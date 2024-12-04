Aberdeen Wanderers promote mental health charity in tribute to former player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Wanderers promote mental health charity in tribute to former player

Wanderers played in their new kits when they took on Shetland at the weekend.

By Gary Heatly
Aberdeen Wanderers in action wearing their new kit against Shetland at the weekend. Image: Adam Cochran Photography.
Aberdeen Wanderers will proudly be promoting the work that Mental Health Aberdeen and The Sam Lobban Trophy do for the foreseeable future in a bid to raise awareness around mental health after their new kit was unveiled at the weekend.

Before the Wanderers senior men’s Arnold Clark Caledonia North Two home clash with Shetland at Groats Road on Saturday – which the hosts won 17-12 – there was an event to launch the new kit.

The playing top has the logos of Mental Health Aberdeen and The Sam Lobban Trophy on each sleeve.

The club and these organisations are keen to promote the work that goes on locally in the mental health area and to help anyone who may be struggling.

Mental Health Aberdeen fundraiser Libby Stainer was there on the day and the organisation’s CEO Graeme Kinghorn said: “Mental Health Aberdeen are delighted to be a permanent feature on the new Aberdeen Wanderers kit.

“The incredible work done by The Sam Lobban Trophy continues to have a positive impact, raising awareness of the issues surrounding mental health, specifically in a particularly high-risk section of the local community, but also across the community in general.

“The partnership between Aberdeen Wanderers, Mental Health Aberdeen and The Sam Lobban Trophy is a perfect example of grassroots mobilisation to highlight and address one of the most serious issues in society today.”

Mental Health Aberdeen fundraiser Libby Stainer, Aberdeen Wanderers captain Stuart Robson and Sam Lobban Trophy team member Matthew Forsyth show off the new kit. Image: Adam Cochran Photography. 

Thousands of pounds raised for charity

The Sam Lobban Trophy is an annual rugby sevens event held in memory of Sam Lobban, a former Aberdeen Wanderers player who died in February 2018.

The event is organised by friends and family of Sam, with all proceeds going to charities such as Mental Health Aberdeen and so far, across five events, nearly £28,000 has been raised.

Aberdeen Wanderers will proudly be promoting Mental Health Aberdeen and The Sam Lobban Trophy. Image: Adam Cochran Photography. 

Sam Lobban Trophy team member Matthew Forsyth was there on the day while founder Liam Cronin said:  “Sam was an integral part of the club for over a decade so we are honoured to see his name on the new Wanderers kit knowing it’s a chance to remember him every time the team takes to the pitch playing the sport he loved.

“The support we’ve had from Wanderers since 2018 has been immense and a real testament to how much the club’s officials believe and care in the work we are doing.

“We know that sport provides a safe haven for many and we’ve experienced that firsthand in the community coming together every year in Sam’s memory.”

Matthew Allen, Aberdeen Wanderers president, added: “Having worked with Mental Health Aberdeen for a number of years on The Sam Lobban Trophy event, we felt that it was important – and an obvious choice – to include both logos on our new kit.

“We have over 250 males playing rugby across our club in the various age groups so the sight of the logos could prompt discussions to take place that might make all the difference.

“Aberdeen Wanderers look forward to continue supporting both to promote mental health awareness within the club and the wider rugby community.”

Conversation