9 of the best restaurants in Inverness

Inverness’s reputation as a destination for foodies has gone from strength to strength in recent years.

Anyone who has lived in the city knows that it’s a tall order to get a table at short notice at a great restaurant during the height of the tourist season.

And as that industry continues to boom, the season seems to be getting longer and longer.

We’ve put together a list showcasing the city’s finest to help you find the Inverness restaurant that suits you best.

Rocpool

If the contest was for Inverness’s best-known restaurant, Rocpool would win hands down.

Of course, there are a lot of good reasons for that.

It’s a beautiful location, close to the River Ness and offering a beautiful view across to Inverness Castle.

And obviously, the food itself is top class.

It’s the only city restaurant to boast a Michelin star. And it’s fair to say that the prices reflect that.

But it’s enduring popularity – it’s been on the go since 2002 – with locals and tourists show that it’s more than justified.

The Michelin guide describes its menu as containing a “wide range of vibrant, colourful dishes” with a “distinct Mediterranean edge”.

Tables book out weeks in advance in the high season so it’s best to plan ahead.

Open Tuesday to Saturday. Open for lunch 12pm-2pm and dinner 5.30pm-9pm.

Phone (01463) 717-274 or use the restaurant’s online booking form.

Address: 1 Ness Walk, IV3 5NE

Cafe 1

If you think about which businesses in the city centre will be most looking forward to Inverness Castle opening as a tourist attraction next year, Cafe 1 has to be right up there.

You’d expect many a tourist to leave the castle, have a look across the road and spot what looks like a great place to stop in for a bite to eat.

And thankfully, they’ll be looking across to one of Inverness’s best-loved restaurants.

It’s another one that always seems to be in the conversation when it comes to the city’s best place to eat.

It won’t figure in the budget restaurant conversation, admittedly.

But quality costs and its customers know they’ll be getting a high-quality meal made with freshly sourced, local ingredients.

Open six days a week, closed on Sunday.

Open 3-11pm on Monday and Tuesday. Open 12-2.30pm on Wednesdays and Thursday, open 12pm-12am on Friday and open 12.30pm-12am on Saturday.

Phone (01463) 226-200 or use the restaurant’s online booking form.

Address: 75 Castle Street, IV2 3EA

Coyote Burger

And now for something completely different.

In its various guises, Coyote has been a sensation since it arrived in Inverness.

Have you ever wondered if Inverness could sustain its own Five Guys burger joint?

Well, the chances of that happening will be drastically affected by the stranglehold Coyote now has on the market.

The burgers are not on the cheap side – but Coyote’s hordes of supporters believe they are worth every penny.

Man, I just wish they delivered.

Open seven days a week, 11am-10pm.

You can book a table on the restaurant’s website.

Address: 27 Bank Street, IV1 1QU

River House

It would be remiss of me not to respect the data and include this one.

Because as of May 2024, River House is the standout top-rated restaurant in Inverness.

While most of the other top restaurants in the city are vying for attention and likes on social media, River House’s absence from that world feels quite refreshing.

Sure, it might cost them a bit of exposure in the long run. But it also displays an attitude that they feel comfortable just letting the food do the talking.

It’s not the biggest venue and demand is high, so you’re probably going to need to plan ahead if you’ve got a specific time in mind.

And if you do, you’ll be treated to some of the finest seafood the Highland capital has to offer.

River House seems to score highly on almost every metric – the quality of the food, the value for money, the service, the ambience – and according to its reviews this year, hardly anyone has been left disappointed by a trip there.

Open five days a week from 3pm-11.30pm, closed Sundays and Mondays.

Call (01463) 222-033 to book or use the email form on the restaurant’s website (but not within 24 hours).

Address: 1 Greig Street, IV3 5PT

Fig and Thistle

This place has been a steady presence among Inverness’s best rated restaurants on Trip Advisor for a while now.

And it’s no wonder.

Having been on the Inverness scene for nearly a decade now, it’s probably a bit long in the tooth to still qualify as a hidden gem.

But those lucky enough to have already sampled it know how good it is.

The setting is cosy and intimate and probably more casual than you’d expect for the quality of the food.

And one of the most telling things about it is how high it scores when it comes to service.

You’ll find a selection of modern Scottish dishes on the menu – everything from pepper crusted Isle of Lewis salmon to its Highland venison and haggis burger.

Open seven days a week, 12pm-10pm

Phone (01463) 712-422 or book online here.

Address: 4A-6 Stephen’s Brae, IV2 3JN

Mustard Seed

The Mustard Seed has been in the conversation for Inverness’s best restaurant for decades now.

It’s prominent location in a converted church building on the banks of the River Ness has gone some way to cementing that.

But it’s the high-quality food that have kept people coming back.

The restaurant offers a limited but continually changing menu. There are also several extra tasty options on its specials board.

Regardless of when you visit, you’re likely to find well-received steak, chicken and seafood options.

When the P&J reviewed the restaurant we said: ‘There will be something on the menu that not only suits you but that impresses and excites you.’

Definitely one of the more upmarket restaurants in the city – and you can expect the prices to match that – but you’re unlikely to leave disappointed.

Open seven days a week, 12pm–2.30pm and 5pm-9.15pm

Phone (01463) 220-220 or book online here.

Address: 16 Fraser Street, IV1 1DW

Cheese and Tomatin

If you’re after great pizza in Inverness, look no further.

Cheese and Tomatin’s creations have been earning rave reviews for years and a margherita will only set you back £11.30.

The business began serving pizza from a trailer in Tomatin and although it has worked its way up to two successful locations – the other one is in Aviemore – the casual vibe remains.

If you’re after something a little bit more exotic on your pizza, the Stornoway black pudding and haggis option comes highly recommended.

The small venue and high ranking on Trip Advisor means booking ahead is advised if you want to sit in.

Open five days a week, closed Sunday and Monday. Open in high season from 12pm-4pm and 5pm-10pm. Open only 5pm-10pm outside of peak season.

Phone (01463) 223-752.

Address: 10 Stephen’s Brae, IV2 3JN

Mangrove

Mangrove is the only Indian restaurant in Inverness that landed a nomination at the most recent Scottish Curry Awards.

It’s only been on the go since October 2021.

But it has already left its mark and become the city’s best-rated Indian on Trip Advisor.

You’ll find all your old favourites here and it’s BYOB policy is also proving to be a winner.

Open seven days a week, 4pm-10pm.

Phone or text 07507 869848 to book.

Address: 78 Academy Street, IV1 1LU

Prime

To give the restaurant it’s full name, it’s no surprise what you’ll find at Prime Steak and Seafood.

Another one with enviable views of the River Ness and Inverness Castle, Prime is focused on local produce and sourcing high-quality ingredients.

And they know how to do it well.

One criticism that rears its head a few times on Trip Advisor is the portion size versus the price.

But on the whole, it has made a lot of customers very happy.

Open seven days a week, 12pm-9.30pm Monday to Thursday and 12pm-10pm Friday to Sunday.

Phone (01463) 237-377 or book online here.

Address: 4-6 Ness Walk, IV3 5NE