleticism.

Even kicking has advanced beyond South Africa’s 2019 fusillade of high balls to become something much more tactical and subtle.

Ireland’s evolution under Andy Farrell

Ireland and France in Dublin was fitting of a match between the two top-ranked teams in the world.

You see this evolution with World No 1 Ireland, the only team left with Grand Slam aspirations. Just a couple of years ago they were all relentless power and efficiency, maul and latch, maximum pressure on the ball at contact, box kick after box kick.

They still have all of that, if needed. But under Andy Farrell they’ve pivoted to a much looser, open style, where not every point they score comes via a setpiece in the 22 won by a midfield penalty.

Ireland were often a brutally tough watch under Joe Schmidt. Farrell has unquestionably moved them on.

You also see the evolution with France. Last year they outplayed everyone with a combination of the traditional power pack, some peerless ability at half-back and the typically French pace and handling in the backs.

All while anchored with a Shaun Edwards defence and much improved fitness.

There’s been some evidence in the three games in 2023 that France might have peaked a little too early. But their loss in Dublin still looks like being their only one over an 18 month period going into the World Cup.

You also see the evolution with Scotland. Happily the change in the game has matched with our personnel, and gradually since the end of the last Six Nations Scotland have become a competitive force.

Having so many playmakers – and arguably the single most innovative player in the world at the helm – has helped.

Scotland can get by with a slightly undersized pack thanks to setpiece efficiency and the renaissance of a 34-year-old lock who is a nightmare on opposition lineout throws.

Finn and the backs do the rest. Saturday’s trio of scores in Paris took it to 32 of 38 tries since the 2022 Six Nations and 25 of the 28 scored since November scored by the backs. (one was a penalty try, but that was really Stuart Hogg’s).

Italy’s rise is real

Italy have come to this party as well. Their defence is not yet up to the standards of the top three teams and hence they’ve still lost all three games thus far. But their attacking game has carried constant threat.

The two teams left behind in this evolution so far are England and Wales.

After three games you see no indication that England’s Steve Borthwick is really up to speed in modern rugby trends. He’s reverted to a batch of present or former Leicester stalwarts.

To cap it all off, he dropped Marcus Smith from his squad and recalled George Ford at the beginning of this week.

Owen Farrell, after all the furore over whether he should even be allowed to play or not, has actually looked more like a flanker than a ten. He continues to mindlessly kick away possession with uncommon relish.

He was a great player in the predominant style of the game four, five years ago. Now, it’s not clear he’s a viable 10 in the modern era. The game moves fast.

Fast too, for Warren Gatland. Once it started badly for Wales, you heard a few voices whispering that it had been Shaun Edwards all along.

Obviously, it’s been fraught at Wales Vale of Glamorgan base, with a mixture of over-valuing and rank WRU incompetence meaning some players are reportedly facing 85% pay cuts. And it was always going to take time for Gat to get embedded again.

But he’s not helping by flailing from one selection to the next – Alun Wyn, Faletau, Tipuric dropped, then restored, Halfpenny recalled, Lee Williams dropped then restored then dropped again, Dan Biggar dropped..what’s going on?

During the 2021 Lions Tour, it looked to me that the game had moved on from Gat-ball. There’s even more evidence of that now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Emergency services attend medical incident on Aberdeen’s busy King Street
2
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
3
Raymond Esslemont and his wife Elene leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen fish firm boss ‘never got around’ to paying almost £300,000 in taxes
4
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
5
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
6
Samantha Gilbert, of Kittybrewster, whose only wish was to find happiness.
‘Please keep trying to get help’: Aberdeen family’s mental health plea after death of…
7
City councillors have agreed to increase council tax by 5%. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Aberdeen councillors agree to increase council tax by 5%
8
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
9
France and Scotland in Paris was just the latest classic of the modern Six Nations.
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
10
Big Noise Torry has been left reeling from the blow of having its council funding axed.
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Big Noise Torry vows to fight on after council cuts funding

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man 'let down by our healthcare system'
Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
Fort William's Ali Macrae gets the ball ahead of Ben MacKinnon (Kilmallie).
Shinty: Three Lochaber clubs provide added edge to National Division
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Scotland standing with Ukrainian citizens, deposit recycling scheme and Aberdeen budget
Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer in Heathers.
From West End to the big screen: Aberdeenshire's Ailsa Davidson on the success of…
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan races past Livingstons Joel Nouble. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Interim boss Barry Robson aims to make 'outstanding' Aberdeen teen winger Ryan Duncan faster…
29 October 2022. Turriff United FC, The Haughs, Bridge of Turriff, Turriff, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Turriff United FC and Brechin City FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L -- Marc Scott of Brechin and R - Callan Gray of Turriff
Title-chasing Brechin secure three players on new deals
The after school club provides childcare for 35 families. Image: Dornoch Allsorts
Planned Highland Council cuts 'fatal' for Dornoch after school club
Andrejs Romanovs filmed his trial and posted in on TikTok. Image: DC Thomson
Domestic abuser filmed own trial from dock - then posted it on TikTok
5% increase for council tax in Moray. Image: Chris Donnan/ Design team
Moray Council tax rise: How much will it cost me?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented