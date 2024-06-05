9 of the best restaurants in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

9 of the best restaurants in Inverness

We've picked out some of the best places to enjoy a meal in the Highland capital.

A roast fillet of wild North Sea halibut from Rocpool restaurant in Inverness.
A roast fillet of wild North Sea halibut from Rocpool in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Stuart Findlay

Inverness’s reputation as a destination for foodies has gone from strength to strength in recent years.

Anyone who has lived in the city knows that it’s a tall order to get a table at short notice at a great restaurant during the height of the tourist season.

And as that industry continues to boom, the season seems to be getting longer and longer.

We’ve put together a list showcasing the city’s finest to help you find the Inverness restaurant that suits you best.

Rocpool

Rocpool restaurant in Inverness
Rocpool is close to the River Ness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

If the contest was for Inverness’s best-known restaurant, Rocpool would win hands down.

Of course, there are a lot of good reasons for that.

It’s a beautiful location, close to the River Ness and offering a beautiful view across to Inverness Castle.

And obviously, the food itself is top class.

It’s the only city restaurant to boast a Michelin star. And it’s fair to say that the prices reflect that.

Scotch fillet of beef carpaccio with crisp fried artichokes, fresh rocket leaves and shaved manchego cheese with gremolata at Rocpool restaurant in Inverness
Scotch fillet of beef carpaccio with crisp fried artichokes, fresh rocket leaves and shaved manchego cheese with gremolata at Rocpool. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But it’s enduring popularity – it’s been on the go since 2002 – with locals and tourists show that it’s more than justified.

The Michelin guide describes its menu as containing a “wide range of vibrant, colourful dishes” with a “distinct Mediterranean edge”.

Tables book out weeks in advance in the high season so it’s best to plan ahead.

Open Tuesday to Saturday. Open for lunch 12pm-2pm and dinner 5.30pm-9pm.

Phone (01463) 717-274 or use the restaurant’s online booking form. 

Address: 1 Ness Walk, IV3 5NE

Cafe 1

Cafe One exterior in Inverness
Cafe 1 is across from Inverness Castle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

If you think about which businesses in the city centre will be most looking forward to Inverness Castle opening as a tourist attraction next year, Cafe 1 has to be right up there.

You’d expect many a tourist to leave the castle, have a look across the road and spot what looks like a great place to stop in for a bite to eat.

And thankfully, they’ll be looking across to one of Inverness’s best-loved restaurants.

It’s another one that always seems to be in the conversation when it comes to the city’s best place to eat.

Angus fillet steak, crisp potatoes, mushroom duxelles, shallot puree, sprouting broccoli and port jus at Cafe 1
Angus fillet steak, crisp potatoes, mushroom duxelles, shallot puree, sprouting broccoli and port jus at Cafe 1. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It won’t figure in the budget restaurant conversation, admittedly.

But quality costs and its customers know they’ll be getting a high-quality meal made with freshly sourced, local ingredients.

Open six days a week, closed on Sunday.

Open 3-11pm on Monday and Tuesday. Open 12-2.30pm on Wednesdays and Thursday, open 12pm-12am on Friday and open 12.30pm-12am on Saturday.

Phone (01463) 226-200 or use the restaurant’s online booking form.

Address: 75 Castle Street, IV2 3EA

Coyote Burger

The burgers at Coyote Burger
The burgers are big at Coyote. Image: Lauren Robertson/DC Thomson

And now for something completely different.

In its various guises, Coyote has been a sensation since it arrived in Inverness.

Have you ever wondered if Inverness could sustain its own Five Guys burger joint?

Well, the chances of that happening will be drastically affected by the stranglehold Coyote now has on the market.

The burgers are not on the cheap side – but Coyote’s hordes of supporters believe they are worth every penny.

Man, I just wish they delivered.

Open seven days a week, 11am-10pm.

You can book a table on the restaurant’s website.

Address: 27 Bank Street, IV1 1QU

River House

The River House restaurant in Inverness
The River House is the best rated restaurant in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook

It would be remiss of me not to respect the data and include this one.

Because as of May 2024, River House is the standout top-rated restaurant in Inverness.

While most of the other top restaurants in the city are vying for attention and likes on social media, River House’s absence from that world feels quite refreshing.

Sure, it might cost them a bit of exposure in the long run. But it also displays an attitude that they feel comfortable just letting the food do the talking.

It’s not the biggest venue and demand is high, so you’re probably going to need to plan ahead if you’ve got a specific time in mind.

A selection of courses at River House restaurant in Inverness
A selection of courses at River House. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

And if you do, you’ll be treated to some of the finest seafood the Highland capital has to offer.

