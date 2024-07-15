Do you know any of the north-east players lining up for Scotland at Touch Rugby World Cup?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Do you know any of the north-east players lining up for Scotland at Touch Rugby World Cup?

The area is being well represented in the Scotland ranks at the Touch Rugby World Cup in Nottingham.

By Gary Heatly
Ali Crozier in touch rugby action for Scotland. Image: Gary Heatly.
Ali Crozier in touch rugby action for Scotland. Image: Gary Heatly.

The Touch Rugby World Cup 2024 gets under way in Nottingham on Monday – and there are plenty of players with links to the north-east who will be down there representing Scotland.

Held every four years, the world cup brings together teams from across the globe for a truly international carnival of high-quality sport.

Touch – an exciting and inclusive game played by teams of six players which promotes the fundamental rugby skills of running, passing, catching, evasion and support play – is growing all of the time.

This event at the University of Nottingham between today and Sunday will by far and away be the biggest world cup ever with around 190 teams representing 40-plus nations from every continent.

Scotland have squads in a number of categories.

Gemma Campbell, Rowan Chillingworth, Steph Coull, Steve Coxhill, Alastair Gossip, Kenny Morton and Simon Walker are all representing the region in the mixed 30s playing group.

Andy Gordon, David Leslie, Alasdair Mathieson and Steve Ormston are in the men’s 40s squad, with Senga Derrick, Alison Freshwater, Michele Hutchison, Elaine Irvine, Lynda Leslie and Monica Wallace in the women’s 40s squad.

Alan McDonald, Kenneth Black, Paul Black, Colin Goldsworthy, Neil Fraser and Iain Craik are in the men’s 50s squad.

Ali Crozier, a 53-year-old from Aberdeen, will captain that latter squad.

He said:  “The excitement has been building up for the World Cup, I’m proud and always honoured to represent Scotland.

“Although I’ve played in six European championships and other internationals, this is only my second world cup, the first being in Edinburgh in 2011.

“Although I love playing, what keeps me coming back is the camaraderie of the squad.  Especially as you get older, having a shared goal is an added incentive to keep yourself fit.

“Tournaments also give us a chance to catch up with friends from other countries that we’ve made over the years.

“I believe the squad is well prepared and we are lucky to have an excellent coach allowing us all to develop.  The squad training has been ongoing from the Euros last year with the majority of us moving up an age category from men’s 45s.

“Some key players have had to drop out due to injury or other commitments, but we have experienced replacements coming into the team and some good players not making final selection this time.

“Our qualifying pool is strong with teams including New Zealand, Wales, Japan and USA in there, so the first goal is to get to the quarter-finals.”

Alford’s Sarah Mason to coach world cup’s referees

Sarah Mason. Image: Gary Heatly.

Sarah Mason, a 43-year-old who lives in Alford with her family, will not be playing in Nottingham, but has a very important role.

She said: “I’m a referee coach.

“I was an international referee from 2006 to 2014, but after having my second child, I moved into coaching the referees.

“It’s a massive honour to be one of only 12 referee coaches selected from around the world to support, guide and analyse the referees at the tournament. It’s is a lot of pressure, but thrilling at the same time.

“I also get a amazing opportunity to be closely involved in really high-level elite touch.

“The social aspect of the sport is a massive draw. Being a mixed team sport, the atmosphere and camaraderie is always really good.

“The sport itself is really fast and showcases some of the really thrilling aspects of other rugby codes, but without the contact risk.

“If people already like rugby union, I’d say touch is like sevens, but without the contact and it lasts a lot longer – you need to find space and work to outwit your opponent.

“Being a mixed team sport means that it’s pretty unique and the strategy of playing in that space is really exciting.”

