Home Sport Shinty

Kingussie come from behind to win the MacTavish Cup for the third time in a row

Kings dedicate victory to Calum Mackintosh who died last year.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie's Liam Borthwick shares his goal celebrations with supporters. Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie claimed a third successive cottages.com MacTavish Cup final success, dedicating the win in memory of young teammate Calum Mackintosh, after they eventually saw off a spirited Fort William side 3-1 at a rainy Eilan.

Despite Kingussie’s bright opening, they failed to deal with Lewis Clark’s ball forward on seven minutes and Victor Smith finished from close range.

Fort William’s regret will be only holding onto their lead for 30 seconds as Lee Bain’s surge forward from the restart picked out Savio Genini whose ball from the left fell for Liam Borthwick in front of goal and he swept the ball home.

The Fort finished the first half on the attack but, the second half belonged to Kingussie, now with the wind advantage, and it took an incredible diving save from man of the match Paul MacKay to deny Liam Borthwick a second goal.

Savio Genini was the match-winner, twice using both body and guile to lose his marker before scoring in his own inimitable style.

The Kingussie team celebrate in the pouring rain. Image: Neil Paterson.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “We were all over the place at times in the first half and just couldn’t get going.

“At half-time, we told the boys they needed to do better and want it more and we played a lot better in second half.”

Kings skipper Calum Grant, who missed the game with a calf injury, raised the trophy with a symbolic otter in the cup as a poignant recall to teammate Calum Mackintosh, nicknamed “The Otter”, who died of suspected heart failure at the age of 20 last year.

Grant said: “I was disappointed not to play but winning the trophy was the most important thing. The otter in the cup was to remember Calum Mackintosh. Calum will always be with us.”

In the MacTavish Juvenile Cup final, man of the match Joe Coyle bagged a brace as Newtonmore beat Skye 2-1.

Ali Stewart’s counter wasn’t enough and More skipper Archie MacKenzie was presented with the trophy by Camanachd Association chieftain John MacKenzie.

A delighted Kingussie Captain Calum Grant with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.

Oban Camanachd won 3-1 in their Artemis Macaulay Cup quarter-final tie against a strengthened Kyles Athletic side.

After a goalless first half, substitute Ross Macmillan slipped the ball by Kyles stand-in keeper Jack Whyte, who played well in the game.

Daniel MacVicar’s brace came before Conor Kennedy countered at the death.

Oban boss Gareth Evans said: “We were a bit passive in the first half.

“The Macaulay is an important cup to us and maybe we felt the pressure a bit. The first goal was key, and Ross Macmillan delivered again.”

Oban Camanachd will meet Glasgow Mid Argyll in the semis as Craig Anderson scored twice in a 6-0 triumph over Bute. Calum McLay, John Sweeney, Calum Morrison and Ruairidh Ralston were also on target.

Kingussie’s Dylan Borthwick (right) with Jamie Duncan (Fort William). Image: Neil Paterson.

Matheson hits a hat-trick

Lovat are second in the Mowi Premiership after winning 4-2 against Lochaber.

Greg Matheson grabbed a hat-trick and Lewis Tawse the other with Fin MacDonald and Ben Delaney replying.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson said: “It wasn’t a great performance but we’re happy to get the points.

“We were lucky to be level at half-time as Lochaber played really well and we were poor, but the boys did well after the restart.

“Greg started on the bench again. We planned to give him some minutes near the end for match sharpness, but we needed him to play longer, and he looked like he hadn’t missed the last five weeks. We’ll keep an eye on him and only use him when needed as we have big games coming up.”

Four-goal Craig Morrison helped Caberfeidh win 6-0 at Glenurquhart. Kevin Bartlett got the opener with substitute Kyle Grant completing the scoring.

Inveraray raced into a 3-0 lead in their Mowi National Division match against Col Glen. Scott MacVicar and Sam Bulloch countered, but it remained 3-2.

WCA National Division leaders Badenoch won 4-0 at Glenurquhart. Zoe Reid scored twice and Jeanette McGregor and Megan Ralph the others.

