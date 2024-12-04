Aberdeen Wanderers promote mental health charity in tribute to former player

Aberdeen Wanderers will proudly be promoting the work that Mental Health Aberdeen and The Sam Lobban Trophy do for the foreseeable future in a bid to raise awareness around mental health after their new kit was unveiled at the weekend.

Before the Wanderers senior men’s Arnold Clark Caledonia North Two home clash with Shetland at Groats Road on Saturday – which the hosts won 17-12 – there was an event to launch the new kit.

The playing top has the logos of Mental Health Aberdeen and The Sam Lobban Trophy on each sleeve.

The club and these organisations are keen to promote the work that goes on locally in the mental health area and to help anyone who may be struggling.

Mental Health Aberdeen fundraiser Libby Stainer was there on the day and the organisation’s CEO Graeme Kinghorn said: “Mental Health Aberdeen are delighted to be a permanent feature on the new Aberdeen Wanderers kit.

“The incredible work done by The Sam Lobban Trophy continues to have a positive impact, raising awareness of the issues surrounding mental health, specifically in a particularly high-risk section of the local community, but also across the community in general.

“The partnership between Aberdeen Wanderers, Mental Health Aberdeen and The Sam Lobban Trophy is a perfect example of grassroots mobilisation to highlight and address one of the most serious issues in society today.”

Thousands of pounds raised for charity

The Sam Lobban Trophy is an annual rugby sevens event held in memory of Sam Lobban, a former Aberdeen Wanderers player who died in February 2018.

The event is organised by friends and family of Sam, with all proceeds going to charities such as Mental Health Aberdeen and so far, across five events, nearly £28,000 has been raised.

Sam Lobban Trophy team member Matthew Forsyth was there on the day while founder Liam Cronin said: “Sam was an integral part of the club for over a decade so we are honoured to see his name on the new Wanderers kit knowing it’s a chance to remember him every time the team takes to the pitch playing the sport he loved.

“The support we’ve had from Wanderers since 2018 has been immense and a real testament to how much the club’s officials believe and care in the work we are doing.

“We know that sport provides a safe haven for many and we’ve experienced that firsthand in the community coming together every year in Sam’s memory.”

Matthew Allen, Aberdeen Wanderers president, added: “Having worked with Mental Health Aberdeen for a number of years on The Sam Lobban Trophy event, we felt that it was important – and an obvious choice – to include both logos on our new kit.

“We have over 250 males playing rugby across our club in the various age groups so the sight of the logos could prompt discussions to take place that might make all the difference.

“Aberdeen Wanderers look forward to continue supporting both to promote mental health awareness within the club and the wider rugby community.”