River House seems to score highly on almost every metric – the quality of the food, the value for money, the service, the ambience – and according to its reviews this year, hardly anyone has been left disappointed by a trip there.

Open five days a week from 3pm-11.30pm, closed Sundays and Mondays.

Call (01463) 222-033 to book or use the email form on the restaurant’s website (but not within 24 hours).

Address: 1 Greig Street, IV3 5PT

Fig and Thistle

Fig and Thistle in Stephen's Brae
Fig and Thistle in Stephen’s Brae. Image: Sarah Bruce/DC Thomson

This place has been a steady presence among Inverness’s best rated restaurants on Trip Advisor for a while now.

And it’s no wonder.

Having been on the Inverness scene for nearly a decade now, it’s probably a bit long in the tooth to still qualify as a hidden gem.

But those lucky enough to have already sampled it know how good it is.

The setting is cosy and intimate and probably more casual than you’d expect for the quality of the food.

And one of the most telling things about it is how high it scores when it comes to service.

You’ll find a selection of modern Scottish dishes on the menu – everything from pepper crusted Isle of Lewis salmon to its Highland venison and haggis burger.

Open seven days a week, 12pm-10pm

Phone (01463) 712-422 or book online here.

Address: 4A-6 Stephen’s Brae, IV2 3JN

Mustard Seed

The Mustard Seed restaurant overlooking the River Ness.
The Mustard Seed overlooks the River Ness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Mustard Seed has been in the conversation for Inverness’s best restaurant for decades now.

It’s prominent location in a converted church building on the banks of the River Ness has gone some way to cementing that.

But it’s the high-quality food that have kept people coming back.

The restaurant offers a limited but continually changing menu. There are also several extra tasty options on its specials board.

28 day-aged fillet of Highland beef on truffled mash, glazed root veg, breaded haggis and mustard sauce
28 day-aged fillet of Highland beef on truffled mash, glazed root veg, breaded haggis and mustard sauce at the Mustard Seed. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Regardless of when you visit, you’re likely to find well-received steak, chicken and seafood options.

When the P&J reviewed the restaurant we said: ‘There will be something on the menu that not only suits you but that impresses and excites you.’

Definitely one of the more upmarket restaurants in the city – and you can expect the prices to match that – but you’re unlikely to leave disappointed.

Open seven days a week, 12pm–2.30pm and 5pm-9.15pm

Phone (01463) 220-220 or book online here.

Address: 16 Fraser Street, IV1 1DW

Cheese and Tomatin

A classic margherita at Cheese and Tomatin restaurant
A classic margherita at Cheese and Tomatin. Image: Lauren Robertson/DC Thomson

If you’re after great pizza in Inverness, look no further.

Cheese and Tomatin’s creations have been earning rave reviews for years and a margherita will only set you back £11.30.

The business began serving pizza from a trailer in Tomatin and although it has worked its way up to two successful locations – the other one is in Aviemore – the casual vibe remains.

If you’re after something a little bit more exotic on your pizza, the Stornoway black pudding and haggis option comes highly recommended.

The small venue and high ranking on Trip Advisor means booking ahead is advised if you want to sit in.

Open five days a week, closed Sunday and Monday. Open in high season from 12pm-4pm and 5pm-10pm. Open only 5pm-10pm outside of peak season.

Phone (01463) 223-752.

Address: 10 Stephen’s Brae, IV2 3JN

Mangrove

Interior of Mangrove restaurant in Inverness
Inside Mangrove. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mangrove is the only Indian restaurant in Inverness that landed a nomination at the most recent Scottish Curry Awards.

It’s only been on the go since October 2021.

But it has already left its mark and become the city’s best-rated Indian on Trip Advisor.

You’ll find all your old favourites here and it’s BYOB policy is also proving to be a winner.

Open seven days a week, 4pm-10pm.

Phone or text 07507 869848 to book.

Address: 78 Academy Street, IV1 1LU

Prime

A table full of meals at Prime restaurant
Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

To give the restaurant it’s full name, it’s no surprise what you’ll find at Prime Steak and Seafood.

Another one with enviable views of the River Ness and Inverness Castle, Prime is focused on local produce and sourcing high-quality ingredients.

And they know how to do it well.

One criticism that rears its head a few times on Trip Advisor is the portion size versus the price.

But on the whole, it has made a lot of customers very happy.

Open seven days a week, 12pm-9.30pm Monday to Thursday and 12pm-10pm Friday to Sunday.

Phone (01463) 237-377 or book online here.

Address:  4-6 Ness Walk, IV3 5NE

